Phuket authorities close Covid-19 field hospital

In a grand ceremony yesterday, Phuket authorities closed up a field hospital set up for people who tested positive for Covid-19. The field hospital was at Phuket Rajabhat University in the island province’s main city district. The deputy director of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, Padungkiat Utokasenee, led the closing ceremony.

Between August 2021 and March 2022, the field hospital had treated a total of 3,195 Covid-19 patients who had minor symptoms, according to Padungkiat. He said the university had made space for the hospital in a conference room and a meeting hall, adding 285 beds. Padungkiat said closing the field hospital is a triumph for the people of Phuket.

“The return of the area to the university at this time is a victory showing Phuket people can overcome Covid-19 by relying on cooperation from all sectors- and above all the sacrifice and dedication of doctors, nurses, government officials…”



Last month, a Covid-19 clinic was also shut down, even though it had only opened eight months ago in September last year. The clinic, named Aunjai Clinic, intended to offer a convenient place for patients to turn to for advice, as well as building confidence and reducing stress for those infected. The word “Aunjai” in Thai means ‘peace of mind’. The clinic also provided 24/7 phone services on its hotline.

SOURCE: The Phuket News