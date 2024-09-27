Phone call scams you can get in Thailand

Phone call scams are surging in Thailand, and the government and organisations are actively warning the public. In 2023 alone, scammers made nearly 79 million fraudulent calls, highlighting the growing threat.

This article will explore the most common phone scams, explain how they operate, and provide practical tips to protect yourself from falling victim.

Types of phone call scams

The Thai government has identified several common phone scams. Here are six of the most typical ones:

Bank account seizure/credit card debt collection : Scammers create urgency by claiming the victim’s bank account is being seized or there are unpaid debts. This tactic exploits fear, pressuring victims to transfer money quickly to avoid fake penalties.

: Scammers create urgency by claiming the victim’s bank account is being seized or there are unpaid debts. This tactic exploits fear, pressuring victims to transfer money quickly to avoid fake penalties. Drug trafficking or money laundering suspicion : Callers falsely accuse victims of having bank accounts linked to illegal activities such as drug trafficking or money laundering. They pressure victims to transfer money for “verification.”

: Callers falsely accuse victims of having bank accounts linked to illegal activities such as drug trafficking or money laundering. They pressure victims to transfer money for “verification.” Tax return scam : Scammers pose as Revenue Department officials, falsely telling victims they are owed tax refunds. They then trick victims into transferring funds at ATMs under the guise of processing fees.

: Scammers pose as Revenue Department officials, falsely telling victims they are owed tax refunds. They then trick victims into transferring funds at ATMs under the guise of processing fees. Prize scam : Victims are told they’ve won a prize but must pay taxes or fees upfront to claim it. The scam results in financial loss, as no prize is ever delivered.

: Victims are told they’ve won a prize but must pay taxes or fees upfront to claim it. The scam results in financial loss, as no prize is ever delivered. Bank impersonation scams : Scammers pose as bank representatives, requesting sensitive personal information under the pretext of verifying account details.

: Scammers pose as bank representatives, requesting sensitive personal information under the pretext of verifying account details. Accidental deposit/transfer: Scammers claim they mistakenly transferred money to the victim’s account and ask for it to be returned. This fraud frequently involves victims in unlawful actions without their awareness.

Emerging trends in scams

Recently, scammers have begun targeting specific groups and using more advanced methods to deceive their victims.

Targeting university students : Scammers now impersonate officials from the anti-money laundering office, falsely claiming students have been kidnapped. They demand ransom payments from the victims’ families.

: Scammers now impersonate officials from the anti-money laundering office, falsely claiming students have been kidnapped. They demand ransom payments from the victims’ families. Impersonating government officials : Fraudsters pretend to be from agencies like the Department of Land or Customs. They pressure victims to update personal information or verify details through face scans.

: Fraudsters pretend to be from agencies like the Department of Land or Customs. They pressure victims to update personal information or verify details through face scans. Exploiting technology: Scammers increasingly send SMS links directing victims to fake apps or websites designed to steal personal information. For example, a TV news anchor recently installed malicious software after clicking on a fraudulent link.

Statistics on phone scams

Phone scams in Thailand have reached an alarming scale. In 2023, scammers made 79 million calls, a sharp increase compared to previous years. On average, each Thai citizen received 20.3 fraudulent messages, marking an 18% rise from 2022. The number of scam-related complaints has also surged. Between March 2022 and March 2023, over 400,000 reports were filed. This significant increase highlights the growing threat and the need for individuals to be cautious against these scams.

How scammers operate

Understanding how scammers operate is essential for protecting yourself from their deceptive tactics. By recognising their methods, you can better avoid falling victim to their schemes. Here are some common strategies that scammers use:

Exploiting Personal Information : Scammers often acquire personal information through data breaches or by purchasing it from questionable sources. Victims frequently report that scammers know their family names or ID numbers, which adds a sense of legitimacy to the calls.

: Scammers often acquire personal information through data breaches or by purchasing it from questionable sources. Victims frequently report that scammers know their family names or ID numbers, which adds a sense of legitimacy to the calls. Creating Urgency and Fear : Many scammers employ tactics that generate urgency and fear. They threaten victims with legal action or financial penalties, making them feel they must act quickly to avoid serious consequences.

: Many scammers employ tactics that generate urgency and fear. They threaten victims with legal action or financial penalties, making them feel they must act quickly to avoid serious consequences. Using Technology for Deception: Scammers take advantage of technology to enhance their schemes. By faking phone numbers, they can make calls appear to come from legitimate organisations, increasing the chances that victims will engage with them.

Preventive measures

Here are some preventive measures to combat the rising tide of phone scams:

Be cautious with unknown calls : Avoid answering calls from unknown numbers. If you must answer, do not share personal information until you can verify the caller’s identity.

: Avoid answering calls from unknown numbers. If you must answer, do not share personal information until you can verify the caller’s identity. Verify claims Independently : If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from a government agency or bank, hang up immediately. Instead, contact the organisation directly using official contact information.

: If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from a government agency or bank, hang up immediately. Instead, contact the organisation directly using official contact information. Do not Click on Links : Refrain from clicking on links sent via SMS or email from unknown sources. Legitimate organisations typically do not send requests for personal information through links.

: Refrain from clicking on links sent via SMS or email from unknown sources. Legitimate organisations typically do not send requests for personal information through links. Report suspicious activity: Report any suspicious calls or messages to local authorities or through dedicated hotlines, such as the High-Tech Crime Division Hotline at 1441.

Phone call scams present a serious threat in Thailand, impacting millions of people each year. By understanding the common types of scams and taking proactive measures, individuals can significantly lower their risk. Awareness plays a crucial role; by staying informed about current scams and recognising warning signs, people can better protect their personal information and finances. Furthermore, while authorities are actively raising public awareness and enforcing laws, it remains vital for individuals to stay alert and take charge of their own safety against potential scams.

