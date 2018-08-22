National
Centipedes “if you aggravate them they will bite”
In the wake of the death of the woman on Tuesday following a centipede bite on Sunday, we’re tried to find more concrete information about centipedes. Finding specific information about these creatures is little difficult so we share some links to kick off your research.
An article from the Pattaya Unlimited blog warns that there are some centipedes that have a fearsome reputation…
If you happen to come across one of these centipedes in Thailand, treat it with caution, if you aggravate them they will bite, they have specially adapted front legs which act as pincers, they use these to catch their prey and then inject it with venom to kill it. The centipede will use these same pincer like legs to bite you.
A Trip Advisor writer Bruce J shared his thoughts in a blog too.
The centipedes can grow up to 6 or 8″. I have deliberately left these to last as whilst not deadly, these are the most unpleasant critter you might encounter. They invariably sting if they come into contact with human flesh and the pain will ruin your holiday. You will spend 4 days in bed with excruciating pain that not even a shot of morphine will take the edge of. Centipedes, thankfully, like damp places and you are only likely to see them at very rural hotels, though like Scorpions, they can find their way into a bedroom even under closed sliding class windows. They are also difficult to kill, often attempting to kill one only creates another! Same as Scorpions, check where you put your feet, shake out shoes.
If you are bitten by one of these ‘nasties’ you should immediately seek medical treatment and, if you get the chance, catch the centipede so it can be identified. Don’t get bitten a second time though!!
There are many sub-species of centipedes living in parts of Thailand but the ‘giant centipede’ can move very fast and inflict a very nasty sting if provoked.
Here is some very specific information about the genus of centipedes in this part of the world, virtually all land areas around and within the Indian Ocean, all of Tropical and Subtropical Asia, HERE.
New driving laws almost ready for Cabinet consideration
With this year’s new year festivities only four months away, the government is keen to get new driving laws enshrined and operational to help avoid another holiday festival where Thais, expats and tourists, wipe themselves out on the Kingdom’s roads.
The Nation is reporting that a revamping of fines and jail terms for Thai motorists driving without a licence will soon be submitted to the Cabinet and then on to the National Legislative Assembly for approval.
The proposal to update the law has elicited a lot of comment in Thai social media where a controversy rages over potentially hefty fine increases and longer prison terms for offenders. The update is intended to bring more discipline to on-the-road behaviour and improve overall administrative procedures by amending and then combining the Vehicle Act 1979 and the Land Transport Act 1979.
Some netizens have suggested amendments could leave loopholes that would enable rogue traffic police to prey on motorists.
The proposed update carries much harsher punishments, including a maximum fine of 50,000 baht and a possible jail term of up to three months for those driving without a licence, which compares with the current penalty of a maximum 1,000 baht fine and a possible jail term of up to one month.
Those caught driving after their licences were invalidated or revoked or had been suspended or confiscated would face the same fine as those driving without licences, compared to the current penalty of a 2,000 baht fine. Drivers who failed to present a valid licence when requested would be fined up to 10,000 baht – ten times higher than the current penalty.
The Deputy national police spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen says the changes would be better able to address current driving behaviour. He says police were ready to enforce the amended law, which he also hails as being useful in promoting road safety and effective in disciplining motorists.
Krissana said the initial period after the law was implemented would see an emphasis on public education about the new regulations. Krissana says the amended law, once approved by the NLA, would be published in the Royal Gazette.
SOURCE: The Nation
‘Travel Thailand in Style, Reduce Plastic Waste’ – TAT waste reduction program
“We will encourage consumption of reusable or sustainable items; such as, plant-based drinking straws instead of plastic straws.”
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced its new ‘Travel Thailand in Style, Reduce Plastic Waste’ initiative in collaboration with various Thai stakeholders in a bid to cut tourism-related waste by up to 50 per cent by 2020.
The ambitious project will see TAT work hand in hand with strategic partners in launching publicity campaigns for responsible tourism. Public and private sector partners include the Expedia Group, Tourism Council of Thailand, Thai Hotels Association, the Chao Phraya River tourism-related businesses including ICONSIAM, Nonthaburi Municipality, Siam Piwat Retail and Development Company, as well as local communities in Bangkok.
The collaboration and follow-up initiatives will encourage both tourists and businesses to address waste problems in key travel destinations generated by the country’s tourism sector.
Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said: “This collaboration is set to serve as a catalyst within Thailand’s travel and tourism sectors. These activities will instill a sense of environmental consciousness as well as encourage tourists to travel responsibly by leaving only footprints and taking only good memories.
Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor
“TAT will take a lead role in providing support and recommendations on how to reduce waste and single-use plastics. We will encourage consumption of reusable or sustainable items; such as, plant-based drinking straws instead of plastic straws, cotton bags instead of plastic bags, water tumblers instead of plastic bottles, and reusable food utensils instead of single-use plastic or foam items.”
The initiative will kick off in Bangkok and then expand into secondary tourist destinations around the country.
With the new initiative, TAT will continue to highlight its commitment to Thailand’s marine environment and ocean conservation, as well as the rescue of imperiled marine animals that are most at risk from plastic.
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.
