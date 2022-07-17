Phuket woman rushed to hospital after jumping from bridge

A Phuket woman has been rushed to a hospital after jumping from a bridge into a canal in the island province’s main city district this morning. Rescue workers pulled the 31 year old woman out of the shallow water, and took her to a nearby hospital. Details about her injuries have not yet been reported, though.

The woman had jumped from Gor Jan Bridge in the early hours of the morning. A Thai Facebook page called Phuket Times posted about the incident. A translation of the post says officers from the Phuket Charity Foundation rescued the woman.

This news comes after a man in Phuket was talked out of jumping from a hotel just last month. The man, around 35-40 years old, had had relationship problems. He threatened to jump from the fourth floor of a hotel in Patong due to the stress that he felt. Rescue workers put an air mattress on the ground below to cushion the blow in case he jumped. Luckily, police were able to help talk the man out of it. He agreed to come down from the fourth floor safely.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Phuket Express