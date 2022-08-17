Best areas to live in Phuket (2022)

Not sure where to live in Phuket? Finding the best area to live and stay in Phuket isn’t always an easy feat. As the largest island in Thailand, there’s an overwhelming range of options when deciding where to live. There are sun-soaked beaches, misty hilltops, quiet villages, and a historic town with old-colonial houses. There’s also raging nightlife for party animals, amenities for kids, and everything in between. So, if you’re not sure where to live on the island, take a look at our list of all the best areas that you’d want to consider.

1. Bang Tao

Bang Tao is on the west coast of Phuket in the Cherngtalay area, halfway between the airport and Patong Beach. Boasting a 7 kilometres stretch of powdery white sand, it’s one of the longest beaches on the island. With the combination of beautiful shorelines and convenient locations, it’s no surprise that Bang Tao is among the most upscale and desirable locations on the island. Here, you’ll find a variety of five-star resorts, tranquil villas, international restaurants, beach clubs, golf courses, sophisticated spas, and family-friendly locations.

You’ll find most of the luxurious resorts, as well as the hustle and bustle, to the south of Bang Tao Beach. The north of the beach, on the other hand, is still relatively serene and ordinary. This means you can still enjoy some serious peace and quiet away from the crowds. Dotted by ‘high-end’ establishments, Bang Tao caters to those seeking a luxurious lifestyle. However, more affordable options are also available.

Seen as the best area to live in Phuket, the property market in Bang Tao has always been in the spotlight, both as a place to live and as an investment. A wide range of properties is available on the market, ranging from luxury condominiums to pool villas. One of the most popular is the Trichada Villas, which consists of various luxury pool villas with 2 to 3 bedrooms. Incorporating Thai culture in its design, the villas are elegant and will make you feel closer to nature. Each villa has a lush garden, private pool, and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors for fantastic indoor-outdoor living. If you’ve been dreaming of living in a secluded villa but close to upscale amenities, this villa is for you.

2. Rawai

Located at the southern end of Phuket, Rawai is known for its delicious seafood restaurants, local fishing village feel, and as a starting point to do island hopping. By Phuket’s standards, the area is relatively sleepy. The beach itself is not suitable for swimming since it’s filled with colourful Thai boats. Not to worry, though. Some of the loveliest beaches on the island and attractions on the west coast are just a few minutes away.

Rawai is popular among expats and long-term visitors who need a breath of fresh air from Phuket’s more touristy areas. In addition to its laid-back atmosphere, expats flock to this area for its great road connections to the international airport, proximity to the amenities and healthcare in Phuket city, ferry terminals for inter-island hopping, and the Chalong Bay Marina. You’ll find a buzzing town full of restaurants, cafes, bars, and apartments as you head inland from Rawai Beach. Since it’s not a popular tourist spot, it’s pretty easy to find affordable restaurants to dine out.

Aside from being a great place to live, it’s also considered one of the best places to look for an investment property on the island. The median sales price in Rawai is around $273,250. From budget apartments to top-end pool villas, a variety of properties is available in the area. At Rawai, you can get nice pool villas such as Intira Villas starting at only $246,000. Every room in this villa has a sliding door offering you direct access to the pool and garden. Living here is very convenient as the villa has a proper dining area, a fully equipped kitchen and a modern living room.

3. Phuket Town

Phuket Town is the historic capital of Phuket. Located in the northeast part of the island and far from the beaches, it’s more of a place to live than to stay for a holiday. Most tourists only visit the area for a day trip. There are no luxury resorts or beach clubs here, but that doesn’t mean it’s quiet. In the Old Town, you’ll find numerous trendy coffee shops, boutique hotels, authentic Thai restaurants, art galleries, museums, and charming Sino-Portuguese colonial buildings. At night, Phuket Town comes alive with dozens of excellent local restaurants to suit all budgets, night markets, and interesting bars. Prices tend to be more reasonable here compared to Phuket’s seaside towns. Overall, it’s the best area to stay for those who don’t mind living away from the beach.

When it comes to property, Phuket Town has a range of condos, shophouses, and traditional Thai houses. The properties are considerably more affordable, especially in the Old Phuket Town area, where the median sales price is approx. $63,337. Most expats in this area prefer to live in modern condos. One of the best is the Supalai Park at Phuket City, which has 504 units across 15 floors. The fully-furnished studio unit on the 15th floor is perfect for singles seeking a nice place to live in Phuket Town. It comes with a selection of facilities, such as a communal pool and gym.

4. Kata & Karon

On the west coast of Phuket, to the south of the hustle and bustle of Patong, you’ll find Kata and Karon. Along with Patong, these two beach areas are the three most popular beaches on the island. However, Kata and Karon are a bit more laid back and subdued. Both beaches have soft white sand and clear turquoise water, making them popular among tourists.

There’s also a thriving expat community in Kata and Karon since the areas offer the best of both worlds. They’re very developed but still far quieter than Patong, so maintaining a healthy work/life balance is fairly easy. There are more than enough restaurants, bars, and shops to keep you entertained. Sports facilities, road connectivity, and great amenities are also available to ensure high quality of life. Furthermore, beautiful nature is practically outside of your doors. This means that you can go straight to the beach after work, take leisurely walks on the beach, or go on a picnic on the weekend.

Karon and Kata offer the complete package that homebuyers and investors look for. There is something for everyone here, from stylish condos on a hillside to gorgeous pool villas with direct access to the beach. Want to live surrounded by lush greenery? 2-bedroom condos at Karon Hill Residence can be a great option. In addition to the cosy modern interior, you also get to enjoy a wealth of upscale facilities. These include a swimming pool, fully-equipped gym, and sauna. Need more space and privacy for your big family? Luxury 5-bedroom pool villas overlooking the ocean are available as well.

5. Kathu

For expats looking for a blend of city and beach living, Kathu can be the best place to stay in Phuket. Stretching from the edge of Phuket Town towards Patong, this area is serene but close to the more lively parts of the island. It also has its own nightlife and shopping scene, though not as crowded as Patong. Since it’s home to numerous international schools and hospitals, Kathu is the perfect place to call home for stylish family living.

From Thai-style houses to contemporary condos to upscale pool villas, you can find a range of properties to suit your needs in Kathu. If you prefer convenient living, D Condo Creek is a great option. The low-rise condo offers comfortable units with a full range of facilities. Aside from the tastefully designed units, you can relax in the verdant garden, work out in the fitness centre, or escape the heat in the swimming pool.

