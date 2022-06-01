Connect with us

Nothing beats having your own private pool on the balcony, golf simulator just an elevator ride away, or even a bowling alley right at your condo doorstep! These incredible facilities will help you unwind after a long busy day, or better yet, keep you entertained and active on weekends. So with that, we’ve compiled the top 6 condos in Bangkok offering the finer things in life!

1. Private pool on your balcony

Price for sale: $1,200,000 (฿41,000,000) to $4,110,000 (฿140,000,000)

Price for rent: $3,521 (฿120,000) to $10,269 (฿350,000) per month

Le Raffine Sukhumvit 39. Photo via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Sure, there is no shortage of luxury condominiums with swimming pools at Sukhumvit. However, not many of them offer sizable private swimming pools on the balcony of each unit, like Le Raffine Sukhumvit 39. Picture yourself floating in the privacy of your own pool while sipping your favourite cocktail as the rest of Bangkok glitters underneath — nothing can top that!

Get bored of your fantastic private swimming pool? Bring your book or simply relax in the recreation park. Want to get fit? Head to the fully-equipped gym, swim at the communal pool or break a sweat on the onsite squash court. Love playing video games? There’s an indoor games room for residents. Looking for a way to refresh and rejuvenate? A steam room and sauna are available within the building. Want to make sure your kids have fun? A playground is waiting for them. In addition, there’s a co-working space if you need a place to work from home. Le Raffine Sukhumvit 39 is possibly the pinnacle of luxury in the heart of Bangkok.

2. Private bowling alley just one elevator ride away

Price for sale: $211,000 (฿7,200,000) to $1,910,000 ($65,000,000)

Price for rent: $792 (฿27,000) to $5,281 (฿180,000) per month

Aguston Sukhumvit 22. Photo via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

How many condos in Bangkok can claim to have a private bowling alley as part of their facilities? Well, Aguston Sukhumvit 22 is proud to provide private bowling lanes for its residents. This means that you don’t have to go anywhere to enjoy a family-friendly recreational activity. All you have to do is go to the 7th floor of the building and improve your ball roll whenever you want.

Furthermore, you’ll get to enjoy all manner of upscale living amenities as a resident of Aguston Sukhumvit 22. These amenities include a well-equipped gym, golf simulator, Jacuzzi room, sauna, steam room, and a stunning swimming pool. There’s a kid’s room and spacious gardens for those looking for kids-friendly areas. Therefore, you and your children can play around freely. If you love to read or just want to sit somewhere quiet, the condo also has a library.

3. Mini theatre for the movie buffs

Price for sale: $205,000 (฿7,000,000) to $734,000 (฿25,000,000)

Price for rent: $880 (฿30,000) to $2,494 (฿85,000) per month

Ashton Silom. Photo via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

You can always watch movies on your own laptop or computer. But if you live in Ashton Silom, you can enjoy a fabulous mini theatre to elevate your viewing experience. With comfy seats and big screens, any film buff can live out their dreams here. In addition to the mini theatre, Ashton Silom also has impressive outdoor areas. If you prefer to relax outdoors, we imagine there’s nothing more satisfying than taking a dip in the condo’s beautiful pool on the 34th floor or lounging around the charming sky garden.

There’s also a massage room in the building. This means that you can release those tight muscle knots in your body, refresh, and rejuvenate as soon as you come home. Moreover, there’s a generous list of other amenities to enjoy. These include a spacious lounge area with a pool table, kids pool, Jacuzzi, gym, and even a library.

4. Incredible facilities with panoramic river view

Price for sale: $226,000 (7,690,000) to $3,510,000 (฿119,600,000)

Price for rent: $734 (฿25,000) to $7,335 (฿250,000) per month

Amazing condo facilities in Bangkok

Photo via The River by Raimon Land

The River by Raimon Land is a handsome mixed-use project with two towers soaring 42 and 71 storey high and offering luxurious facilities. Located along the Chao Phraya River, it boasts an enviable riverfront location. Many units have private balconies, and the entire buildings have floor-to-ceiling glass walls, giving you an unobstructed view of the magnificent river. Plus, it has more than 120 metres of exclusive river frontage with a private pier.

Love staying active? There’s a fantastic 50-metre salt lap pool, a fully equipped gym, and a multipurpose sports court. And in case you’re wondering, all of these incredible facilities offer a panoramic view of the Chao Phraya River. Maintaining a happy mind, body, and soul is definitely easier here.

5. Enjoy 3 salt-water swimming pools

Price for sale: $91,000 (฿3,100,000) to $247,000 (฿8,431,223)

Price for rent: $376 (฿12,800) to $998 (฿34,000) per month

Life Asoke Rama 9

For many of us, living in the city means going to the park whenever we want to feel close to nature. But if you live in Life Asoke Rama 9, you can enjoy lush greenery without stepping out of the gate. The project has plenty of outdoor areas with beautiful gardens where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the greens. Besides the gardens, Life Asoke Rama 9 also boasts 3 impressive salt-water swimming pools. The first pool is a massive 50,40, 23-metre Olympic-sized pool. The second is an aquarium-style elevated pool. The third one is a sky pool overlooking Bangkok’s stunning skyline. Enter a perpetual state of bliss as you dip your toes in the pools or as you relax in the enchanting gardens.

Moreover, all residents at this condo have access to a 2-floors onsite gym with fully modern equipment, steam room, sauna, BBQ area, meeting room, and lounge. There’s an outdoor putting green as well, which should appeal to golf lovers.

6. Sharpen your golf skills in air-conditioned comfort

Price for sale: $358,000 (฿12,217,200) to $1,380,000 (฿47,000,000)

Price for rent: $1,174 (฿40,000) to $2,641 (฿90,000) per month

Photo via The Esse Sukhumvit 36

The Esse Sukhumvit 36 stands out among other luxury condos in Sukhumvit for many reasons. Aside from its location in the centre of the business district, it comes with a range of superb facilities. When you need to unwind and relax, you can enjoy the lush garden with city views, incredible swimming pool, mini theatre, lounge with a pool table, Jacuzzi, and even Onsen! What’s more, this condo is the perfect place for golf enthusiasts.

Maybe you’ve been dreaming of owning your own golf simulator or looking to live near a golf course. Well, The Esse Sukhumvit 36 offers a golf simulator for its residents. This means that you don’t have to worry about the weather affecting your golfing time or driving to the nearest golf course. Just ride the elevator to the 8th floor, and improve your swing anytime you want.

Found your dream condo on this list? Head to Thaiger Property to get more details!

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    Trending