Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM’s Instagram post sparks political meltdown

Leaked call, military backlash and walkouts push Shinawatra scion to political brink

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
80 2 minutes read
Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM’s Instagram post sparks political meltdown
Picture courtesy of MCOT

Thailand’s embattled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is facing the worst political crisis of her short premiership, after an emotional Instagram post backfired spectacularly and her ruling coalition began to collapse around her.

PM Paetongtarn posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story at 8am, today, June 19: “People are not pretending to be sad, but pretending to be okay.” Less than an hour later, the post was hastily deleted, but the damage had already been done.

Critics called the post “ill-timed” as it came just hours after a leaked phone call between the 38 year old PM and former Cambodian President Hun Sen caused political shockwaves, enraged the military, and triggered a key coalition partner to walk out.

The Bhumjaithai Party, Pheu Thai’s biggest ally, stormed out of government yesterday, slamming the Thai premier’s comments in the call as “damaging to the army’s dignity and national pride.” With their 69 MPs gone, her shaky coalition is now teetering on the edge of collapse.

Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM's Instagram post sparks political meltdown | News by Thaiger
Picture of Thai PM’s Instagram quote courtesy of Amarin TV

In the explosive leaked call, the Thai PM was heard discussing an ongoing border dispute with Hun Sen, addressing him as “uncle” while referring to a top Thai army commander in the northeast as her “opponent.”

That remark sparked outrage on social media, particularly among royalist and military-linked pages.

Thailand’s military, with a long history of coups and political interference, is now watching closely. Analysts say her off-the-cuff comments may have crossed a red line.

Related Articles

The conservative Palang Pracharath Party, led by General Prawit Wongsuwan, a key figure in past military takeovers, has demanded Paetongtarn resign.

“Thailand has a leader who will lead the country to a bad situation and weakness.”

Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM's Instagram post sparks political meltdown | News by Thaiger
Picture of General Prawit Wongsuwan courtesy of Bloomberg

The fallout from the call, and the Instagram post, has plunged the government into turmoil. Two more coalition partners, the United Thai Nation and the Democrat Party, are holding emergency meetings today to decide whether to stay in the fragile alliance.

If either jumps ship, the Thai PM could be ousted, triggering fresh elections just two years after the last national vote in May 2023.

Opposition party Thai Sang Thai also called for her resignation, accusing the PM of compromising Thailand’s sovereignty and showing political inexperience.

If forced out, the prime minister would become the third Shinawatra to be toppled by political turmoil. Her aunt Yingluck and father Thaksin were both ousted by military coups after clashing with Thailand’s powerful conservative establishment.

Thaksin returned from 15 years in exile in 2023, just as his Pheu Thai Party reclaimed power in a controversial deal with pro-military factions.

But the uneasy alliance has unravelled quickly. Infighting escalated last week when Pheu Thai tried to wrest the coveted interior ministry post from Bhumjaithai boss Anutin Charnvirakul, a move that seems to have sealed the government’s fate.

Paetongtarn, who only took office in August 2024 after a court removed former PM Srettha Thavisin, now finds herself staring down the same fate as her family predecessors, reported France24.

As whispers of yet another coup swirl around Bangkok, Thailand’s political future hangs in the balance and the daughter of Thaksin may soon find out just how unforgiving Thai politics can be.

Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM's Instagram post sparks political meltdown | News by Thaiger
Picture of Anutin Charnvirakul courtesy of Bangkok Post

Latest Thailand News
15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse Thailand News

15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse

12 minutes ago
Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust Crime News

Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust

21 minutes ago
Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea Bangkok News

Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea

33 minutes ago
54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den Crime News

54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den

41 minutes ago
Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam Thailand News

Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam

49 minutes ago
Commander takes no offence over PM&#8217;s private phone call Bangkok News

Commander takes no offence over PM’s private phone call

57 minutes ago
Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM&#8217;s Instagram post sparks political meltdown Bangkok News

Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM’s Instagram post sparks political meltdown

1 hour ago
Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage Thailand News

Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage

1 hour ago
High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud Bangkok News

High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud

1 hour ago
Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal

2 hours ago
Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance Phuket News

Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance

2 hours ago
Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Cambodian workers defy Hun Sen’s call amid border crisis Thailand News

Cambodian workers defy Hun Sen’s call amid border crisis

2 hours ago
Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van Thailand News

Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van

2 hours ago
Brazilian busted at Phuket Airport over traffic crimes Phuket News

Brazilian busted at Phuket Airport over traffic crimes

2 hours ago
Thunderstorms forecast for 52 Thai provinces amid monsoon Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms forecast for 52 Thai provinces amid monsoon

3 hours ago
Kiddie-begging gang smashed in Pattaya child trafficking sting Pattaya News

Kiddie-begging gang smashed in Pattaya child trafficking sting

3 hours ago
Thai boy dies of starvation, parents rushed to hospital in weak condition Thailand News

Thai boy dies of starvation, parents rushed to hospital in weak condition

3 hours ago
Earthquake tremors hit Mae Hong Son, 5 quakes strike Myanmar Thailand Weather Updates

Earthquake tremors hit Mae Hong Son, 5 quakes strike Myanmar

3 hours ago
Great wall of shame! Chinese tourists nabbed in Pattaya jobs Pattaya News

Great wall of shame! Chinese tourists nabbed in Pattaya jobs

3 hours ago
Glam Estate Group unveils 8 Atelier Residence, redefining approachable luxury living in Phuket Property News

Glam Estate Group unveils 8 Atelier Residence, redefining approachable luxury living in Phuket

5 hours ago
Phuket’s economy soars, but 600 Cambodian workers left stranded Phuket News

Phuket’s economy soars, but 600 Cambodian workers left stranded

19 hours ago
VietJet launches Bangkok-Seoul flights with 0 baht fares Bangkok News

VietJet launches Bangkok-Seoul flights with 0 baht fares

19 hours ago
King Power seeks duty-free contract renegotiation after setbacks Business News

King Power seeks duty-free contract renegotiation after setbacks

19 hours ago
JAS secures Premier League and FA Cup rights for Thailand Thailand News

JAS secures Premier League and FA Cup rights for Thailand

19 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
80 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x