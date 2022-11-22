Thailand
Good citizens return lost leopard cat to national park in northern Thailand
A baby leopard cat who strayed away from Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province, northern Thailand, has returned home with the help of some good citizens.
Yesterday, the Office of Conservation Area 11 posted photos of an adorable, tiny, striped leopard kitten on Facebook with the caption…
“We appreciate the good citizens who brought the #leopardcat (Prionailurus bengalensis), a protected species of wildlife, back to national park staff after she got lost.
“She will be cared for at our cat daycare centre for a while before we release her back into the wild.
“Leopard cats are a protected species under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act (2019).
“Thank you to members of the public who help to look out for Thailand’s wildlife.
“If you find a wild animal that is lost, injured or encounter someone committing an offence against wildlife please call the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation’s hotline on 1362.
The leopard cat is a small wild cat found in South, Southeast, and East Asia. Since 2002, it has been listed as ‘Least Concern’ on the IUCN Red List of Endangered Species, with an estimated 50,000 leopard cats living in the wild.
The wild cat can be found in the Amur region of Russia, the Korean Peninsula, China, Indochina, India, Pakistan, the foothills of the Himalayas, Japan, and Thailand.
As the leopard cat is a protected species it cannot be kept as a pet in Thailand.
In 2019, a lost leopard kitten was found near a rubber plantation in Krabi province in southern Thailand. Luckily, staff from Phang Nga Wildlife Nursery took her in and cared for her until she was ready to go back to her natural habitat.
The same year, an injured leopard cat named “Happy Tiger” was found near the Tsunami Memorial Wall in Phuket. The multitalented Soi Dog Foundation treated Happy Tiger, but he was already blind in his left eye. Fearing he wouldn’t make it in the wild, the foundation passed him onto Khao Phra Theaw Wildlife Education Centre in Thalang to start a new life.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Volcano eruption in Tonga confirmed the largest ever recorded
Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured
Bungling thief borrows 500 baht from victim and asks for sex before escaping
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Son slits father’s throat in Phuket, allegedly in self defence
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Good citizens return lost leopard cat to national park in northern Thailand
SET-Listed Thai Developers Sought For Interest Rates Cut
Man files police complaint after finding stranger’s houses on his land
Searches after Indonesian earthquake, death toll over 160
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
BTS Skytrain demands 40 million baht debt is paid
Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Get fight-ready at these 5 incredible Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
-
Expats1 day ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Transport2 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
-
Expats1 day ago
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
-
Thailand4 days ago
Lion in northeast Thailand makes first World Cup 2022 predictions
-
Northern Thailand3 days ago
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
-
World2 days ago
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas