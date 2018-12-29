More AirAsia flights into Krabi | The Thaiger

Krabi
More AirAsia flights into Krabi
Air Asia is increasing services to the Krabi in south Thailand to four daily flights starting January 9.
Faced with declines in Chinese visitors to neighbouring Phuket island, mainland Krabi has also witnessed a decline in visits and advance bookings through to the end of January 2019.
In addition to overnight stays at Krabi’s beach resorts, the province also relies on day trips from Phuket by road and sightseeing boats.
Marine excursion dropped dramatically after the July 5 boating tragedy that killed 47 Chinese tourists.
However, traffic from Malaysia remains robust over the next two months and in response to the long-term increases in arrivals and advance bookings for Krabi resorts, AirAsia at the weekend confirmed it would increase daily flights from three to four, effective January 9.
Like the other daily flights the fourth frequency will use an Airbus 320 with 180 seats.
The new Krabi-bound flight from Kuala Lumpur has a departure time of 9.25am (Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday) and 9.55am on the other four days.
Meanwhile, Thai AirAsia has launched a new direct daily service from Krabi to Chingqing in mainland China.
The new daily service is using a 180-seat Airbus A320 departing Krabi at 20.55 and arriving in Chongqing at 01.15 the following day. It departs from Chongqing at 2.15 and arrives back in Krabi at 5.50.
SOURCE: Airlineroute
Krabi
Two deaths in Krabi over first two ‘seven days of danger’
Two deaths have been reported on day two of Krabi’s New Year seven days of danger
A Swedish tourist and a Thai have died in Krabi road accidents for the first two days of the ‘seven days of danger’ campaign.
At 10am yesterday a 33 year old Swedish tourist big bike driver was crushed by a trailer after he collided with another motorbike on Phetkasem main Road in Ao Lueak, Krabi.
Another Thai female driver died in a road accident in on Phetkasem main Road Nuea Klong, Krabi this morning.
The woman was driving her car and appears to have lost control of her vehicle. The car collided with a tree on the central reservation. Police believe that the woman may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
Krabi
Blacklisted Egyptian arrested in Krabi, changed one letter in his passport name
An Egyptian man, who had already been blacklisted for 10 years, has now been arrested in Ao Nang, Krabi after entering the country by making a minor change to his name.
Krabi Immigration Police Chief Col Supparueak Pankoson says, “27 year old Egyptian man Motazz Aly Mohammed Alyelnoby was arrested on Tuesday.”
“We have found that Alyelnoby was suspected of overstaying his visa in Thailand. Officers went to a house in Ao Nang. They found Alyelnoby at the house. ”
“He was arrested back in April for overstaying his visa by 931 days and, at that time, had been blacklisted from entering the country for 10 years.”
“After that he got a new passport by changing his name from ‘i’ to ‘y’ – ‘Motazz Ali’ to ‘Motazz Aly’. Then he entered the country again.”
“He has confessed that he was operating a restaurant in Ao Nang with his friend. He will now be deported.”
Krabi
New red flags set up at Maya Bay to prevent tourist swimmers
The Mu-Koh Phi Phi National Park Officers have set new red flags around Maya Bay to prevent boats and tourists swimming into the area.
Red flags and signs have also been placed at the Bay’s entrance that to prevent entry and swimming into the closed bay.
National park officer say that there were some tour boat operators who have suggested tourists to swim into Maya Bay area. Some tourists have swum and entered coral restoration area.
Maya Bay was closed indefinitely, extending an initial six month closure earlier this year.
Read more about the indefinite closure HERE.
Frequent schools of black-tip reef sharks are being sighted swimming in knee-deep water around the beaches of the Phi-Phi islands, causing hope among conservationists that the closure is starting to help the tourist-magnet recover.
Read more about the reef sharks returning to Maya Bay HERE.
