Chiang Mai

Despite a ban, permission has been sought to launch 64,000 lanterns for Loy Krathong

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Enthusiasts are seeking permission to fly 64,000 lanterns on the night of Loy Krathong in Chiang Mai, despite a nation-wide ban. Loy Krathong is on this Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Chiang Mai provincial administration has imposed strict regulations on the release of flying lanterns into the sky as well as on the sale and ignition of firecrackers and fireworks on Loy Krathong day.

Thai PBS reports that there have been several requests from private and public sectors for permission to release more than 64,000 flying lanterns this Thursday.

Topping the list is Mae Rim district which has asked to release 18,615 lanterns, including 12,000 lanterns from the Learning Centre for Sustainable Economy, Muang district’s 16,000 lanterns, Sansai district’s 12,000 lanterns and Doi Saked’s 3,000 lanterns.

Under the regulations, any releasing of flying lanterns need prior approval from local authorities.

Yesterday, Assanee Buranupakorn, secretary of the Muang district mayor, led municipal and Muang district police to check shops selling fireworks and firecrackers.  They were looking for giant firecrackers which could cause dangers to the public.

Sales of firecrackers and fireworks in public places are not permitted and violators can face up to three years in prison and/or a fine of 10,000 baht.

SOURCE: Thai PBS



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Chiang Mai

The new visa-fee waiver working in the north

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

November 19, 2018

By

The new visa-fee waiver working in the north | The Thaiger

According to the National News Bureau of Thailand, the new visa-fee waiver is working. Well, in the northern provinces anyway.

The northern provinces are reporting an increase in the number of foreign visitors, thanks to the government’s free visa on arrival campaign.

Wiwat Piyawiroj , Executive Vice President of Commercial at Thai Airways, says the free visa on arrival scheme for 21 nationalities has boosted the number of foreign visitors in Thailand’s north, particularly in the tourist cities of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

He notes that more Thai Airways flights have been booked by Chinese passport holders as many of them will be celebrating the Loi Krathong Festival and the western New Year in Thailand.

Another contributor to the increase in the number of foreign visitors is the secondary destination campaign which offers tour packages to lesser-known attractions, according to Wiwat.

He added that Thai Airways is conducting a feasibility study on its return to the US market with a possibility of adding direct flights to American cities, following a report that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is planning to upgrade the Thai aviation sector to Category 1.

Thailand was downgraded to Category 2 in 2015 because of its failure to comply with international safety standards. The downgrade prohibited Thai carriers from adding new routes or expanding existing services to the world’s top aviation markets such as to the US.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

Chiang Mai

One in ten that die on Chiang Mai roads are foreigners

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

November 18, 2018

By

One in ten that die on Chiang Mai roads are foreigners | The Thaiger

Ten percent of the people that die on Chiang Mai’s roads are foreigners. That equates to more than 1,000 foreign tourists and expats dying or being injured on the province’s road so far this year.

The statistics also reveal that the overwhelming majority of deaths and injury were on motorcycles (the same as the rest of Thailand).

Chiang Mai News said the figures came from MIS, an organisation concerned with road safety.

The report says that in the 25 districts of Chiang Mai province from January 1-November 16 this year there have been 13,051 accidents resulting in 246 deaths and 14,465 injuries. Of these, 25 deaths were foreigners and 1,100 of the injured were foreigners.

The main city district of Chiang Mai represented the worst of the province’s districts for death and injury. This is followed by Sansai district. Of the dead in Muang (city) district, 13 were women and 37 men.

Most deaths were 16-25 year olds and occurred between 6 pm and 10 pm. These demographics are similarly represented around Thailand.

SOURCE: Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai

66 yo Austrian arrested in Chiang Mai for possessing child porn

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

November 17, 2018

By

66 yo Austrian arrested in Chiang Mai for possessing child porn | The Thaiger

The Thai immigration says they’ve arrested a 66 year old Austrian for downloading and possessing child porn.

The Thailand Internet Crime Against Children (TICAC) division learned about someone using the Dark Web to access child porn in September.

Thai police identified the person living in the Pa Daet district in the Chiang Mai city and obtained an arrest warrant.

The warrant was served on November 9. Pictures published on the Immigration Bureau website showed officers looking at a computer at the home of the as-yet unnamed suspect. His computer and HD were found to contain pornographic images of children.

The man faces 5 years in jail and a 100,000 baht fine. If it can be proved that he shared the images the jail term increases to 7 years and 140,000 baht fine.

A Thai woman whose name was on internet usage papers was also pictured on a board next to the Austrian. The Austrian is now in the custody of the Chiang Mai police.

SOURCE: Immigration Bureau

