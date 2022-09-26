Connect with us

Crime

Thai court overwhelmed with evidence in Forex-3D fraud case

Published

 on 

UPDATE #2

Thailand’s Criminal Court summoned famous actress “Pinky” and 23 other defendants in the Forex-3D fraud case to court today. Defendants gave testimony and the court examined evidence submitted by victims.

However, there are so many documents from victims that the court will need to reconvene on November 29, 2022, to make further progress in the case.

Among the 24 defendants who were summoned out of prison into court today include famous actress Savika “Pinky” Chaiyadej, her mother and brother, and CEO of Forex 3D Apirak Kotthi.

The defendants are accused of defrauding victims of an estimated 2,489,820,321 baht in total. All 24 were denied bail.

SOURCE: CH7

UPDATE #1

Famous actress “Pinky” faces up to 20 years in prison for fraud for her involvement in a Forex-3D “Ponzi” scam that defrauded over 14,000 victims. Pinky, her mother, and her brother are still detained as they await trial.

Committing fraud carries up to five years imprisonment for each victim in Thailand, causing speculation in Thai media that Pinky could face a 50,000-year prison sentence if she is found guilty of defrauding say, 10,000 victims.

However, Thai law stipulates that fraudsters can be imprisoned for a maximum of 20 years in Thailand, no matter the number of victims.

Pinky, her mother, and her brother are accused of committing fraud as well as other charges violating the Computer Crimes Act (2007). All three were denied bail.

SOURCE: Sanook

ORIGINAL STORY

Famous Thai actress Savika “Pinky” Chaiyadej, her mother Sarinya Chaiyadej, and her elder brother Surayuth Chaiydej were among 19 people arrested yesterday for allegedly defrauding people of money via a “Forex-3D scam.”

Thailand’s Criminal Court denied Pinky and her relatives’ bail requests, fearing the defendants would flee if they were granted temporary release.

Pinky, Sarinya, and Sarayuth are accused of committing fraud under the Computer Crimes Act for their involvement in a Forex-3D scam, or, “Ponzi” scheme. The scam persuades people to invest their money in foreign exchange through the website forex-3d.com, claiming that they will make 60-80% profit on their investment.

However, once people invested, they didn’t get any profits in return as promised. According to the DSI, around 14,000 people were duped into the scam, investing an estimated 1.9 billion baht in total.

In October 2019, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) began investigating Forex-3D after receiving a complaint from an investor who claimed Forex-3D was a scam. A number of well-know celebrities in Thailand were summoned to testify alongside the founder and CEO of Forex-3D Apirak Kotthi.

Yesterday, the DSI handed over assets worth around 230 million baht which were seized from the investment company and its alleged ring leader Apirak. The assets consist of 173 items including 14 cars, 12 land title deeds, 11 go-karts, nine expensive number plates, luxury watches, gym equipment, and gold.

Pinky and her family presented land title deeds as surety for their bail applications, but the court rejected the applications yesterday for fear they would attempt to flee. Pinky, her mother, and her brother were escorted to a prison to be held on remand.

Alleged ring leader Apirak was the first of 19 people under investigation by the DSI. He was arrested on January 15, 2021, under suspicion of committing fraud by promoting the public to invest through online platforms such as a website and Facebook.

Pinky, her mother, and her elder brother began advertising Forex-3D in January 2020. Pinky was a good friend of Tangmo, the famous Thai actress who drowned in the Chao Phraya river in February.

SOURCE: Sanook

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Janneman
2022-09-26 17:14
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: of an estimated 2,489,820,321 baht Yea, could be 2,489,820,322 too. Or 2,489,820,320. You never know with estimates 😀

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok14 mins ago

VIDEO: Fire falls like rain from communication cables in Bangkok
Thailand25 mins ago

Father allegedy kills daughter’s cat for stealing his meatballs
Central Thailand59 mins ago

Whale watching season begins in Phetcha Buri
Sponsored7 hours ago

International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Special Features1 hour ago

Top 10 studio condos in Phuket (2022)
Crime2 hours ago

Thai court overwhelmed with evidence in Forex-3D fraud case
Tourism2 hours ago

Airport expansion plans hastened across Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Viral video: American man joins Thai dance in Isaan rite
Politics3 hours ago

China backs Thailand to make APEC a success
Politics4 hours ago

Gen-Z students oppose an unelected senate 17 to 1
Thailand4 hours ago

Foreigner allegedly using dogs to scam Chiang Mai locals
Cannabis News4 hours ago

Tourist breaks Singaporean law by consuming cannabis in Thailand
Northern Thailand4 hours ago

Large, endangered Indochinamon Bhumibol crab spotted
Thailand5 hours ago

Foreigner caught stealing luggage at Bangkok airport
Philippines5 hours ago

Tropical Storm Noru hits the Philippines, 5 rescue workers killed
Travel6 hours ago

Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending