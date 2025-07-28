Five arrested in Bangkok drug party bust at luxury condo

Police arrested five people, including a 30 year old woman named Nuntawadee, at a luxury condo in Din Daeng, Bangkok, on July 26. They were allegedly involved in a narcotics party, with evidence of ketamine production and distribution through online platforms uncovered.

The arrests were made following a tip-off to the police about a drug party being organised for a birthday celebration. Officers, upon arrival at the condo, were guided by the condominium’s management to the scene where the suspects were found partaking in drug use, with various drug paraphernalia visible on a table.

Upon searching, police discovered a range of equipment used for mixing and distributing drugs. The confiscated items included 25 chemical mixers, 92 bottles of flavouring agents, 26 plastic syringes, a substance mixing machine, and various containers and chemicals related to drug production.

Additionally, the police seized 13 mobile phones, a gas tank containing laughing gas, and three drug consumption devices. Drugs confiscated included approximately 2.2 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (ice), 14 ecstasy pills, 0.8 grammes of MDMA, and 20.3 grammes of other psychoactive substances.

These items led to the arrest of 43 year old Attapong, 26 year old Thakul, 45 year old Anuwat, and 44 year old Anusak.

The suspects were taken to Sutthisan Police Station for drug testing, which returned positive results. Investigations revealed that Nuntawadee owned the drug paraphernalia and operated a group on the Line app, selling electronic cigarettes infused with drugs. It was discovered that she invited friends to the party, where drug use was encouraged, leading to their arrest.

The suspects face charges related to the production, possession, and distribution of psychoactive substances, particularly the combination of ketamine with electronic cigarette liquids. They were also charged with violating consumer protection board orders prohibiting the sale of baraku, electric baraku, or e-cigarettes.

Additional charges included unauthorised possession of narcotic drugs such as methamphetamine and ecstasy, along with unauthorised possession of ketamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

The police have documented the charges and evidence, and the case will proceed under the jurisdiction of Sutthisan Police Station, reported KhaoSod.

