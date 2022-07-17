Connect with us

Hold the stink: New Korat durian fruit strain doesn’t smell bad

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: a New non-stinky strain of Durian fruit is a hit at a Korat festival. (via Nation)

They call it the “king of fruit” but not everyone is a loyal subject to the durian, known for its distinctly stinky smell. But now there may be a way around that terrible smell as a new strain of durian developed in Korat is being hailed as a non-smelly version of the famous large fruit.

The northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, has just received geographical indication certification for its new strain of durian and is getting a lot of positive feedback. Known as the Pak Chong-Khao Yai durian, the far less pungent fruit is a variety of the popular Mon Thong strain and made its debut at Chokchai Farm over the weekend in the Pak Chong district.

The GI certification was registered by the department of intellectual property last year and has now been presented to 39 farms in the areas of Khao Yai and Pak Chong growing this new variety of durian. The Deputy Governor of the province was on hand for the presentation.

The debut was part of the Pak Chong-Khao Yai GI Durian Festival which was put on in part with the help of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and invited people to a buffet to sample the durian as well as virtual tours of orchards as part of the Amazing Durian Metaverse. Even Miss Universe Thailand attended the event.

The buffet charged 399 baht for a 49-minute fruit feeding frenzy that featured a variety of fruits such as sugar apples, avocados, bananas, dragon fruit, and longan all grown locally, but the star attraction was of course the durians. Tasters described the new variety of less stinky fruit as sweet and dry with soft flesh and without the signature strong smell.

SOURCE: The Nation

 

Recent comments:
ThaiEyes
2022-07-17 17:28
Now the Japanese will grow this variety in special cube containers making it cube shaped when ripe and sell it for 50x the normal price like they did with simple watermelons 🍉 
TheDirtyDurian
2022-07-17 17:41
Great stuff!
Mohandas
2022-07-17 18:14
Should take caution toward biological engineering. Already starting to come back and bite us on the backside.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

