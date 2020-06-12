Thai doctors warn about the dangers of fashion braces | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Thai doctors warn about the dangers of fashion braces
Those in Western countries don’t typically look back fondly on teenage years with a mouth full of braces and painful trips to the orthodontist. But in Thailand, having braces is seen as a symbol of wealth. They’ve even become a fashion trend with many fake braces being sold illegally (yes, really!). Thai doctors are warning about the risk of serious infection and death from fashion braces.
The Department of Medical Services posted an infographic educating people about braces as well as information from doctors warning people about the dangerous “fashion trend”. Doctors say many fake braces are made with toxic metal, such as cadmium, as well as mercury, arsenic and lead. Some people use super glue to attach the metal pieces to their teeth. They are warning people that toxic chemicals can be absorbed into the body, causing mouth bleeding, ulcers and other infections, even death.
The fake braces sell for around 1,400 baht at illegal shops and fake orthodontist clinics while actual braces from professional orthodontists are 50,000 baht+. Infections from the fashion braces has been an issue for years.
Vice wrote a story back in 2012 on the so-called deadly fashion trend, reporting that two Thai teens died with the fake braces to blame. One had a thyroid infection, which rapidly progressed to fatal heart failure, but Vice did not report any other information on the deaths.
SOURCES: Thai Residents| Vice | Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Controversy over university’s plan to demolish Chinese shrine
A Bangkok university plans to demolish a historic Chinese shrine on the property to build student dormitories. The shrine’s caretakers have until next week before they are evicted to make way for Chulalongkorn University’s new buildings. But the caretakers and student activists say “no.”
Apparently the university has been pressing keepers of the Thapthim Goddess Shrine to move for about 2 years, a staff member told Khaosod English. The shrine’s caretaker, who lives in a housing unit on the shrine’s property, refuses to leave.
“I won’t allow them. No way.”
Students are also adding their voice. Some were holding signs in front of the shrine. An online petition was started and now has nearly 1,000 supporters.
The Thapthim Goddess Shrine houses a statue known as Ama. The shrine’s keeper says her great grandparents brought the Ama statue to shore after it was “floating against the currents” in a river for 3 days. She says the statue is sacred after withstanding the river’s currents and the temple was built by her family to allow the public to pray to Ama.
“People who come to the shrine asked Ama for wishes to be granted such as love, relationship and fertility … People also pray to Ama for protection. This is faith.”
One Thai-Chinese worshipper at the temple said destroying a sacred place to build housing units doesn’t seem right.
“Call me old fashioned if you will but are they not afraid? This land belongs to the deity. It may not be a mausoleum but how can you occupy a sacred place? It’s inappropriate.”
SOURCES: Khaosod| Bangkok Post
ผมและเพื่อนๆขอร่วมคัดค้านสำนักงานทรัพย์สินจุฬาฯที่จะรื้อถอนศาลเจ้าแม่ทับทิม สะพานเหลืองในวันที่ 16 มิถุนานี้…
Posted by Netiwit Ntw on Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Phuket
Long road to recovery for Phuket property sector
The Vice-President of the Phuket Real Estate Association says there will be no quick bounce-back for the island’s property market, saying it will take at least 2 years for things to recover from the devastating effects of Covid-19.
Speaking to Bangkok Post, Boon Yongsakul, owner of Boat Lagoon, says the fall-out has been particularly severe in Phuket because the province relies so heavily on tourism. And, for now, there are no tourists on the island except for a few interprovincial Thai tourists. The island’s airport was closed to all traffic on April 3 and has remained closed ever since.
Mr. Boon points out that 70-80% of the province’s economy has traditionally been driven by tourism, leading to Phuket taking a much heavier hit than many other parts of the country. He suggests that one way the government might prevent this happening again would be to shift the focus away from tourism and rebrand Phuket as a medical and educational destination. The island already already had an evolved medical tourism industry and has many international schools serving the local hi-so and expat market.
“Since I have been in the property business, I’ve never experienced anything worse than this crisis. Even Sars, avian flu and the tsunami were incomparable with the coronavirus.”
With the tourism industry currently decimated, financial institutions are more wary about granting credit to those who work in the sector and the number of people being rejected for mortgage approval is rising. Foreign buyers and sellers face additional hurdles of a travel ban and the strong Thai baht. It all adds up to a very tough year ahead for property developers on the island.
“It is a very challenging year for developers in Phuket. They should monitor financial liquidity. Some of them have shifted to smaller projects with less than 10 units a site.”
Mr. Boon anticipates that any recovery will be driven initially by expat buyers from places like Singapore and Hong Kong, many of whom may wish to move because of the high cost of living in the former and the current political unrest in the latter. He believes extending the current leasehold period from 30 to 50 years will provide an additional incentive for buyers looking for a secure investment (this has been touted by many over the past 2 decades without any changes).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-era travel restrictions around Asia
As most Asian countries dust themselves off and emerge from the ashes of the initial ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, a report in the Chiang Rai Times looks at how flight restrictions may affect travel in the region. International flights are still off-limits for many countries, but the situation is expected to gradually improve, particularly with the introduction of “travel bubbles” and “green lanes”.
Thailand
A ban on international flights is in place until at least the end of June, with many expecting it to be extended past then. Exceptions are being made for repatriation flights for Thai citizens who wish to return home, and foreigners in possession of work permits. In both cases, paperwork is required from Thai embassies and non-Thais must show they have tested negative for Covid-19. All arrivals then enter a mandatory 14 day quarantine period, although in the case of foreigners, this is at their own expense.
Thailand is now considering opening up to tourists from low-risk countries, such as China, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan. But wether this is in July or sometime later is anyone’s guess. It is unlikely Thailand would allow visitors from ‘at risk’ countries into Thailand any time soon. That would probably include most European countries, South American countries, the UK and the US.
Malaysia
Domestic travel between states resumed yesterday but a ban on international travel remains in force. Exceptions are made for repatriating Malaysians, who must then self-isolate at home for 14 days.
Singapore
The city state’s borders remain closed, although it is permitting air passengers to transit through its airport. Singapore is believed to be considering a travel bubble with Malaysia and New Zealand, which would see international flights resumed between the 3 countries. Singapore has had an enormous surge in cases since the start of April, mostly in it migrant worker community.
Indonesia
The borders remain closed to international arrivals, other than Indonesian citizens and long-term pass holders, who must show evidence of having tested negative for Covid-19 or agree to be tested at the airport. Domestic flights have resumed with restrictions, including airlines only being permitted to operate at 70% capacity.
China
Most foreigners are banned from entering China for now, including those with valid visas and residency permits. Exceptions are being made for some business executives and expert personnel. Chinese nationals are being allowed back in and the country has agreed on a pact with South Korea and Singapore to enable business travel between the 3 countries.
South Korea
Some international flights are now operating, with all arrivals, whether foreign or South Korean, quarantined for 2 weeks. Exceptions are being made for diplomats and foreigners with official business status, who are instead tested on arrival.
India
The country currently has over 287,000+ cases (as of Thursday 5pm Thai time) of Covid-19 and its borders are sealed. At the start of April India had just under 2,000 reports cases of Covid-19. The government says it hopes to be able to resume international flights once restrictions are eased on foreign nationals globally. That won’t be any time soon.
Vietnam
Only Vietnamese citizens and work permit holders are being granted entry, provided they show a negative test certificate and fulfill the mandatory 14 day quarantine period. The Vietnamese government has said it hopes to end its ban on international flights for countries that have not recorded a new case of the virus for more than 30 days, but priority is expected to be given to foreign investors and experts, to get the economy going again. VietJet and Vietnam Airlines have announced tentative schedules for the resumption of international flights.
Japan
The government is hoping to ease travel restrictions and is in talks with some low-risk countries about reopening borders. Medical staff and those arriving on business are expected to be given priority and it’s likely they will have to agree to being tested and submit their travel itinerary.
Taiwan
For the most part, only Taiwanese citizens and work permit holders are being granted entry, all of whom have to undergo a 14 day quarantine period. The country is monitoring the situation in other countries carefully, saying any easing of border controls must be done with great caution. Taiwan is considered one of the most successful countries in the world in its handling of the outbreak.
Australia & New Zealand
Both countries currently have their borders shut to international arrivals, with the only exceptions being repatriated citizens and permanent residents, who must undergo a 14 day quarantine period. Both governments have also discussed a possible travel bubble, which might include the Pacific Islands, although New Zealand is reluctant to agree to this while Australia continues to allow unrestricted domestic travel.
SOURCE: Chiang. Rai Times
