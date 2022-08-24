10 affordable 1 bedroom condos in Central Bangkok

A one-bedroom condo in Bangkok is ideal for young professionals and couples looking for a budget-friendly place to live that is slightly larger than the average studio. It gives you a bit more space to spread your wings. With more room, you can separate your sleeping space from the rest of the condo. However, finding an affordable but decent condo in Central Bangkok is a feat in and of itself. To help you with your search, we’ve compiled the very best affordable 1-bedroom condos available on the market in Bangkok.

1. Compact living meets modern design

Price for sale: $123,000 (฿4,350,000)

This lovely one-bedroom unit sits on the 19th floor of the A Space I.D. Asoke-Ratchada condo building in Din Daeng, Bangkok. The bedroom is separated from the rest of the condo by floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. Thus, allowing natural lights to enter every corner of the unit. The bedroom opens out to a tiny balcony, so you can take in the beautiful view of Bangkok’s skyline. With a total size of 33 SqM, the unit is definitely compact, but it has a modern interior and functional layout that makes it feel more spacious. Outside the unit, you can enjoy a range of facilities available in the building, such as a swimming pool, gym, sauna, garden, and a meeting room.

2. A unique layout for extra privacy

Price for sale: $119,000 (฿4,200,000)

With plenty of windows and neutral tones in the interior, this one-bedroom condo in The Address Sukhumvit 42 feels open, airy, and cosy. The kitchen is somewhat separated from the rest of the living area, creating a semi-open plan room that offers the best of both worlds — an openness without the clutter of the kitchen. The best part of this condo is the bathroom. Although the condo is relatively small, with a total size of 45 SqM, it still features a spacious bathroom with a comfy bathtub. This means you have plenty of opportunities to enjoy some R&R. You can also swim in the rooftop swimming pool, work out in the gym, or refresh in the relaxing garden within the building.

3. For those who need more space

Price for sale: $144,000 (฿5,100,000)

If you’re looking for a large one-bedroom condo in Central Bangkok, then this condo in Saranjai Mansion is a great option. The building is quite old, but the unit is very well maintained. With a total size of 60 SqM, each room offers plenty of space for maximum comfort. The combination of wooden flooring, white walls, and blue accents in the open plan kitchen-dining-living room makes it feel extra cosy. Plus, there’s a huge sliding door to let the natural lights and refreshing breeze in. A great selection of facilities is available, including an on-site shop, swimming pool, garden, and fitness centre. Moreover, the condo is surrounded by entertainment venues, business centres, and all the amenities you need for a convenient living.

4. Affordable luxury in a prime location

Price for sale: $127,000 (฿4,500,000)

Offering a luxurious finish with wooden floorings and floor-to-ceiling windows in each room, this one-bedroom condo is set within the charming Life Asoke Hype. Featuring one bedroom, one bathroom, and an open-plan living area, this condo is surely a nice place to come home to.

The building itself is no less impressive. There’s a huge lush garden on the ground floor, perfect for relaxing and enjoying some refreshing breeze. On the rooftop, you’ll find an infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking Bangkok’s skyline. You can take a dip to escape the heat or laze around on the sun loungers lining the pool. There’s also a gym, indoor and outdoor observation deck, sky pavilion, co-working space, convenience stores, circle running gardens, sauna, steam, and Jacuzzis.

5. Wooden elements creating a warm and cosy atmosphere

Price for sale: $84,900 (฿3,000,000)

With great square footage and well-proportioned rooms, this one-bedroom condo in the Regent Royal Place 2 is offered at a very reasonable price. With wooden elements in its interior, it feels very warm and cosy. The condo also comes with plenty of big windows for the best air circulation and natural lights. Furthermore, the kitchen is relatively spacious when compared to most one-bedroom condos in the same area. And that’s not all. It also has ample storage since it comes with a sizable walk-in closet. For more convenience, the building provides a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, gym, squash court, and on-site shops for residents.

6. Surrounded by Bangkok’s famous attractions

Price for sale: $122,000 (฿4,300,000)

Whether you’re looking for a condo to move into or an investment property in Bangkok, this one-bedroom condo in Condo One Sukhumvit 67 is perfect for both markets. It’s situated in the heart of the city, only a few minutes away from the Emporium, Terminal 21, Bangkok Hospital, Bangkok University, and the Phra Khanong BTS.

The interior walls might not be for everyone, but the high-quality modern furniture more than makes up for it. In addition, the building has everything for a perfect urban lifestyle. You can stay active and healthy in the gym or relax in the garden.

7. A condo for those longing for a serene life in Bangkok

Price for sale: $139,000 (฿4,900,000)

Set amidst the hustle and bustle of Central Bangkok, this one-bedroom condo offers a serene escape. The bedroom receives plenty of daylight thanks to the presence of windows on two sides. Moreover, the open plan living area is big enough to provide ample storage and doesn’t feel cramped. It features huge sliding doors that open out to a tiny balcony overlooking Bangkok. If you want to enjoy peaceful relaxation, the condo building boasts a garden with a koi fish pond, an onsen, Jacuzzi, a spa, and a library. It also has a large swimming pool with an ozone system, underwater speakers, and a kid’s pool. In addition, it offers a movie room for all movie lovers.

8. Charming condo with upscale facilities in Bangkok

Price for sale: $122,000 (฿4,326,000)

Located near the Petchaburi MRT and Asoke BTS, this one-bedroom condo in My Resort Bangkok is ideal for those who want to be close to public transportation. Boasting a modern design with bright neutral tones, you don’t have to do much work to it when you move in. Plenty of windows in the bedroom and living area mean that the condo is well-ventilated, so you won’t feel stuffy. When it’s time to enjoy a leisurely activity, you can take advantage of the building’s numerous facilities. These include an infinity pool with a Jacuzzi, a sauna, a gym, a panorama observation deck, and a recreation room.

9. Bright, peaceful, and pretty

Price for sale: $156,000 (฿5,500,000)

This one-bedroom at Sukhumvit Suite boasts a broad open plan kitchen-dining-living area, a bright bedroom, as well as a good-sized bathroom. The open-plan living area offers a contemporary finish with clean white walls. Additionally, it has direct access to a tiny balcony via oversized sliding doors. Thus, you can easily let the outdoor air inside or watch the twinkling lights of Bangkok at night. To enhance your quality of life, the condo building offers numerous upscale amenities. You can sunbathe in the rooftop swimming pool, stay active in the gym, or sample food in the on-site restaurant.

10. A comfy place to condo to come home to in Bangkok

Price for sale: $108,000 (฿3,800,000)

Charming and comfy are the best words to describe this one-bedroom condo in The Ace Ekamai. The open plan living area might be small, but with a great layout and floor-to-ceiling glazing, it sure feels bigger and airy. The interior is simple and modern, with earth tone colours like brown and grey that exude a warm atmosphere. In addition, the bedroom is large enough for a peaceful rest after a long day. For true relaxation, the building comes with a swimming pool, sky saltwater pool system, and a Japanese-style garden. Finally, the gym is perfect for those who want to stay fit but don’t want to leave the building.

Each condo on this list offers an affordable option for those longing for a convenient lifestyle in Central Bangkok. Visit Thaiger Property for any inquiries or to browse more options.

