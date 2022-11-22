Property News
SET-Listed Thai Developers Sought For Interest Rates Cut
Sena Development Plc and Sansiri Plc, two developers with SET listings, will speak with banking institutions in an effort to lower the interest rate on mortgage loans for purchasers of energy-efficient homes sale in Thailand, estimated between 0.5% and 1% in the first half of the year 2023.
Sena Development’s managing director, Kessara Thanyalakpark, asserted that financial assistance in the form of low-interest housing loans might persuade people and homebuyers to select energy-saving homes, which are generally slightly more expensive than regular homes.
Climate change is one of the key challenges facing not only developers but everyone around the world. The first place to start with changes is at your home. Energy-saving homes are not only about environmental issues but economic issues as for a country like Thailand has to import energy.
For instance, a house with solar panels put on the roof will cost between 10% and 15% more than a house without them.
Sena plans to adopt the zero energy housing (ZEH) model from Japan by learning from its Japanese developer partner Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp for residential developments in Thailand.
There are three ways to construct homes that use no energy at all: passive designs, energy-efficient technology, and renewable energy production on-site.
Kessara Thanyalakpark continues by stating “If we can generate enough electricity at home from clean sources like solar energy to cover our needs, which can be further decreased by using passive designs and increasing the use of energy-saving functions in each homes”.
Sena will modify the ZEH model to account for Thailand’s conditions, though, and charge a reasonable price to entice purchasers to choose the “greener” alternative.
