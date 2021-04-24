Trendiest café chains in Thailand for 2021 | Thaiger

Thailand’s café culture is vibrant. From picturesque cafés to cat and dog cafés, they are practically everywhere. Joining the hype, café chains in Thailand are also rising in popularity. Whether you need a quick fix of caffeine, are looking for a place to hang out with friends, or want to bring your laptop out for work, café chains are the easiest option since they can be found in many places across the country.

Although most serve some really delicious menus, not all serve it in an equally nice atmosphere, so if you’re thinking of going for a coffee journey in Thailand, here are our recommendations of popular café chains in Thailand!

6 Trendiest Café Chains in Thailand

For this article’s purpose, we consider those with two or more branches as cafe chains in Thailand.

1. Kuppadeli

Kuppadeli is everything you’re looking for – specialty coffee, mouthwatering food, and lovely, airy space. Each of its cafes has an outdoor industrial vibe with tall ceilings. Take your pick of sitting at their sun-drenched indoor area, cozy outdoor area, or in their cute little mezzanine.

Delight your tastebuds with the wide array of food in their menu, which features sandwiches, salads, and pasta. You can also enjoy their all-day breakfast options. Make sure to try the comforting taste of their quiche Lorraine or the pork leg. Also, don’t miss out on their tasty dessert, such as the lemon curd cheesecake.

Their coffee is some of the best you can find in Thailand, so don’t forget to indulge in their dark-roasted espresso blend from a mixture of six Arabica Beans.

Best Features: If you are looking for some comforting meals, whether for breakfast or lunch, Kuppadeli should be high on your list. Their hearty recipes are flavourful and amazing!

Pricing: Food and beverage both start from 90 THB.

Locations:

ERAWAN: LG Floor Erawan Bangkok, Ploenchit Road

ASOKE: 219/1A Asoke Towers, Sukhumvit Soi 21

THE EMPORIUM: 4th Floor, The Emporium, 662 Sukhumvit Road

Website: http://kuppadeli.com/

2. The Coffee Club

The Coffee Club is an Aussie-born, Thai-owned coffee and brunch chain with over 20 branches across Thailand. This thriving café chain offers a very welcoming and relaxing setting, making it a great place to enjoy some great food, chit-chat with your friends, or even bring your laptop and work. Their coffee really delivers, with creative options like the Yuzu Citrus Lemon Cold Brew, which is the perfect drink to refresh on a hot day. They also have a selection of tea. From iced Thai Tea Latte to Lychee Rose Tea Cold Brew, tea lovers will not miss out here. If you’re into healthy drinks, cold-pressed juices are available. They serve cocktails, wines, and beers as well.

On the food front, you can expect both Western and Thai dishes. We recommend Grilled Pork Chop with Spicy Sauce if you want some local taste, while their Smashed Avocado with Poached Eggs is the perfect choice for brunch.

Best Features: Their coffee is one of the best among other café chains in Thailand and you can enjoy great all-day breakfast menus.

Pricing: The coffee starts from 80 THB, while the food ranges from 100 THB to 560 THB.

Locations: Their branches are located in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiangmai, Samui, Hua Hin, and Krabi.

Website: https://thecoffeeclub.co.th/

3. ROAST Coffee & Eatery

If you’re looking for a place to sip amazing coffee in Thailand, ROAST Coffee & Eatery should be on your list. While ROAST is not technically a major chain, with only three branches in Bangkok, it is definitely one of the trendiest and most ‘instagramable’ café chains in Thailand. With its hipster ambiance, coupled with an excellent selection of coffee and brunch menu, you will have an enjoyable time here.

Famed for their local coffee beans, you should try their Iced Espresso Latte. They also serve mouthwatering dishes, such as steaks, sandwiches, and pasta. For some evening refreshments, ROAST also has cocktails, wines, and beers on their menu.

Best Features: Each location is picturesque, perfect to make a good post on your Instagram.

Pricing: The coffee starts from 80 THB and the food starts from 120 THB.

Locations:

Main Branch: the COMMONS, 335 Thong Lo 17 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.

2nd Outlet: EmQuartier, 1 Helix Building B 693 695 Sukhumvit Road, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.

3rd Outlet: 1st Fl, CENTRAL@centralwOrld, Bangkok 10330, Thailand.

Website: https://www.roastbkk.com/

4. Black Canyon Coffee and Eatery

Black Canyon Coffee and Eatery is one of the first Thai-owned specialty coffee retail businesses. It’s easy to spot this café chain across Thailand as they are located in many places, including shopping malls, universities, hospitals, gas stations, and airports.

Upon stepping foot into one of its branches, you’ll be greeted with the aroma of coffee that wafts around the whole place. They offer high-quality specialty coffee drinks, with finely selected coffee beans from the Agricultural Projects under Royal Patronage combined with coffee-producing sources around the world. Then, they brew their roasted coffee beans espresso machines imported directly from Italy. Their coffee is anything but flat — smooth, mellow, peppery, and bitter are the taste you can expect.

Black Canyon is also known for its extensive food menu, including local and oriental favorites and Western dishes. We recommend you try their Tom Yum Kung if you want some Thai specialties.

Best Features: As one of the biggest café chains in Thailand, you can practically find Black Canyon everywhere. Their coffee drinks has a premium taste, thanks to the excellent production process.

Pricing: A cup of coffee is around 70 THB.

Locations There are 105 branches of Black Canyon Coffee and Eatery across Thailand, including Bangkok, Krabi, Chonburi, and Chiang Rai.

Website: https://www.blackcanyonthai.com/

5. Cafe Amazon

You have probably seen Cafe Amazon in almost every gas station in Thailand and wonder why. Well, the answer is because it is owned by the Thai state-owned gas station PTT. This café chain has become a meeting area for workers and a recreation place for travelers throughout the years.

If you like lighter coffee in terms of aroma and bitterness, then you’d like Cafe Amazon’s coffee. Their frappe is also known to be extremely refreshing. Besides coffee and other beverages, they don’t serve an extensive selection of food. However, their cakes are delicious!

Best Features: Decorated with a green tone, Cafe Amazon incorporates the elements of nature into its theme. With their gardens and fountains, you will experience a cozy and relaxing atmosphere here.

Pricing: Definitely on the cheaper side, you can get a cup of coffee for around 35 THB.

Location: You can find them in numerous malls and, of course, every gas station in Thailand.

Website: https://www.cafe-amazon.com/index.aspx?Lang=EN

6. True Coffee

True Corporation might be better known for its mobile phone operations, but today, it also operates an in-store café chain that is growing in popularity. Boasting high-speed WiFi, it’s slowly becoming a popular place for those who want to work or simply surf the internet outside of their home or office. It’s also a great place to hang out with friends, as you can choose to relax in their soft sofas.

The main draw is, of course, their coffee, which is sourced on the rolling hills up in the North. However, they also offer a good selection of food and baked goods. From muffins and puff pastries to cakes and muffins, everything goes well with their amazing coffee.

Best Features: Their high-speed WiFi is one of their best features, so if you’re looking for a place to work outside, you should consider True Coffee!

Pricing: The coffee starts from 75 THB, while the food starts from 140 THB. The bakery ranges from 60 THB – 160 THB.

Location: You can find True Coffee all across Thailand, including Bangkok, Buri Ram, and Chiang Mai.

Website: https://truecoffee.truecorp.co.th/

If you are up for great food, tasty coffee, and a great atmosphere, these café chains are totally worth trying. So what are you waiting for? Don’t forget to stop by and maybe leave some reviews!

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates