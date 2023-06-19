Kidnapping reunion: Mother, daughter reunited after 27 years

Photo Courtesy of Jam Press, Khaosod

In a heartwarming kidnapping reunion, a mother, Lorena Ramirez, has been reunited with her daughter, Juana, 27 years after Juana was kidnapped at the age of three whilst playing in Bosque de Chapultepec, one of Mexico City’s largest parks. Allegedly taken by an unrelated couple, Juana resided in Toluca, only 56km away from her original home.

In 1995, the kidnappers altered Juana’s identity, changing her name to Rocio and altering her birthday to October 1, from June 16. The couple gave her a very poor quality of life and when she was 17, a neighbour revealed to her that her kidnappers were not her real family. Juana subsequently ran away from home and began living with a man who eventually became her husband.

Determined to find her true family, Juana discovered a photo of herself as a child which looked remarkably similar to her. This ignited an intense search which led her to Maria Jose, a daughter of Lorena’s. They began communicating online and made plans to meet, eventually leading to a heartening kidnapping reunion after many years.

The moment of reunion was emotional, with Lorena telling her long-lost daughter, “Yes, you are my daughter” after Juana asked, “Are you my mother?” DNA tests later confirmed the parentage with a 99.99% match. The family now plans to rebuild their relationship after almost three decades apart.

The kidnappers were arrested in March, though no court date has been set yet, reported Khaosod.

