Trendiest café chains in Thailand for 2021 | Thaiger

Thai Life
Trendiest café chains in Thailand for 2021
Thailand’s café culture is vibrant. From picturesque cafés to cat and dog cafés, they are practically everywhere. Joining the hype, café chains in Thailand are also rising in popularity. Whether you need a quick fix of caffeine, are looking for a place to hang out with friends, or want to bring your laptop out for work, café chains are the easiest option since they can be found in many places across the country.
Although most serve some really delicious menus, not all serve it in an equally nice atmosphere, so if you’re thinking of going for a coffee journey in Thailand, here are our recommendations of popular café chains in Thailand!
6 Trendiest Café Chains in Thailand
For this article’s purpose, we consider those with two or more branches as cafe chains in Thailand.
1. Kuppadeli
Kuppadeli is everything you’re looking for – specialty coffee, mouthwatering food, and lovely, airy space. Each of its cafes has an outdoor industrial vibe with tall ceilings. Take your pick of sitting at their sun-drenched indoor area, cozy outdoor area, or in their cute little mezzanine.
Delight your tastebuds with the wide array of food in their menu, which features sandwiches, salads, and pasta. You can also enjoy their all-day breakfast options. Make sure to try the comforting taste of their quiche Lorraine or the pork leg. Also, don’t miss out on their tasty dessert, such as the lemon curd cheesecake.
Their coffee is some of the best you can find in Thailand, so don’t forget to indulge in their dark-roasted espresso blend from a mixture of six Arabica Beans.
Best Features: If you are looking for some comforting meals, whether for breakfast or lunch, Kuppadeli should be high on your list. Their hearty recipes are flavourful and amazing!
Pricing: Food and beverage both start from 90 THB.
Locations:
ERAWAN: LG Floor Erawan Bangkok, Ploenchit Road
ASOKE: 219/1A Asoke Towers, Sukhumvit Soi 21
THE EMPORIUM: 4th Floor, The Emporium, 662 Sukhumvit Road
Website: http://kuppadeli.com/
2. The Coffee Club
The Coffee Club is an Aussie-born, Thai-owned coffee and brunch chain with over 20 branches across Thailand. This thriving café chain offers a very welcoming and relaxing setting, making it a great place to enjoy some great food, chit-chat with your friends, or even bring your laptop and work. Their coffee really delivers, with creative options like the Yuzu Citrus Lemon Cold Brew, which is the perfect drink to refresh on a hot day. They also have a selection of tea. From iced Thai Tea Latte to Lychee Rose Tea Cold Brew, tea lovers will not miss out here. If you’re into healthy drinks, cold-pressed juices are available. They serve cocktails, wines, and beers as well.
On the food front, you can expect both Western and Thai dishes. We recommend Grilled Pork Chop with Spicy Sauce if you want some local taste, while their Smashed Avocado with Poached Eggs is the perfect choice for brunch.
Best Features: Their coffee is one of the best among other café chains in Thailand and you can enjoy great all-day breakfast menus.
Pricing: The coffee starts from 80 THB, while the food ranges from 100 THB to 560 THB.
Locations: Their branches are located in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiangmai, Samui, Hua Hin, and Krabi.
Website: https://thecoffeeclub.co.th/
3. ROAST Coffee & Eatery
If you’re looking for a place to sip amazing coffee in Thailand, ROAST Coffee & Eatery should be on your list. While ROAST is not technically a major chain, with only three branches in Bangkok, it is definitely one of the trendiest and most ‘instagramable’ café chains in Thailand. With its hipster ambiance, coupled with an excellent selection of coffee and brunch menu, you will have an enjoyable time here.
Famed for their local coffee beans, you should try their Iced Espresso Latte. They also serve mouthwatering dishes, such as steaks, sandwiches, and pasta. For some evening refreshments, ROAST also has cocktails, wines, and beers on their menu.
Best Features: Each location is picturesque, perfect to make a good post on your Instagram.
Pricing: The coffee starts from 80 THB and the food starts from 120 THB.
Locations:
Main Branch: the COMMONS, 335 Thong Lo 17 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.
2nd Outlet: EmQuartier, 1 Helix Building B 693 695 Sukhumvit Road, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.
3rd Outlet: 1st Fl, CENTRAL@centralwOrld, Bangkok 10330, Thailand.
Website: https://www.roastbkk.com/
4. Black Canyon Coffee and Eatery
Black Canyon Coffee and Eatery is one of the first Thai-owned specialty coffee retail businesses. It’s easy to spot this café chain across Thailand as they are located in many places, including shopping malls, universities, hospitals, gas stations, and airports.
Upon stepping foot into one of its branches, you’ll be greeted with the aroma of coffee that wafts around the whole place. They offer high-quality specialty coffee drinks, with finely selected coffee beans from the Agricultural Projects under Royal Patronage combined with coffee-producing sources around the world. Then, they brew their roasted coffee beans espresso machines imported directly from Italy. Their coffee is anything but flat — smooth, mellow, peppery, and bitter are the taste you can expect.
Black Canyon is also known for its extensive food menu, including local and oriental favorites and Western dishes. We recommend you try their Tom Yum Kung if you want some Thai specialties.
Best Features: As one of the biggest café chains in Thailand, you can practically find Black Canyon everywhere. Their coffee drinks has a premium taste, thanks to the excellent production process.
Pricing: A cup of coffee is around 70 THB.
Locations There are 105 branches of Black Canyon Coffee and Eatery across Thailand, including Bangkok, Krabi, Chonburi, and Chiang Rai.
Website: https://www.blackcanyonthai.com/
5. Cafe Amazon
You have probably seen Cafe Amazon in almost every gas station in Thailand and wonder why. Well, the answer is because it is owned by the Thai state-owned gas station PTT. This café chain has become a meeting area for workers and a recreation place for travelers throughout the years.
If you like lighter coffee in terms of aroma and bitterness, then you’d like Cafe Amazon’s coffee. Their frappe is also known to be extremely refreshing. Besides coffee and other beverages, they don’t serve an extensive selection of food. However, their cakes are delicious!
Best Features: Decorated with a green tone, Cafe Amazon incorporates the elements of nature into its theme. With their gardens and fountains, you will experience a cozy and relaxing atmosphere here.
Pricing: Definitely on the cheaper side, you can get a cup of coffee for around 35 THB.
Location: You can find them in numerous malls and, of course, every gas station in Thailand.
Website: https://www.cafe-amazon.com/index.aspx?Lang=EN
6. True Coffee
True Corporation might be better known for its mobile phone operations, but today, it also operates an in-store café chain that is growing in popularity. Boasting high-speed WiFi, it’s slowly becoming a popular place for those who want to work or simply surf the internet outside of their home or office. It’s also a great place to hang out with friends, as you can choose to relax in their soft sofas.
The main draw is, of course, their coffee, which is sourced on the rolling hills up in the North. However, they also offer a good selection of food and baked goods. From muffins and puff pastries to cakes and muffins, everything goes well with their amazing coffee.
Best Features: Their high-speed WiFi is one of their best features, so if you’re looking for a place to work outside, you should consider True Coffee!
Pricing: The coffee starts from 75 THB, while the food starts from 140 THB. The bakery ranges from 60 THB – 160 THB.
Location: You can find True Coffee all across Thailand, including Bangkok, Buri Ram, and Chiang Mai.
Website: https://truecoffee.truecorp.co.th/
If you are up for great food, tasty coffee, and a great atmosphere, these café chains are totally worth trying. So what are you waiting for? Don’t forget to stop by and maybe leave some reviews!
Food Scene
Massaman curry named world’s #1 food by CNN Travel
Massaman curry has once again topped CNN Travel’s list of the World’s 50 Best Foods, with 2 more Thai dishes gracing the list. CNN Travel first published its list of the best meals and snacks from around the world in 2011 and just updated it this month. Massaman curry – which the list described as spicy, coconutty, sweet, and savoury – once again ranked number 1, a distinction that the Tourism Authority of Thailand was quick to pounce on and tout to the world.
“TAT would like to remind all of you to stay safe until the COVID-19 situation improves, and prepare for the time when travel and tourism returns, and we can all embark on a culinary journey and explore Thainess through Thai dishes in unique destinations across Thailand.”
Thailand’s reputation as a foodie destination is only growing with this list being evidence that Thai cuisine competes not just as delicious street food, but up to and including 5-star dining experiences.
Thailand’s culinary pride is justified though, as massaman curry is joined by tom yum kung ranked 8th on the list and som tam squeezes in at number 46 on the top 50 list. Tom Yum Kung, was lauded for the variety of flavours, encompassing spicy, sour, sweet and salty, and for how a dish filled with shrimp, tomatoes, mushrooms, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, and lemongrass could be found inexpensively.
Som tam, Thailand’s famous papaya salad was praised while CNN listed off ingredients of grated green papaya, garlic, chillies, tamarind juice, lime juice, sugar cane paste, dried shrimp, tomatoes, peanuts, string beans and fish sauce.
Massaman curry beat out pizza for number 1 and managed to finish ahead of such global staples as hamburgers (#6), doughnuts (#14), lasagna (#23), Vietnamese pho (#28), fish ‘n’ chips (#33), and taco (somehow ranked at a lowly 43rd?!) for the top spot. CNN Travel called it the “king of curries” and said even home packets of massaman powder can turn anyone into a gourmet chef.
The top 10 was rounded out by (from number 2 to number 10) pizza, chocolate, sushi, Peking duck, hamburger, Penang assam laksa, tom yum kung, ice cream, and the African nation of Gabon’s chicken Muamba. Other notable entries include corn on the cob at #13, lobster at #17, shish kebab at #18, croissants at #21, Indian butter garlic crab at #23, Filipino Lechon pig at #27, Canadian maple syrup at #34, hummus at #36, and poutine at #44.
Snacks popcorn and potato crisps a bit surprisingly made the list (or chips as CNN called them) at number 50 and 48 respectively. But perhaps in a move to remind readers to take the list with a pinch of salt, no pun intended, ketchup sauce was somehow listed as the 39th most popular food in the world.
Full list can be found here. What do The Thaiger readers think?
SOURCE: TAT News
Entertainment
Sex toys popular in Thailand despite conservative laws
While Thailand is a conservative country with conservative laws, the underground sex trade and sex toy economy is a thriving not-so-well-kept secret. Thailand is famous for its LGBTQ acceptance and red-light districts, but many don’t realise that most drugs, gambling, soliciting for prostitution, sex toys, and even vaping are against Thai law.
The customs department confiscated more than 4000 sex toys just last year, and owning or selling these toys carries a 60,000 baht fine or up to 3 years in jail. The strict laws are in place to align with the traditional Buddhist Thai society but seem very contrary to the underground sex industry Thailand is known for.
The need for sexual privacy rights and relaxed laws governing sex has been gaining popularity for years with the juxtaposition of strict laws and hedonism creating a very profitable black market. Bangkok’s red-light district is estimated to be worth US $6.4 billion, and in districts like Soi Cowboy, Nana, Patpong and Silom, sex trade and sex toys are sold openly even though it violates the law. The sex industry is thought to comprise up to 10% of Thailand’s gross domestic product. Then there’s Walking Street in Pattaya, Bangla Road in Phuket, etc, etc.
Still, Thailand is a Buddhist country with traditionally conservative values so laws are unlikely to change anytime soon. Even sex education in Thailand is geared towards the negative consequences of sex and not open to sexual rights or embracing sexuality, according to a UNICEF report in 2016. Those who oppose decriminalising sex toys and the sex industry believe that embracing it legally would lead to a rash of sex-related crimes.
Others argue that decriminalisation would be liberating and empower women by reducing the stigma of being sexually free. It would allow a modernized view on sexual well-being. It would also likely reduce teen pregnancy rates, by removing the negativity towards those who need or use contraceptive.
Nisarat Jongwisan has been fighting for the destigmatisation and legalisation of sex toys since 2018 when she appeared on a TV program speaking out against the Ministry of Culture. She now intends to use the Thai parliamentary mechanism for creating a petition and gathering 50,000 signatures, which would allow her to submit a bill to the parliament for a vote.
With strict laws, the black market will continue to grow. While sex toys and the sex trade can be criminalized, sexual desires are not easily quashed, and people will find ways to satisfy them. Without any regulation, black markets can profit freely, selling sex toys with no concern over fair pricing or quality control. The global sex toy industry sold nearly US $34 billion dollars last year, and with continued lockdown and the closures of entertainment venues, these sales are set to only increase, even in the face of Thailand’s conservative laws.
SOURCE: Vice
Thai Life
“Mommy, there’s a snake!” – Expat in Phuket shares her story
The following story was written by Amy Sukwan, an American who has been living in Thailand for 7 years.
To share a story with The Thaiger, click HERE.
“Mommy, there’s a snake!” my 8 year old daughter Eliza said, waking me up in the middle of the night.
I came out of our modest bungalow in Phuket at some unholy hour in the middle of the night, to see what my daughter’s whole “snake” thing was about. In the light of our front porch light, about 3 metres from our front door, 3 of our cats were surrounding something that looked at first to me to be a stack of rotting bananas.
“Eliza it’s nothing.” I tried to assure my daughter. Right at that moment the rotting bananas rose up into an aggressive posture as 3 cats circled it, hissing viciously. It was a surreal sight in the porch light.
“Mommy can you kill it!” My daughter begged me, as the thing, about four feet or over a meter long, lashed at one of our cats, who was quick enough to jump away. The snake had a big head that I could see in the porch light. It was distinctively mallet shaped, in what I was pretty sure was the viper class.
As much as I wanted to go back to sleep and pretend that this was all a bad nightmare, I now had a crying, frantic daughter who was terrified for her cats and a situation that I was quickly recognizing was pretty bad. Mai dee.
I needed to call in backup – my Thai husband. Eliza was already screaming his name. “Ka! Loon Ka!” My 8 year old screamed.
There are many venomous snakes in Thailand. Most people know about cobras but the viper class is the most deadly in the world, as vipers are both unpredictable and very difficult to charm. I was looking at a pit viper of some sort, I was pretty sure.
Snakes normally don’t bother you if you don’t bother them. But interactions are most common late in the dry season in Thailand, as it is now, in late March, as the snakes slither around houses in search of water. Thais don’t want them around for obvious reasons. You don’t want venomous snakes to breed and make babies close to your homestead.
If you are not sure if a snake is venomous or not, a good rule of thumb is to look at its head size in proportion to its body size. If the snake head is close to the same size as the rest of its body, and the snake is generally more wormlike in appearance, it is probably not venomous. If the head is large, say two or more times the diameter of the body, it might be poisonous. This does not constitute medical advice. If you get bitten by a snake, you should go to the hospital.
My husband woke up as Eliza was screaming for him. He came out groggily but as soon as my daughter pointed at the snake he saw the problem. “No good! I kill!” Ka said as he grabbed a machete from our kitchen rack. He wasted no time in coming to this decision.
So after being bathed in the surreal sight of three cats circling a hissing, striking, and very likely deadly serpent under our porch light, I got to be treated to an even weirder view. Ka went full Steve Irwin on the snake as he danced around with the machete. The viper sideswiped and tried to strike him. Then, it suddenly backlashed and made contact with his knee. Both me and Eliza cried out from the sidelines.
“She bit me!” Ka said as he macheted the viper’s mid body, and then its neck. Among my many shortcomings is a complete inability to gender snakes. So I will remain with my husband’s classification of the viper as female.
The snake stilled over the course of several minutes as my eight year old screamed in terror. It still seemed to be wiggling even five minutes later, though its body slowly stilled. Ka helped me put it in a plastic bag.
“You go hospital now!” I screamed at him.
“No worries. She don’t bite me with poison.” Ka seemed sure of this. He’d grown up on a 50 rai spread of backwoods in Phuket and was something of a designated snake killer.
My husband had tracked and killed a 5 foot long snake months before, which he had assured me had no poison, but which he had not wanted around the house. I was able to identify that one through Google images and a snake discussion group as an Indochinese Rat snake, which was indeed not venomous.
There was only one bite mark on his knee the viper had come in from an unusual angle and only one fang had punctured through. But I could see from closer inspection of the now dead snake what I had already known. It looked like a dark green Pit Viper. She was about 4 feet long, or maybe 130 centimetres. The poor girl had probably been looking for water.
Symptoms of a poisonous snake bite include pain at the site, swelling, and changes in heart rate or breathing. Needless to say Ka is still alive and well, and probably had enough experiences of snakes to know that this was a dry bite, or one without venom, as about 50% of snake bites are. I wouldn’t have taken my chances on this, though.
The reason that poisonous baby snakes are thought to be more deadly is not because they have more venom, but because they always release venom when they do bite. I prayed in Buddhist style for the snake to have a better life next time, as she had made merit by not killing either our cats or my husband. But for the amateurs out there, I wouldn’t advise going to Steve Irwin about these things. Normally snakes bite you because you bother them.
It turns out that sometimes you chase the story. And sometimes the story chases you.
I’d seen a recent post on The Thaiger asking for guest bloggers to share their stories regarding Thailand. I think I laughed out loud on reading it. After 7 years in the “Land of Smiles,” with 2 Thai husbands and after giving birth to 2 children here, I’d like to think I’ve seen it all. I probably have 10,000 stories.
But what do I want to write about? Should I mention my early days as a farang in Thailand, during the time when I was working as an OPC for a timeshare? Do I want to give advice on making visas, as an American staying in Thailand or for a Thai going to America? Should I talk about going to Thai hospitals? Or maybe I should write something about Thai Buddhist funeral proceedings? I’ve put my first husband and both my mother and father in law in the ground at Wat Prathong. Should I talk about ASQ and travelling during Covid madness? Or should I mention the Full Moon Party on Koh Pha Ngan? I’ve been to five of those, personally.
This weekend I was harvesting cashew fruit with a Thai friend of ours in Phuket who has a large spread of family land. We burnt the cashew nuts, and I thought that this would make a great story, as many farang ask me about growing and harvesting practices in my little outback area. Unfortunately a quick Google search revealed that cashew nuts are dangerous, even to people without allergies, as they contain a chemical close to poison ivy. Only professional processors should deal with cashew nuts, in short. I’ve been eating the fruit and burning the nuts for years. But I gathered that life is too dangerous. So much for that story.
