Condos in Phuket offering the biggest price reduction (September 2022)

Discounts are a big deal on an island as popular as Phuket. As the island is making a post-pandemic rebound, it’s finally shifting back into a seller’s market. And thus, good deals are becoming more and more challenging to find. That’s why we comb through Thaiger Property listings to help you find the best Phuket condo with a major price chop. Here are our top picks of the best condos in Phuket, offering the biggest price reduction in September 2022.

1. Stylish penthouse with a stunning sea view

Price for sale: $104,000 (฿3,800,000)

Original price: $206,000 (-$102,000)

Click here to see more pictures

On sale for almost 50% off, this 2-bedroom penthouse at Kata Ocean View saw a $102,000 cut to $104,000. The penthouse has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a balcony. The tastefully-designed open plan living area is connected to the balcony through sliding glass doors, so you can enjoy the refreshing ocean breeze whenever you want. Feeling hungry? Whip up a snack or a meal in the freshly renovated, all-white kitchen and enjoy it on the cosy dining table or while admiring the lush surroundings on the balcony.

If you thought it couldn’t get any better, a wide range of facilities are available for residents. Swim in one of the four swimming pools, relax in the garden, or stay on top of your fitness goals in the gym. Moreover, the penthouse is located in a prime location in Kata Beach. This means that the best amenities and famous tourist attractions in Phuket are a stone’s throw away from this condo.

2. Watch the ocean while soaking in your own plunge pool

Price for sale: $542,000 (฿19,742,100)

Original price: $955,000 (-$413,000)

Click here to see more pictures

Now $413,000 cheaper, this 3-bedroom penthouse has a lot going for it. The bright penthouse sits on the 5th floor of The Privilege in Patong. With a combination of white and natural wooden elements, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows in each room, the penthouse feels very bright and airy. All bathrooms come with bathtubs, and the kitchen is perfect for those who enjoy cooking as it is relatively spacious. It’s hard to choose the best feature in this penthouse, but if we have to pick one, it would be the plunge pool on the balcony. Imagine coming home after a busy day to relax in your own private pool while sipping a refreshing drink and watching the sun sinking into the ocean. That’s what luxury living is all about!

To top it off, the building features a huge rooftop swimming pool, well-equipped gym, sauna, steam room, gardens, sky bar, and on-site restaurants. And if you love the excitement of Patong, the location could not be better. It’s close to Patong Beach, Kalim Beach, and Kamala Beach, as well as numerous restaurants, shopping malls, entertainment venues, and other upscale amenities.

3. Super luxury penthouse next to Kamala Beach Phuket condo

Price for sale: $1,590,000 (฿59,000,000)

Original price: $1,790,000

Click here to see more pictures

Our next price-cut Phuket condo is part of the Twinpalms Residences by Montazure project on Kamala Beach. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious open plan kitchen-dining-living room, two terraces, and a private plunge pool make up this penthouse that looks like it came straight out of a dream. The whole condo is luxuriously decorated with warm tones, which creates a glamorous but cosy ambience. Thanks to the oversized floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors in the living area and bedroom, every corner of the condo receives plenty of natural light. Moreover, you can fully open the glass doors to blur the lines between the outdoors and the indoors.

Do we even need to mention the swimming pool, gym, library, lounge, and garden available for residents? And that’s not even everything. Living here also means having access to a yoga studio, clubhouse, Jacuzzi, spa pavilion, beach bar and a beach cafe, as well as an area for outdoor activities. Moreover, since it’s located right next to Kamala Beach, you practically have the sand and the ocean right outside your door.

4. The views from this Phuket condo will make you green with envy

Price for sale: $121,000 (฿4,400,000)

Original price: $162,000 (-$41,000)

Click here to see more pictures

The sun-drenched unit is 30 square metres, with an open-plan kitchen-dining-living room, one bedroom, and one bathroom. The open-plan living room opens out to a charming balcony, where you can enjoy the view of refreshing lush greeneries as far as the eyes can see. Picture yourself drinking a cup of coffee in the morning on this balcony while listening to the birds chirping. Talk about tranquillity! Yes, the condo is objectively small, but the layout is workable. Moreover, the interior design and plenty of windows make it feel a lot more spacious. And since it is part of The Panora Phuket project, you also get access to a range of high-end amenities. These include a large swimming pool amidst shady gardens, gym, sauna, Jacuzzi, children’s room, and on-site restaurants.

Speaking of prime locations, this 1 bedroom condo boasts an enviable one. It might be modest in size but ideally located within walking distance of Bang Tao and Surin Beach. Restaurants, bars, beach clubs, supermarkets, and convenience stores can also be found nearby. The 25% price drop brings it down below $150K, which is an incredible bargain for the neighbourhood.

5. A private Jacuzzi on the balcony for unmatched relaxation

Price for sale: $426,000 (฿15,500,000)

Original price: $577,000 (-$151,000)

Click here to see more pictures

Just a few minutes away from Kata Beach, you’ll find this gorgeous penthouse, which is a part of the Kata Royal Project. The penthouse features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a sprawling open-plan kitchen-dining-living area. It’s fully furnished with first-rate furniture and appliances, meaning it’s ready for you to move in. But the star of the show isn’t the huge 26% price chop or the spacious rooms. It’s the amazing balcony, complete with a private Jacuzzi and sweeping mountain and ocean views. In addition to the Jacuzzi, the balcony also comes with an extra dining table so you can eat your meal outdoors while enjoying the refreshing ocean air.

Outside of your condo, you’ll get to enjoy a wealth of fantastic facilities. These include a pool large enough for a proper swim and a well-equipped gym. Since the building is surrounded by tropical forests, the penthouse is an oasis of serenity. Therefore, it’s perfect for those who want to live a peaceful and relaxing life while still being close to the hustle and bustle of Kata and Karon.

If you’ve been dreaming of luxury tropical living in Phuket, why not make it a reality today while these gorgeous condos are still on sale? Head to Thaiger Property now and let the professional team help you find your dream Phuket condo.

