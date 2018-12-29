Subscribe to The Thaiger

Krabi

More AirAsia flights into Krabi

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

More AirAsia flights into Krabi

Air Asia is increasing services to the Krabi in south Thailand to four daily flights starting January 9.

Faced with declines in Chinese visitors to neighbouring Phuket island, mainland Krabi has also witnessed a decline in visits and advance bookings through to the end of January 2019.

In addition to overnight stays at Krabi’s beach resorts, the province also relies on day trips from Phuket by road and sightseeing boats.

Marine excursion dropped dramatically after the July 5 boating tragedy that killed 47 Chinese tourists.

However, traffic from Malaysia remains robust over the next two months and in response to the long-term increases in arrivals and advance bookings for Krabi resorts, AirAsia at the weekend confirmed it would increase daily flights from three to four, effective January 9.

Like the other daily flights the fourth frequency will use an Airbus 320 with 180 seats.

The new Krabi-bound flight from Kuala Lumpur has a departure time of 9.25am (Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday) and 9.55am on the other four days.

Meanwhile, Thai AirAsia has launched a new direct daily service from Krabi to Chingqing in mainland China.

The new daily service is using a 180-seat Airbus A320 departing Krabi at 20.55 and arriving in Chongqing at 01.15 the following day. It departs from Chongqing at 2.15 and arrives back in Krabi at 5.50.

SOURCE: Airlineroute



