FazWaz assumes control of Lifull Connect for Thai global real estate leadership and innovation

Phuket-found PropTech company FazWaz has taken over Lifull Connect, the world’s largest real estate aggregation network, solidifying its position as a leader in the global real estate market. This milestone showcases the potential of Thai companies to succeed internationally.

FazWaz and Thaiger share core shareholders which emphasises their joint commitment to advancing Thai businesses globally and reinforcing Phuket’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation.



A Phuket-born legacy achieving global heights



Both FazWaz and Lifull Connect trace their roots to innovation—but FazWaz’s journey from a local startup in Phuket to a global disruptor is unique. Thailand, and especially Phuket, is not traditionally seen as a launchpad for global technology leaders yet, FazWaz’s ascent showcases the untapped potential of Thai innovation.

Michael Kenner, Co-founder of FazWaz and Managing Director of Lifull Connect, expresses his enthusiasm about the move.

“When we started FazWaz in Phuket, our vision was clear: to make real estate transactions simpler for everyone. It’s humbling to see how far we’ve come while staying true to our roots. This milestone isn’t just about FazWaz—it’s a testament to the incredible talent and potential that Thailand has to offer on a global stage.



“FazWaz’s success story reflects how local ingenuity can redefine global industries, inspiring businesses across Thailand. “Phuket has long been known for its beauty and tourism, but it’s also becoming a centre of innovation. We’re proud to be part of that transformation”



Lifull Connect, established in 2019, became the largest real estate aggregation network through the merger of Trovit and Mitula (previously listed on ASX: MUA). Over the years, it has empowered millions of users worldwide by delivering transparent and reliable real estate insights—a vision that aligns seamlessly with FazWaz’s mission to simplify and innovate property transactions.



Propelling global expansion: M&A and capital investment



FazWaz’s leadership transition sets the stage for rapid growth through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and new investments. By leveraging opportunities in key global markets, FazWaz and Lifull Connect plan to drive innovation and transform the real estate sector.

“This milestone reflects not only FazWaz’s entrepreneurial spirit but also the global potential of Thai-born innovation. By leveraging Lifull Connect’s infrastructure and focusing on strategic M&A, we’re setting the stage for exponential growth and global leadership in PropTech.”



Strengthening global operations with a unified approach



Lifull Connect’s operations span three core regions, each offering unique growth opportunities:

Southeast Asia: Bolstering transactional platforms and property portals to drive regional growth.

Europe: Reinforcing leadership in real estate aggregation.

Latin America: Expanding portal-driven solutions in dynamic, high-growth markets.

This regional expertise is being harnessed to deliver tailored solutions, leveraging Lifull Connect’s infrastructure to maximise market opportunities.



Pioneering real estate innovation through AI



FazWaz and Lifull Connect leaders recently convened at Lifull’s Tokyo headquarters to celebrate the transition and discuss the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in real estate.

Kenner acknowledges the importance of AI as its inclusion in real estate is transforming the industry.



“AI is redefining the property landscape, offering opportunities for enhanced transparency, efficiency, and user empowerment. This transition enables us to scale AI-driven solutions globally, positioning FazWaz and Lifull Connect at the forefront of real estate innovation.”



Shared commitment to transparency and empowerment



This leadership shift represents the unification of FazWaz’s entrepreneurial dynamism and Lifull Connect’s global expertise. Together, the companies are committed to advancing transparency, efficiency, and user empowerment across the real estate spectrum.



Legal and strategic guidance for the transition was provided by Stephenson Harwood LLP and Fusion 4 Ventures, reflecting a collaborative effort to achieve this historic milestone.



