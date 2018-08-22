New driving laws almost ready for Cabinet consideration

In the wake of the death of the woman on Tuesday following a centipede bite on Sunday, we’re tried to find more concrete information about centipedes. Finding specific information about these creatures is little difficult so we share some links to kick off your research.

An article from the Pattaya Unlimited blog warns that there are some centipedes that have a fearsome reputation…

If you happen to come across one of these centipedes in Thailand, treat it with caution, if you aggravate them they will bite, they have specially adapted front legs which act as pincers, they use these to catch their prey and then inject it with venom to kill it. The centipede will use these same pincer like legs to bite you.

A Trip Advisor writer Bruce J shared his thoughts in a blog too.

The centipedes can grow up to 6 or 8″. I have deliberately left these to last as whilst not deadly, these are the most unpleasant critter you might encounter. They invariably sting if they come into contact with human flesh and the pain will ruin your holiday. You will spend 4 days in bed with excruciating pain that not even a shot of morphine will take the edge of. Centipedes, thankfully, like damp places and you are only likely to see them at very rural hotels, though like Scorpions, they can find their way into a bedroom even under closed sliding class windows. They are also difficult to kill, often attempting to kill one only creates another! Same as Scorpions, check where you put your feet, shake out shoes.

If you are bitten by one of these ‘nasties’ you should immediately seek medical treatment and, if you get the chance, catch the centipede so it can be identified. Don’t get bitten a second time though!!

There are many sub-species of centipedes living in parts of Thailand but the ‘giant centipede’ can move very fast and inflict a very nasty sting if provoked.

Here is some very specific information about the genus of centipedes in this part of the world, virtually all land areas around and within the Indian Ocean, all of Tropical and Subtropical Asia, HERE.