Former police chief, turned MP, rails against the PM | The Thaiger

Politics
Former police chief, turned MP, rails against the PM
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Seri Ruam Thai party leader Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavet, former Police Chief appointed by the NCPO, is taking the fight right up to the PM and the coalition, hinted to the media before parliament resumed todaythat he still has enough ammunition to fire at the government and, particularly, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
During his time as the Junta’s chosen police chief it appears he was well and truly rubbed up the wrong way and is using his time in front of Parliament to pass on a few ‘dark secrets’ from the five years of military rule.
Today, he told the media, he would mention the government’s omission of budgetary issue in the policy statement which is deemed a violation of the Constitution and, secondly, the status of the cabinet which is not legally completed.
Thai PBS reports that Seripisut said that he would skip the issue about the qualifications of some cabinet ministers, saying that “somebody may go ballistic”.
The former police chief was told to leave the meeting late last night after he refused to withdraw his accusations against the PM as demanded by Pornpetch Wichitcholachai, vice president of the parliament who chaired the meeting.
When the meeting resumed this morning, Pornpetch asked the whips of the government and opposition parties and the Senate to consider the remaning time for the debate and the lineup of the speakers.
Palang Pracharat MP of Ratchaburi province Ms Pareena Kraigupt asked the meeting to consider whether Seripisut should be allowed back to the parliament after he was told to leave late last night.
She was booed and jeered by several opposition MPs who suggested that she should leave the meeting.
The parliament vice president later ruled that Seripisut could attend the meeting as usual after the incident last night was over.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Politics
Thailand’s Future Forward denies bizarre ‘Illuminati’ accusations
A lawyer and former advisor to Thailand’s chief ombudsman, Natthaporn Toprayoon has gone ‘full woo woo’ in cobbling together arguments to disband the Future Forward Party.
In a petition submitted to the Constitutional Court, the lawyer has invoked fears of the ‘Illuminati’ secret society. He has accused Future Forward as being a threat to the country’s constitutional monarchy.
He says the orange triangular logo used by Future Forward, if turned upside down, closely resembles the symbol used for the Illuminati.
“Illuminati” refers to various historical organisations which have been claimed to be connected to the original Bavarian Illuminati (from the late 18th century) or similar secret societies. These links have been unsubstantiated and are considered conspiracy theories and nonsense. These organisations have often been alleged to conspire to control world affairs, by masterminding events and planting agents in government and corporations, in order to gain political power and influence and to establish a ‘New World Order’ (whatever that is). Central to some of the more widely known and elaborate conspiracy theories, the Illuminati have been depicted as lurking in the shadows and pulling the strings and levers of power in dozens of novels, films, television shows, comics, video games, and music videos.
Natthaporn also claimed that the Illuminati was behind efforts to overthrow monarchies in Europe and that it also played a role in the US Declaration of Independence in 1776, without evidence.
He added that remarks made by several key FFP members discouraging the act of prostrating oneself to pay respects, pouring scorn on “Thai smiles”, and trying to end the patronage of all religions in the country were in line with Illuminati thinking as well as those of the Thai Nitirat group of progressive-minded law scholars.
Natthaporn also pointed to the party’s regulations, which he claimed were written to support the “constitutional democracy”, which he said can be interpreted as a support for systems other than a constitutional monarchy.
Politics
Accusations, working off-script and walk-outs. Day one in the new Thai parliament
PHOTO: The Nation
One day down, another today. Thailand’s PM had his first day in a parliamentary setting and, despite taunts and barbs being thrown at him in true Parliamentary style, he stood firm.
Sometimes working off-script and at other times visibly annoyed, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha barrelled through the formalities with a few “settle downs” coming from his right-hand man, deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan.
The Thai Prime Minister delivered the new government’s policy statement as the opening event on the first day’s sitting of Parliament. He readily admitted he was new to a parliamentary setting and barged through tempers and emotional responses coming from the opposition benches. He was fierce and determined in his first display heading up Thailand’s first elected government since the coup in 2014.
Here’s a few of the highlights…
• PM Prayut started off-script, stressing what he considered to be important in his first speech. He told parliament that his government was considering implementing the policies that both the coalition and opposition parties had proposed and urged patience for the roll out.
• Opposition MPs took turns raising objections, demanding that parliamentary regulations required the premier to read out the policy statement word for word. House Speaker Chuan Leekpai agreed with the objections and asked the PM to stick to the script.
• Prachachart Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha called the policies a “bundle of wishlists” lacking practicality and implementation.
“There’s nothing in the policies. It’s vague. It’s lacking in clear vision.”
• Wan, during part of the debate time, made a colourful outburst claiming that Prayut had revealed to him on the day of the military take-over in 2014 that he had been plotting the coup for three years. Wan quoted Prayuth as saying in a meeting with him and other government officials moments after the general announced the takeover on May 22, 2014. Wan said couldn’t have faith in Prayut’s pledge at the parliament today to uphold democracy.
“How can a coup maker uphold democracy? You tore the constitution to pieces. That’s definitely treason.”
• On the issue of the Government stocking up on arms and military weaponry, PM Prayut said it is necessary to buy weapons that can be used efficiently.
“As for graft allegations, go find evidence and sue. Several committees were set up to oversee purchases.”
• Future Forward Party secretary-general, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, said that the party upholds the royal institution as much as anyone else, fending off some accusations that FFP have been undermining the constitutional monarchy.
“It is wrong to accuse those who hold different views of being disloyal to the country.”
But the PM finally ran out of patience late in the evening when the leader of Seri Ruam Thai Party, questioned his qualifications for the office of premier.
Prayut walked out of the house, forcing a 10 minute break.
Day Two in the first sitting of the parliament today.
Bangkok
Security tight for the first day of the new Thai parliament
FILE PHOTO
Security is tight around Bangkok’s TOT building for today’s first sitting of the new Thai parliament.
Four companies of policemen from the Metropolitan Police Division 2, police dogs and officers from the Thung Song Hong police station have been stationed at the HQ of the TOT, the venue for today’s government policy debate. Explosive ordnance disposal police backed up by police dogs patrolled around the Building 9 where the auditorium is located.
The TOT officers are being used as a temporary home for the new parliament whilst the long-awaited new parliamentary buildings are still under construction.
Vehicles which started arriving at 7.30am were checked by security officials. The day’s proceedings started at 9.30am. A team of commando police and a water canon truck were also deployed to be on station behind the building in case protesters turned up to disrupt the first sitting of the new government.
All reporters were required to sign a book and all people were told to walk past the bomb detecting equipment. Many MPs and senators as well as Cabinet members came to the building early with Finance Minister Uttama Sasvanayana, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanas Phromphao arriving at 7.30.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Philippines tourism surges, despite last year’s Boracay closedown
Satun fisherman arrested trying to ship 216 kilos of marijuana south to Malaysia
Former police chief, turned MP, rails against the PM
6 benefits of morning walks
Thailand’s Ang Thong National Marine Park, the ‘new’ Maya Bay
Power bank explodes in backpack at Chiang Mai Airport – VIDEO
Thailand’s Future Forward denies bizarre ‘Illuminati’ accusations
400 baht minimum daily wage worries Thai business chamber
Patong police visit motorbike garages to warn them about illegal modifications
BTS 15 baht flat rate fare is nothing new
UPS says Thailand and Indonesia cargo traffic are winners in trade war
Accusations, working off-script and walk-outs. Day one in the new Thai parliament
Phuket fights for sustainable tourism at PHIST 2019
Man tries to fly across the English Channel, went for a swim instead
Russian and Kazakhstani caught on seven month overstay at Suvarnabhumi
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Top 10 ways to save water at home
- Thailand1 day ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
“Worst in ten years” – Chiang Mai hotels
- Crime2 days ago
Phuket’s roti knife attack victim identified as Ambassador’s son
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s taxi and tuk tuk scams and annoyances
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
- Thailand3 days ago
The world’s Top 10 wealthiest monarchs and royal families