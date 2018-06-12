Veterinarians unable to save striped dolphin

The striped dolphin that was washed up on Kamala beach last week, died yesterday (June 11) while the sperm whale which was found at Coconut Island is reported to have died of ‘natural causes’.

Veterinarians at the Phuket Marine Endangered Species Unit say, “The dolphin had a blood infection. We tried to help the dolphin to the best of our ability. We didn’t find anything inside the dolphin but the dolphin’s spleen and stomach were found inflamed. These are normal symptoms from trauma.

“The dead sperm whale which was washed up on the beach at Coconut Island last week also had a blood infection.”

“The sperm whale died because of natural causes. It has been choked of water and its stomach has been infected. Air bubbles were found inside windpipe. Parasites were found in the sperm whale in a higher concentration than usual. This is the first time that a sperm whale has been found this year.”