Special Features
10 affordable 1 bedroom condos in Central Bangkok
A one-bedroom condo in Bangkok is ideal for young professionals and couples looking for a budget-friendly place to live that is slightly larger than the average studio. It gives you a bit more space to spread your wings. With more room, you can separate your sleeping space from the rest of the condo. However, finding an affordable but decent condo in Central Bangkok is a feat in and of itself. To help you with your search, we’ve compiled the very best affordable 1-bedroom condos available on the market in Bangkok.
1. Compact living meets modern design
Price for sale: $123,000 (฿4,350,000)
Click here to see more pictures
This lovely one-bedroom unit sits on the 19th floor of the A Space I.D. Asoke-Ratchada condo building in Din Daeng, Bangkok. The bedroom is separated from the rest of the condo by floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. Thus, allowing natural lights to enter every corner of the unit. The bedroom opens out to a tiny balcony, so you can take in the beautiful view of Bangkok’s skyline. With a total size of 33 SqM, the unit is definitely compact, but it has a modern interior and functional layout that makes it feel more spacious. Outside the unit, you can enjoy a range of facilities available in the building, such as a swimming pool, gym, sauna, garden, and a meeting room.
2. A unique layout for extra privacy
Price for sale: $119,000 (฿4,200,000)
Click here to see more pictures
With plenty of windows and neutral tones in the interior, this one-bedroom condo in The Address Sukhumvit 42 feels open, airy, and cosy. The kitchen is somewhat separated from the rest of the living area, creating a semi-open plan room that offers the best of both worlds — an openness without the clutter of the kitchen. The best part of this condo is the bathroom. Although the condo is relatively small, with a total size of 45 SqM, it still features a spacious bathroom with a comfy bathtub. This means you have plenty of opportunities to enjoy some R&R. You can also swim in the rooftop swimming pool, work out in the gym, or refresh in the relaxing garden within the building.
3. For those who need more space
Price for sale: $144,000 (฿5,100,000)
Click here to see more pictures
If you’re looking for a large one-bedroom condo in Central Bangkok, then this condo in Saranjai Mansion is a great option. The building is quite old, but the unit is very well maintained. With a total size of 60 SqM, each room offers plenty of space for maximum comfort. The combination of wooden flooring, white walls, and blue accents in the open plan kitchen-dining-living room makes it feel extra cosy. Plus, there’s a huge sliding door to let the natural lights and refreshing breeze in. A great selection of facilities is available, including an on-site shop, swimming pool, garden, and fitness centre. Moreover, the condo is surrounded by entertainment venues, business centres, and all the amenities you need for a convenient living.
4. Affordable luxury in a prime location
Price for sale: $127,000 (฿4,500,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Offering a luxurious finish with wooden floorings and floor-to-ceiling windows in each room, this one-bedroom condo is set within the charming Life Asoke Hype. Featuring one bedroom, one bathroom, and an open-plan living area, this condo is surely a nice place to come home to.
The building itself is no less impressive. There’s a huge lush garden on the ground floor, perfect for relaxing and enjoying some refreshing breeze. On the rooftop, you’ll find an infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking Bangkok’s skyline. You can take a dip to escape the heat or laze around on the sun loungers lining the pool. There’s also a gym, indoor and outdoor observation deck, sky pavilion, co-working space, convenience stores, circle running gardens, sauna, steam, and Jacuzzis.
5. Wooden elements creating a warm and cosy atmosphere
Price for sale: $84,900 (฿3,000,000)
Click here to see more pictures
With great square footage and well-proportioned rooms, this one-bedroom condo in the Regent Royal Place 2 is offered at a very reasonable price. With wooden elements in its interior, it feels very warm and cosy. The condo also comes with plenty of big windows for the best air circulation and natural lights. Furthermore, the kitchen is relatively spacious when compared to most one-bedroom condos in the same area. And that’s not all. It also has ample storage since it comes with a sizable walk-in closet. For more convenience, the building provides a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, gym, squash court, and on-site shops for residents.
6. Surrounded by Bangkok’s famous attractions
Price for sale: $122,000 (฿4,300,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Whether you’re looking for a condo to move into or an investment property in Bangkok, this one-bedroom condo in Condo One Sukhumvit 67 is perfect for both markets. It’s situated in the heart of the city, only a few minutes away from the Emporium, Terminal 21, Bangkok Hospital, Bangkok University, and the Phra Khanong BTS.
The interior walls might not be for everyone, but the high-quality modern furniture more than makes up for it. In addition, the building has everything for a perfect urban lifestyle. You can stay active and healthy in the gym or relax in the garden.
7. A condo for those longing for a serene life in Bangkok
Price for sale: $139,000 (฿4,900,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Set amidst the hustle and bustle of Central Bangkok, this one-bedroom condo offers a serene escape. The bedroom receives plenty of daylight thanks to the presence of windows on two sides. Moreover, the open plan living area is big enough to provide ample storage and doesn’t feel cramped. It features huge sliding doors that open out to a tiny balcony overlooking Bangkok. If you want to enjoy peaceful relaxation, the condo building boasts a garden with a koi fish pond, an onsen, Jacuzzi, a spa, and a library. It also has a large swimming pool with an ozone system, underwater speakers, and a kid’s pool. In addition, it offers a movie room for all movie lovers.
8. Charming condo with upscale facilities in Bangkok
Price for sale: $122,000 (฿4,326,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Located near the Petchaburi MRT and Asoke BTS, this one-bedroom condo in My Resort Bangkok is ideal for those who want to be close to public transportation. Boasting a modern design with bright neutral tones, you don’t have to do much work to it when you move in. Plenty of windows in the bedroom and living area mean that the condo is well-ventilated, so you won’t feel stuffy. When it’s time to enjoy a leisurely activity, you can take advantage of the building’s numerous facilities. These include an infinity pool with a Jacuzzi, a sauna, a gym, a panorama observation deck, and a recreation room.
9. Bright, peaceful, and pretty
Price for sale: $156,000 (฿5,500,000)
Click here to see more pictures
This one-bedroom at Sukhumvit Suite boasts a broad open plan kitchen-dining-living area, a bright bedroom, as well as a good-sized bathroom. The open-plan living area offers a contemporary finish with clean white walls. Additionally, it has direct access to a tiny balcony via oversized sliding doors. Thus, you can easily let the outdoor air inside or watch the twinkling lights of Bangkok at night. To enhance your quality of life, the condo building offers numerous upscale amenities. You can sunbathe in the rooftop swimming pool, stay active in the gym, or sample food in the on-site restaurant.
10. A comfy place to condo to come home to in Bangkok
Price for sale: $108,000 (฿3,800,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Charming and comfy are the best words to describe this one-bedroom condo in The Ace Ekamai. The open plan living area might be small, but with a great layout and floor-to-ceiling glazing, it sure feels bigger and airy. The interior is simple and modern, with earth tone colours like brown and grey that exude a warm atmosphere. In addition, the bedroom is large enough for a peaceful rest after a long day. For true relaxation, the building comes with a swimming pool, sky saltwater pool system, and a Japanese-style garden. Finally, the gym is perfect for those who want to stay fit but don’t want to leave the building.
Each condo on this list offers an affordable option for those longing for a convenient lifestyle in Central Bangkok. Visit Thaiger Property for any inquiries or to browse more options.
Looking for a condo in Bangkok with unique facilities? Come with us to a virtual tour of 2 bedroom condos in Bangkok for best value of money.
Book tours on your schedule. When you find the perfect home, start your offer online, and a dedicated buying agent will help you every step of the way.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
10 affordable 1 bedroom condos in Central Bangkok
Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Thailand News Today | Thai PM expected to resign today (but will he?)
The biggest Internet activity in Thailand is healthcare, survey finds
Homeless Thai man turns pedestrian overpass into bedroom
Who is Thailand’s new acting Prime Minister, Prawit Wongsuwan?
Kuwaiti man allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya loses middle finger in crash
China opens classroom doors to students from Thailand
Govt officials spend too much time online rage Thailand netizens
Local man discovers skeleton at viewpoint in Phuket Town
BREAKING: Constitutional Court suspends Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
UPDATE: 16 Middle Eastern joyriders in Pattaya arrested
Pattaya locals gather to promote road safety
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand2 days ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
-
South Korea2 days ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
-
Hot Property8 hours ago
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya