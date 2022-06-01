Bangkok
Former Deputy Bangkok Governor says the city has already spent most of the 2022 budget
The Deputy Leader of the Democrat Party and former deputy Bangkok governor, Samart Ratchapolsitte (2004 – 2006), said Bangkok has only of 94 million baht left in its budget, and it might be insufficient for the new Bangkok governor Chandchart Sittiphun to achieve his announced policies.
According to the media, Bangkok receives a budget of around 80 billion baht per year. After only 5 months of spending, Bangkok only has about 94 million baht left in the bank, according to budget details explained on Samart’s personal Facebook today. He also revealed details of Bangkok’s annual expenses, which was more than 78 billion baht. Most of the budget, about 26.7% or more than 21 billion baht, was spent on officials and staff.
Samart said that the remaining budget of a mere 94 million baht couldn’t cover the expenses of all the policies that the new Bangkok governor had promoted.
“Chadchart might not operate each policy effectively this year.”
Samart added that the budget plan for the next year had already been drafted and would be submitted to Chadchart later. Chadchart would then, at least, be able to adjust the budget according to his policies. Samart also said that he hoped Chadchart would be able to fully roll out his policies next year, and he would like to support Chadchart in making changes for the goodness of people in Bangkok.
Chadchart visited Bangkok City Hall today at 11 am to officially claim his position as a Bangkok governor. He gave a short interview with the press, saying he would ask the deputy governor to learn more about the budget, but that his projects and policies “didn’t need much money”.
“The policies didn’t focus on the budget but focused on the effective result.”
