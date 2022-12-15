Best neighborhoods to reside in Bangkok in 2023

Connect with us

Bangkok is one of the most exciting cities in the world and a great place to live. With its vibrant culture, amazing food, and friendly people, there is something for everyone. From the bustling streets of Chinatown to the chic shopping malls of Sukhumvit, Bangkok has something to offer for all types of lifestyles. Whether you’re looking for vibrant nightlife, a quiet neighbourhood to relax in, or a place to call home, Bangkok is sure to have something for you. In this guide, we’ll take a look at some of the best areas to live in Bangkok, so you can find the perfect place to call home.

Phrom Phong

PHOTO: FAZWAZ

Phrom Phong is a great place to live for those who are looking for a vibrant city life that is close to nature. The area is located in the heart of Bangkok, surrounded by Sukhumvit Road, Thong Lor Road, and Phrom Phong BTS Station. It offers a wide range of housing options from high-end condos to more affordable apartments. The area is also known for its great selection of restaurants, cafes, shops, and entertainment venues, making it a great place for socializing and enjoying the city. Properties in Phrom Phong are often sought-after due to their convenient location, modern design, and quality amenities. Many high-end properties offer spectacular city views, swimming pools, gyms, and 24-hour security. There are also many affordable properties in the area, making it a great option for those who are looking for a comfortable yet affordable place to live in Bangkok.

Some of the best condos in Phrom Phong include The Emporio Place, Park Origin Phrom Phong and The Esse Sukhumvit 36.  These properties offer luxurious amenities, modern design, and convenient access to the city.

Thong Lor

May be an image of skyscraper and sky

PHOTO: Octave Rooftop Bar

Thonglor is one of the most desirable areas of Bangkok, with a variety of amenities and an upscale lifestyle. It is known for its trendy bars and restaurants, as well as its vibrant nightlife. Thonglor is home to some of the best shopping and entertainment venues in the city and is also a great place to live due to its excellent public transportation links. The area is very safe and has a low crime rate.

Properties in Thonglor are generally of high quality, with many luxury condos and apartments available. The area is also home to some of the most exclusive villas and townhouses in Bangkok, offering spacious and comfortable living. For those looking for something more affordable, there are also plenty of practical apartments and studios available.

Sathorn

Sathorn Road | Bangkok, Thailand | Ulli Plümacher | Flickr

PHOTOL Flickr

Sathorn is a vibrant district located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. It is one of the most popular areas to live in Bangkok due to its convenient location, excellent transport links, and wide range of amenities and entertainment. There are plenty of luxury properties available in Sathorn for those who are looking for a sophisticated lifestyle.

The area is home to some of the city’s most prestigious addresses, including The Bangkok Sathorn and The Met Sathorn. These high-end residences offer residents views of the city, luxury living, and all the modern amenities one could wish for. Sathorn has many other luxurious residences that offer spacious apartments with modern amenities and stunning views of the Bangkok skyline. For those looking for a more affordable option, there are plenty of rental apartments in the area, such as the Sathorn Grand Residence and the Sathorn X Residence.

Phaya Thai

Phaya Thai station from Baiyoke Sky Hotel, Bangkok, Thaila… | Flickr

PHOTO: Flickr

Phaya Thai is a great area to live in in Bangkok due to its convenient location and its close proximity to major attractions. It is well connected to the rest of the city through the MRT and BTS systems, which makes it easy to get around. Additionally, there are plenty of shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment options nearby.

Some popular condo options in Phaya Thai include The Address Phaya Thai and The Reserve Phahol-Pradipat. These condos offer luxurious facilities and amenities such as swimming pools, gyms, and saunas. They also provide easy access to public transport, making it easier to get around the city.

Thonglor, Phrom Phong, Phaya Thai and Sathorn are some of the best places to reside in Bangkok due to their excellent transportation links, availability of international schools, an abundance of restaurants and cafes, and lively nightlife. These locations offer a great balance between city living and suburban comforts and are the perfect place to experience all that Bangkok has to offer. Moreover, they are all conveniently located in the city centre, making it easy to access all the attractions that Bangkok has to offer. With their modern amenities, cultural attractions and vibrant atmosphere, these four locations offer the perfect combination of city and suburban living.

Samantha is an experienced real estate journalist who has been covering the market for over 7 years. She is known for her thorough research and insights into the latest trends in the industry.

