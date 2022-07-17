Central Thailand
3 electricians killed in explosion in central Thailand
An explosion at a smelting plant in central Thailand’s Ratchaburi province was fatal for three electricians last night. The electricians had been sent to the plant to fix a control board, according to police. But as they were working, the control board exploded, and a fire broke out.
Factory workers scrambled to put out the fire with an extinguisher and water, but 4 of them were then electrocuted. The fire was brought under control shortly afterward.
The workers and the electricians were all brought to a nearby hospital, where the electricians were pronounced dead due to severe burns. The incident happened in the Photharam district.
Another tragic explosion happened just last month in Thailand’s northeast province of Sakhon Nakhon. A university lecturer doing research at a garbage dump was killed by an explosion there. The lecturer, 41 year old Pichai Srimanta, had been doing a research project to extract oil from plastic waste at a garbage dump.
A worker who witnessed the tragedy said the extraction machine had been stopped so that the 2 furnaces could cool down. Steam pressure in one of the furnaces then blew off its cover, and the cover hit Pichai, killing him on the spot, according to the director of the municipal public works office.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WORLD
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elderly woman near Bangkok dies of Covid-19 after request declined
Molnupiravir should not be bought online and used, FDA warns
3 electricians killed in explosion in central Thailand
A bold new rehab approach to treating drug & alcohol addiction in Thailand: Flow Recovery Retreat Phuket
Hold the stink: New Korat durian fruit strain doesn’t smell bad
Phuket woman rushed to hospital after jumping from bridge
Koh Pha Ngan springs back into gear with the July Full Moon Party
Incentives for ‘The Green’, Flying Helicopters & Thanking God | Thaiger Bites
Pending bill to name NYC neighbourhood ‘Little Thailand’
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
Pattaya train crashes into truck, 3 survive with minor injuries
Full Moon Party draws 20,000 & Robin Hood in Underpants
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Japan hits record high in Covid-19 cases
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
Cabinet to debate foreign land ownership in Thailand
Khao San scam: Tourists forced to pay for returning lost wallet
A city in Laos is a surprise hit with Thai tourists
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand3 days ago
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
-
Economy3 days ago
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
-
Thailand2 days ago
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
-
Phuket3 days ago
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
-
Tourism4 days ago
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
-
Business2 days ago
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
-
Bangkok2 days ago
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Recent comments: