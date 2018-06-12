Thai Life
Santiburi Koh Samui ‘launches’ a floating breakfast
Santiburi Koh Samui has created a choice of Exclusive Culinary Experiences for guests staying in one of the resort’s Grand Reserve Pool Villas or Grand Deluxe Pool Villas, as well as introducing more personalised in-room dining options for all resort guests.
Those staying in a Grand Reserve Pool Villa or Grand Deluxe Pool Villa can indulge in the ultimate resort lifestyle by starting the day with a Floating Breakfast, complete with Champagne or Prosecco served on a specially designed floating wooden tray in their private swimming pool. A choice of six breakfast items – including pancakes, Israeli-style baked eggs, and eggs benedict – is served with a fresh fruit juices, bread rolls, Danish pastries, croissants, house-made jams and tropical fruit.
Later in the day, for a relaxed and private poolside dining experience, villa guests can also book a Private Barbecue for up to six people with a personal chef on hand to prepare a sumptuous platter of choice meats and fresh seafood.
“We wanted to personalise the dining choices for our pool villa guests, while also adding to the choices for our guests who enjoy more exclusive culinary attractions,” explains Sabine Gabrielle Lamberts, General Manager at Santiburi Koh Samui.
“In addition to the private villa options, twice a week we have introduced a Santiburi Kick Start Breakfast, which includes a refreshing morning run, restorative yoga session, nutritious detox drinks, and a healthy beachside breakfast followed by an energising Ayurvedic massage. Guests can also enjoy a selection of freshly made, customised smoothies served in the privacy of the suite or villa,” she adds.
Those keen to create their own memorable meals as part of a memorable holiday at Santiburi Koh Samui can take a private Thai cooking class, or even arrange to cook a special Thai meal as a family. Meanwhile, cocktail aficionados are invited to ‘Be Your Own Mixologist’ with a professional cocktail kit and recipes provided with ingredients delivered on-call for each of the resort’s signature drinks.
Couples looking for an intimate, romantic dining experience can book a Private Dinner with a candlelit table set up on their private terrace, or right the soft sands of Mae Nam Beach with a personal chef on hand to orchestrate an unforgettable feast.
The unique selection of culinary adventures adds fun, romance, relaxation and interaction into every meal at Santiburi Koh Samui.
Santiburi Culinary Experiences
For Pool Villa Guests
Floating Breakfast – Ultimate Champagne Breakfast 1,990 THB ++ Per Person
Floating Breakfast – Sparkling Breakfast with Prosecco 1,390 THB ++ Per Person
Private BBQ 1,290 THB ++ Per Person
For All Resort Guests
Kick Start Breakfast 2,900 THB++ Per Person (min 4 pax)
6.15am – 12pm
Smoothie Express 240 THB ++ / Smoothie
11am – 10pm
Be Your Own Mixologist
Individual Cocktail Ingredients from 220 THB ++
Spirit Bottles from 450 THB++
Private Dinner
Information on enquiry.
Private Thai Cooking Class 2,350 THB++ Per Person (max 2 pax)
12-1.30pm Daily
Family Thai Cooking Class 1,750 THB++ Per Person (max 4 pax)
12-1.30pm Wednesday & Friday
- The Thaiger
Pattaya
Two more Chinese airlines flying into Pattaya
PHOTO: Planespotters.net
More Chinese headlines heading to Thailand. This time they’re adding services to the eastern seaboard.
Two Chinese airlines are headed to U-tapao airport, 36 km south of Pattaya.
Donghai Airlines is flying from Wanzhou to U-tapao, while Kunming Airlines is launching a service from Kunming this July.
Donghai Airlines is already flying three times a week to U-tapao (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) using Boeing 737-800 series aircraft.
Wanzhou city is on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River in China with a population of a round 1,75 million residents. Wanchou district borders Sichuan to the northwest and Hubei to the southeast.
Owned by Sichuan Airlines, Donghai Airlines is also expanding with a flight to Darwin, Australia as well as U-tapao in Rayong, Thailand. The airline is aiming to expand its fleet to 120 aircraft by 2025, including Boeing 787 Dreamliners, additional Boeing 737-800s and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
Meanwhile, Kunming Airlines is adding its U-tapao service effective July 1, four times a week.
The flights are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and geared to the holiday package market in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province.
Partly owned by Shenzhen Airlines, Kunming Airlines already flies from Kunming to Hat Yai.
Yunnan is the closest Chinese province to Thailand sharing a border with northwest Laos near the town of Luang Namtha. The Chinese province was a founding member of the Greater Mekong Sub-region Tourism Working Group along with five countries – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
Thai Life
SPECIAL REPORT: Saving paradise by setting limits
By Piyaporn Wongruang
Maya Bay has finally been closed down. On Thursday, park rangers at Had Nopparat Tara-Mu Ko Phi Phi marine national park placed buoys demarcating a no-access zone to prevent tourist boats getting in, as a part of a long-term rehabilitation process for the park’s world-renowned Maya Bay.
The bay was made famous by the 2000 Hollywood film “The Beach” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, but has subsequently been ecologically degraded by the excessive number of tourists – a daily average of about 4,000 people and 200 boats.
Following a recommendation by marine experts, the National Parks Department decided to put the bay off-limits from yesterday until September 30.
The closure is seen as an entry point for a new approach to tourism management at the park, and would also set a new standard for another 26 Thai marine parks that also bear a similar burden, according to the department.
Maya Bay is just another story of a timely rescue of the country’s natural attractions before it is too late.
For years, national parks around the country have seen an influx of visitors who wish to enjoy nature, with resulting tourism-based pressures degrading their often sensitive ecosystems.
In a bid to cope with such the building threat posed by these pressures, the department has come up with measures to ensure that national parks nationwide, 131 in total, can respond effectively to tourism impacts.
The concept of “Green National Parks” has been introduced to guide tourism management in the parks, with trophies set to reward good practitioners, and at the same time hopefully to lead ultimately to sustainable tourism that is kept within the ecological carrying capacity of these precious idylls.
“If a number of tourists visit our places, but they are later damaged, we should consider that a failure of our national park mission. We would be successful only when our places are still in a good condition despite their intensive visits. It really much depends on management,” said Songtham Suksawang, a director of the department’s National Parks Office.
Khao Sok National Park won an award last year along with other 14 parks for being “green national parks”
More park function
Since the first national park, Khao Yai, was declared nearly 60 years ago, national parks have always aimed to help preserve the natural values of the ecosystems of the country’s forests.
As explained by the department’s deputy chief, Jongklai Worapongsathorn, the department’s prime mission when it was first separated from the Royal Forestry Department as an independent department in 2002 was to take care of national parks, seen as the core areas of the country’s ecosystems.
Since then, tourism in national parks has been left largely unattended, with management following the park chief’s capacities and directives. Areas were zoned to aid in better management and boundaries of the heavily used recreational areas determined using better criteria.
The number of tourists visiting the parks were already a concern and some pilot projects to limit tourist access were introduced, along with measures to keep the parks clean and more environmental friendly such as a ban on foam-based food packages and actions to reduce energy use among others.
The department studied the carrying capacity of the parks, and the issue took on more importance over the years, though limits were not initially imposed. Over the past decade, those limits have been phased in for some popular national parks, including Khao Yai.
“I, myself, also did not think that one day we would get serious about this,” said Jongklai to national park chiefs attending a recent workshop to guide green national park practices for 2018. “We have seen more and more of an influx of tourists during a particular period, such as the New Year, but I think in the near future we will have to enforce limits on access to national parks regularly and popularly, as we have seen happen at some popular parks, be they Phi Phi, Similan and others.
“If we don’t adjust ourselves now (to handle tourists), we will never be able to catch up on the trend,” said Jongklai.
Influx of tourists
As recorded by the Tourism Department, tourist visits to national parks have increased over the past five years from around 11 million to 18 million last year – over half of them foreigners.
Tourism is a key driver of the country’s economy, with the income contributing nearly Bt2.9 trillion last year, according to the department.This year, it is expected that around Bt3.3 trillion will be contributed by tourism.
Tourism has also driven the country’s competitiveness to the rank of 34 out of 136 countries, the department has noted. But when environmental aspects are factored in, that ranking falls to 122, with micro dust, intensive environmental damage and threats to plant and wildlife species being the prime problems pulling the country down in rank.
Concerned parties all agree that national parks play a vital role in drawing tourists, and that role has been increasing over the years. The question is how to make it sustainable.
“The role of our national parks in tourism will never decrease, but will instead increase as more and more foreign tourists increasingly appreciate our nature and visit parks to experience it,” said Prommeth Nathomthong, a deputy director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
“From a tourism aspect, [the national parks] are vital tools to help drive our economy. … The question is how to make them sustainable, keep them in the good condition they are supposed to be in,” said Prommeth. He suggests that the concept of sustainable tourism should guide the tourism management of the parks.
Green National Parks
Sustainable tourism is clearly addressed in the 20-year national strategy, with carrying capacity being part of the strategy to help drive the country’s competitiveness and sustainable growth.
The National Parks department has adopted the concept and improved the guidelines to be followed by national parks in an effort to empower them to respond to tourism pressures.
Six areas of environmental management, and 17 related measures, have been introduced to national parks nationwide as a guideline for managing tourism and its impacts within their boundaries. The six areas are: environmental management of park offices, environmental and landscape management of the parks, saving energy, waste disposal, tourist facilities and safety.
In 2016 the department began giving out a yearly award to those completing the guidelines to it was the first year that the department gave an award to those completing the guideline. Eight national parks won the award first year, with 14 more earning it in 2017.
The department expects that in the next eight years, all the national parks will complete the guidelines and thus adhere to an international standard of practice.
“Our national parks are green by nature, but they will be not if disturbed – and now they are disturbed by tourism activities. That’s the reason why we have to have the green concept to help guide us to sustainable practices. Or our resources, coral reefs for instance, will be irreparably damaged,” said Songtham.
And addressing the problems head-on this way will not add yet another burden to the parks, he concluded.
Original report HERE.
Food Scene
Mango Tree elevates Thai dining with the launch of flagship restaurant in Guangzhou
Leading Asian restaurant operator Mango Tree Worldwide has expanded its flagship brand in China with the opening of Mango Tree Guangzhou, a contemporary, design-led dining destination located in one of the world’s tallest buildings.
Created by Steve Leung, the award-winning Hong Kong-based architect and designer, Mango Tree Guangzhou features a rainforest and island themed interior, allowing diners to feel the true essence of Thailand.
Natural wood, tropical plants and rattan chairs are combined with a state-of-the-art lighting installation to create the impression that guests are dining in a Thai forest, under the blinking lights of a starry sky.
This enchanting effect is enhanced by the restaurant’s elevated setting. Perched seven floors above ground in the K11 Art Mall, which forms part of the 530 metre tall Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, diners are treated to spectacular city views.
In addition to the spacious restaurant area, a stylish bar is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Guangzhou skyline, and a relaxing alfresco terrace features cosy sofas and lush greenery to create a tree house-like ambience, high above the city – with a DJ playing into the night. The launch DJ is Juli York from Ukraine playing a coterie of trip hop and Latin, Afro and Chicago house.
This exquisite design concept perfectly reflects the restaurant’s culinary style, which focuses on authentic Thai cuisine prepared and presented with contemporary flare and a cool, lifestyle vibe.
“We are delighted to unveil Mango Tree Guangzhou as our new flagship restaurant in China. With Steve Leung’s signature design and our contemporary style of Thai cuisine, I am confident that this drive us to new places and literally elevate our experience for Chinese diners to enjoy,” said Trevor MacKenzie, Mango Tree’s Global Managing Director.
“China is naturally a very important market for Mango Tree Worldwide. With more than nine million Chinese travellers now visiting Thailand every year, the country is developing a keen appetite for authentic Thai cuisine. We look forward to introducing our signature Mango Tree restaurant concept to diners in even more Chinese cities in future,” Mr MacKenzie added.
Mango Tree Guangzhou seats approximately 150 diners for all types of occasion, from large family groups to intimate couples’ meals and corporate business functions. Many of the tables are positioned next to panoramic windows, allowing diners to gaze out over the glittering city.
The menu at Mango Tree Guangzhou combines genuine Thai flavours and sophistication, using the finest and freshest ingredients. Chef Aphichat will take diners on a culinary journey to the four regions of Thailand – north, northeast, south and central – with signature dishes including yellow crab curry; tom yum goong (spicy and sour soup with prawns); and mango sticky rice with coconut milk. The bar has also introduced a number of special Thai cocktails, including a signature lemongrass mojito.
Mango Tree Guangzhou becomes the upscale brand’s second restaurant in Mainland China, joining the existing Mango Tree Qingdao. In total, Mango Tree Worldwide now operates a total of 64 outlets worldwide.
This impressive new restaurant also marks the latest successful project for designer Steve Leung, who has been responsible for major hospitality projects including Sing Yin at W Hong Kong, Yuan at Atlantis The Palm Dubai, and the Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard in London.
Mango Tree Guangzhou is expected to become extremely popular among local and international professionals, upmarket residents, high-spending tourists and more. The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login