CH7HD joins forces with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse

CH7HD, Thailand’s leading television network, and Amazon Falls, the operator of Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Studio 8, Building 7, CH7HD Headquarters.

This partnership establishes a strategic alliance aimed at developing and producing high-quality content, as well as organising large-scale entertainment events nationwide.

By leveraging the distinctive strengths of both organisations, they seek to introduce groundbreaking entertainment experiences.

Among the key highlights is an exclusive Muay Thai competition set within the world’s first movie-themed amusement and water park, along with a series of on-ground concerts, events, and thrilling activities.

Additionally, exclusive fan meet-and-greet sessions will be curated to offer audiences unparalleled engagement opportunities.

Through this collaboration, CH7HD will extend its entertainment reach across multiple platforms, including television, streaming services, and live experiences at Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, solidifying its position as a world-class entertainment destination.

The signing ceremony was honoured by the presence of esteemed executives from the entertainment and business sectors, including:

Rachata Theerabutr, Director and General Manager of Sony Pictures Entertainment (Thailand)

Brian L. Marcar, Managing Director of Tero Entertainment Public Company Limited

Kitikorn Penroj, Chief Executive Officer of Heliconia H Group Co., Ltd.

Dr Chonlachit Worawangsowirakul, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Regulation (BCG) and the Service Industry Office, Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO)

Apichaya Srikacha, Acting Director of the Service Industry Office, Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO)

On-Usa Lamliengpol, Senior Advisor, Columbia Pictures Aquaverse

Putchachat Srinisakorn, Chief Marketing Officer, MBK Public Company Limited

Boriphan Chaiphumi, Marketing Consultant, MBK Public Company Limited, and Producer at Seven Star Studio Co., Ltd.

Sayom Sangwaributr, Dida Video Production Co., Ltd.

Siripitch Vimonnon, Mark Gwa Fun Co., Ltd.

Their presence underscored the significance of this collaboration and its potential to drive groundbreaking developments in the entertainment industry.

The partnership moving forward

In addition, a lineup of CH7HD actors, including Mik Thongraya, Pinkploy-Paphawadee Chansamon, and Mintshi-Setthanan Thongsombun, along with two rising stars from TSM MANAGEMENT, Chai-Somchai Charoensuk and Sun-Kongpop Bannathong, attended as witnesses to this momentous occasion.

The event was filled with energy and excitement, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and media representatives. A spectacular and immersive performance by Columbia Pictures Aquaverse captivated the audience, featuring iconic mascots and performers, who brought the magic of the park directly to the studio, earning thunderous applause from all in attendance.

Patthanapong Nupan, Managing Director of CH7HD, stated that CH7HD continuously strives to move forward, committed to delivering quality content to its audience through a diverse range of programmes spanning education, knowledge, and entertainment.

“This dedication has captured the hearts of viewers, securing CH7HD’s position as Thailand’s Number one television network for years.

“As the first colour television station in Southeast Asia, CH7HD remains committed to delivering new and exciting entertainment experiences to our audience while raising the standards of Thailand’s entertainment industry.

“We recognise that Columbia Pictures Aquaverse is an internationally renowned amusement and water park, offering immense potential for collaboration with CH7HD’s diverse activities.

“These include events such as the ONE LUMPINEE Muay Thai competition, which promotes the art of Muay Thai on a global stage, exclusive fan meetings with CH7HD artists, and the integration of digital opportunities through platforms like Bugaboo.TV, one of the top 20 most downloaded apps in Thailand.

“We firmly believe that this collaboration will expand the boundaries of entertainment in all dimensions while creating new growth opportunities for both companies.”

The partnership with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse marks another key milestone toward future success, aligning with the network’s vision to introduce innovative entertainment experiences to audiences nationwide.

Additionally, this collaboration opens new opportunities to expand CH7HD’s viewer base both internationally and across emerging digital platforms.

Significant milestones

Liakat Dhanji, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Amazon Falls Co., Ltd., stated that the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with CH7HD marks a significant milestone in creating new opportunities between two industry leaders. This partnership aims to strengthen and elevate business strategies, driving mutual growth.

“We are thrilled and deeply honoured to establish this collaboration with CH7HD, Thailand’s No.1 television network.

“Our core mission is to position Columbia Pictures Aquaverse as a world-class entertainment destination, showcasing Thailand’s potential as a global leader in tourism. This partnership reinforces the nation’s strengths in innovation and high-quality hospitality, which have earned international recognition.

“It also marks a significant milestone for Thailand’s media and entertainment industry, as both companies share a unified vision for future success.

“Most importantly, this collaboration allows us to engage and entertain audiences of all ages, offering experiences that resonate across multiple generations, from children and families to young adults and lifelong fans of entertainment.

“Through this partnership, we will unlock new frontiers in entertainment, expand Thailand’s influence on the global stage, and set new standards for immersive experiences that captivate audiences worldwide.”

Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, the world’s first Columbia Pictures-themed amusement and water park under Sony Pictures Entertainment, has received international recognition, being celebrated as one of the world’s best new theme parks in 2023 by CNN, named ASEAN’s Best Themed Water Park by MAFTA 2023, and honoured as one of Trip.

Best’s 2024 Global 100 Best Attractions by Trip.com. Strategically located in the heart of Bang Saray, just 20 minutes south of Pattaya, the park continues to undergo ongoing development to support Thailand’s growing tourism sector.

As a key player in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project, it is positioned as a Global Entertainment Destination, further solidifying its status as a premier attraction in the region.

To follow all the exciting surprises and unique experiences of this partnership, please visit www.ch7.com and www.columbiapicturesaquaverse.com.

