Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM’s Instagram post sparks political meltdown

Thailand’s embattled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is facing the worst political crisis of her short premiership, after an emotional Instagram post backfired spectacularly and her ruling coalition began to collapse around her.

PM Paetongtarn posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story at 8am, today, June 19: “People are not pretending to be sad, but pretending to be okay.” Less than an hour later, the post was hastily deleted, but the damage had already been done.

Critics called the post “ill-timed” as it came just hours after a leaked phone call between the 38 year old PM and former Cambodian President Hun Sen caused political shockwaves, enraged the military, and triggered a key coalition partner to walk out.

The Bhumjaithai Party, Pheu Thai’s biggest ally, stormed out of government yesterday, slamming the Thai premier’s comments in the call as “damaging to the army’s dignity and national pride.” With their 69 MPs gone, her shaky coalition is now teetering on the edge of collapse.

In the explosive leaked call, the Thai PM was heard discussing an ongoing border dispute with Hun Sen, addressing him as “uncle” while referring to a top Thai army commander in the northeast as her “opponent.”

That remark sparked outrage on social media, particularly among royalist and military-linked pages.

Thailand’s military, with a long history of coups and political interference, is now watching closely. Analysts say her off-the-cuff comments may have crossed a red line.

The conservative Palang Pracharath Party, led by General Prawit Wongsuwan, a key figure in past military takeovers, has demanded Paetongtarn resign.

“Thailand has a leader who will lead the country to a bad situation and weakness.”

The fallout from the call, and the Instagram post, has plunged the government into turmoil. Two more coalition partners, the United Thai Nation and the Democrat Party, are holding emergency meetings today to decide whether to stay in the fragile alliance.

If either jumps ship, the Thai PM could be ousted, triggering fresh elections just two years after the last national vote in May 2023.

Opposition party Thai Sang Thai also called for her resignation, accusing the PM of compromising Thailand’s sovereignty and showing political inexperience.

If forced out, the prime minister would become the third Shinawatra to be toppled by political turmoil. Her aunt Yingluck and father Thaksin were both ousted by military coups after clashing with Thailand’s powerful conservative establishment.

Thaksin returned from 15 years in exile in 2023, just as his Pheu Thai Party reclaimed power in a controversial deal with pro-military factions.

But the uneasy alliance has unravelled quickly. Infighting escalated last week when Pheu Thai tried to wrest the coveted interior ministry post from Bhumjaithai boss Anutin Charnvirakul, a move that seems to have sealed the government’s fate.

Paetongtarn, who only took office in August 2024 after a court removed former PM Srettha Thavisin, now finds herself staring down the same fate as her family predecessors, reported France24.

As whispers of yet another coup swirl around Bangkok, Thailand’s political future hangs in the balance and the daughter of Thaksin may soon find out just how unforgiving Thai politics can be.