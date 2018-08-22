News
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
By Bill Barnett
Phuket’s tourists, expats and property buyers are finding new reasons to head to the Pearl of the Andaman. They’re now spending more time and money seeking out alternative activities in areas other than the famed west-coast beaches.
A report says that the island is transforming into a more well-rounded destination as visitors and new residents takes advantage of the Thai island’s expanding air transport infrastructure.
A new report by hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks showed says that almost 200,000 square metres of of premium-grade leasable retail spaces are now in the Phuket pipeline offering travellers and expats experiences surpassing just the beach bars and pesky beach vendors.
Developers are also adding more serviced apartments to planned mixed-use projects as an attractive alternative for real estate buyers.
There are 36 new hotels in the pipeline with 27 of those properties affiliated with international hotel brands. In addition, with the intention to attract real estate buyers, 10 upcoming mixed-use properties will a have hotel resident components, which will account for 28% of total incoming supply. These ‘resident components’ offer condo-style accommodation but as part of branded hotels with opportunities to rent out your investment, backed by international brands.
Bill Barnett, C9 Hotelworks managing director says that four retail complexes are under development in the island – extensions to Cherng Talay’s Boat Avenue and Central Festival Phuket among them – as demand for “non-beach activities” rises.
There’s also the opening of the world-class Blue Tree Waterpark and entertainment precinct, set for the start of 2019.
“Phuket is gradually transforming to a more urbanised holiday destination rather than a pure beach getaway. With the strong purchasing power of tourists, especially Chinese, Russians and Australians, more retail and tourism attractions are developing on the island.”
The report says that investment in the island’s old airport are reaping the benefits. A totally new international airport in 2016 and recently completed renovations of the old terminal into a domestic-only terminal has paid dividends. A total of 3.5 million passengers arrived in Phuket in the first four months of 2018, up 19 percent from the same period in 2017.
China remains the largest source market for Phuket, with flights from mainland China accounting for a 40 percent share of overseas passenger arrivals.
Airports of Thailand has announced a new international airport will be built over the Sarasin Bridge in Khoh Kloi Phang Nga with a tentative opening planned for 2025. Construction will begin in 2019 at a total cost of USD1.8 billion.
“Creating a broader Greater Phuket Tourism Triangle that includes Phang Nga Bay and the prime West Coast beach strip from Natai to Thai Muang on the mainland will bring more diversity and refresh the island’s maturing global appeal,” Barnett said.
Around 155 resort villas were sold in Phuket last year, the highest number of units sold in a year since 2015, according to CBRE Thailand.
Read more of the c9hotelworks.com report HERE.
Bangkok
Cadet’s family request investigation into autopsy doctors
PHOTO: The Nation
The family of a cadet who died in suspicious circumstances is urging the Medical Council to investigate the doctors that performed the cadet’s autopsy from last year at the military-owned hospital.
18 year old cadet Phakhapong “Meay” Tanyakan died in October 2017, reportedly after being disciplined by his seniors at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (AFAPS).
Read The Thaiger’s report about the original autopsy report HERE.
Doctors at the Phramongkutklao Hospital identified acute cardiac arrest as the cause of Phakhapong’s death.
“We do not trust doctors there,” Phakhapong’s elder sister Supicha Tanyakan said today (Wednesday).
An official at the Medical Council said the investigation would likely take about six or seven months. Phakhapong’s family has been seeking justice for his death since last year.
STORY: The Nation
Phuket
Warning for boats going to sea until tomorrow
The Phuket Marine Office has made an official announcement for boats to be “careful when going to sea until tomorrow (August 23), due to poor weather”.
The announcement was issued yesterday (August 21) stating that “The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) has forecast that from August 21-23 the monsoon will cause waves up to three metres in the open sea.”
“For navigation safety, boat captains have to be careful when going to sea. Small boats should not leave from piers.”
“When going to sea boat captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats. Boat captains must follow directions from officers at each pier.”
PHOTO: Newshawk
National
Centipedes “if you aggravate them they will bite”
In the wake of the death of the woman on Tuesday following a centipede bite on Sunday, we’re tried to find more concrete information about centipedes. Finding specific information about these creatures is little difficult so we share some links to kick off your research.
An article from the Pattaya Unlimited blog warns that there are some centipedes that have a fearsome reputation…
If you happen to come across one of these centipedes in Thailand, treat it with caution, if you aggravate them they will bite, they have specially adapted front legs which act as pincers, they use these to catch their prey and then inject it with venom to kill it. The centipede will use these same pincer like legs to bite you.
A Trip Advisor writer Bruce J shared his thoughts in a blog too.
The centipedes can grow up to 6 or 8″. I have deliberately left these to last as whilst not deadly, these are the most unpleasant critter you might encounter. They invariably sting if they come into contact with human flesh and the pain will ruin your holiday. You will spend 4 days in bed with excruciating pain that not even a shot of morphine will take the edge of. Centipedes, thankfully, like damp places and you are only likely to see them at very rural hotels, though like Scorpions, they can find their way into a bedroom even under closed sliding class windows. They are also difficult to kill, often attempting to kill one only creates another! Same as Scorpions, check where you put your feet, shake out shoes.
If you are bitten by one of these ‘nasties’ you should immediately seek medical treatment and, if you get the chance, catch the centipede so it can be identified. Don’t get bitten a second time though!!
There are many sub-species of centipedes living in parts of Thailand but the ‘giant centipede’ can move very fast and inflict a very nasty sting if provoked.
Here is some very specific information about the genus of centipedes in this part of the world, virtually all land areas around and within the Indian Ocean, all of Tropical and Subtropical Asia, HERE.
