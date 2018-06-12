Twinpalms Residences MontAzure
Connect with us

Pattaya

Two more Chinese airlines flying into Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

PHOTO: Planespotters.net

More Chinese headlines heading to Thailand. This time they’re adding services to the eastern seaboard.

Two Chinese airlines are headed to U-tapao airport, 36 km south of Pattaya.

Donghai Airlines is flying from Wanzhou to U-tapao, while Kunming Airlines is launching a service from Kunming this July.

Donghai Airlines is already flying three times a week to U-tapao (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) using Boeing 737-800 series aircraft.

Wanzhou city is on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River in China with a population of a round 1,75 million residents. Wanchou district borders Sichuan to the northwest and Hubei to the southeast.

Owned by Sichuan Airlines, Donghai Airlines is also expanding with a flight to Darwin, Australia as well as U-tapao in Rayong, Thailand. The airline is aiming to expand its fleet to 120 aircraft by 2025, including Boeing 787 Dreamliners, additional Boeing 737-800s and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Meanwhile, Kunming Airlines is adding its U-tapao service effective July 1, four times a week.

The flights are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and geared to the holiday package market in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province.

Partly owned by Shenzhen Airlines, Kunming Airlines already flies from Kunming to Hat Yai.

Yunnan  is the closest Chinese province to Thailand sharing a border with northwest Laos near the town of Luang Namtha. The Chinese province was a founding member of the Greater Mekong Sub-region Tourism Working Group along with five countries – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Jet Photos

- The Thaiger

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

News Desk

French tourist reports sale of Nazi merchandise in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

June 11, 2018

By

A French tourist has raised concerns about the sale of Nazi paraphernalia in Pattaya.

PattayaOne.news reports that 34 year old Alexandre Jandaeng spoke of his shock at seeing the goods, which included pictures of Adolf Hitler, swastika emblazoned scarves and coins, on sale at a market in the popular resort town. Mr Jandaeng reported the sale of the goods to Pattaya Tourist Police, telling them that if such things were on sale in his native France, the person selling them could face up to 10 years in jail.

A video posted by Manager showed Mr Jandaeng at the police station showing pictures of the goods to an officer. In the video, the Frenchman explained how he did not like to see such things and that Nazi related goods should not be allowed to be sold in Thailand or anywhere else.

“For me, it is very very important the police stop this”, Mr Jandaeng said in the video.

“It is important to remember history”, he said.

“Many people died for that and for me it is impossible to see this and is very shocking. I don’t like,” he added.

Mr Jandaeng praised the tourist police officer for listening to his complaint but admitted that he does not know if any action will be taken against the vendor who was selling the Nazi goods.

This isn’t the first time Nazi imagery or so called “Hitler-chic” has been seen in Thailand. As well as being found on sale in some of Thailand’s most popular night markets, Nazi imagery has even been featured some of the countries leading educational institutions and in government videos.

In 2011 a Catholic school in Thailand was forced to apologise after it made students wear Nazi uniform for a sports day parade. Some students also had swastikas painted on their faces.

Read the rest of the story HERE.

Continue Reading

News Desk

Pattaya seminar teaches students to say NO

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

June 10, 2018

By

Human trafficking and prostitution remain to enormous elephants in the room for Thai society and past Governments. A seminar in Pattaya is hoping to do something about it.

Students are being taught how to say ‘no’ to sex during an Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) seminar to help reduce human trafficking and youth prostitution.

As many as 200 students, teachers, representatives from child protection centers and social security officials attended the May 30 Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division’s “18 Don’ts Seminar” at the D’Varee Hotel in Jomtien, Pattaya.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Kornchai Klaiklueng, commander of Thailand’s Human Trafficking Suppression Division, chaired the seminar and talked about the recent shift in society’s mores and the effect social media is having on youths.

Rest of the story HERE.

Continue Reading

News

Suspected Russian pedophile arrested in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

June 8, 2018

By

Thai police continue to close in on foreign pedophiles operating in Thailand.

A 39 year old Russian man has been arrested by Thai Tourist Police on charges related to the possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday police raided a property in the Pratumnak Hill area of Pattaya and arrested 39 year old Alexey Fadeev. During the raid police confiscated a notebook computer that was found to contain indecent images of children.

Announcing the arrest, Tourist Police chief Surachet Hakphan said the man had been collecting a large amount of child pornography.

Specialist forensic officers are now checking the suspect’s computer to confirm if he created or distributed the material as this would determine if he would face additional charges.

Pol Maj-Gen Surachet said the arrest comes as police continue to close in on foreign pedophiles operating in Thailand.

SOURCE: ThaiVisa

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending