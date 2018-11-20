Despite a ban, permission has been sought to launch 64,000 lanterns for Loy Krathong | The Thaiger

Enthusiasts are seeking permission to fly 64,000 lanterns on the night of Loy Krathong in Chiang Mai, despite a nation-wide ban. Loy Krathong is on this Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Chiang Mai provincial administration has imposed strict regulations on the release of flying lanterns into the sky as well as on the sale and ignition of firecrackers and fireworks on Loy Krathong day.

Thai PBS reports that there have been several requests from private and public sectors for permission to release more than 64,000 flying lanterns this Thursday.

Topping the list is Mae Rim district which has asked to release 18,615 lanterns, including 12,000 lanterns from the Learning Centre for Sustainable Economy, Muang district’s 16,000 lanterns, Sansai district’s 12,000 lanterns and Doi Saked’s 3,000 lanterns.

Under the regulations, any releasing of flying lanterns need prior approval from local authorities.

Yesterday, Assanee Buranupakorn, secretary of the Muang district mayor, led municipal and Muang district police to check shops selling fireworks and firecrackers. They were looking for giant firecrackers which could cause dangers to the public.

Sales of firecrackers and fireworks in public places are not permitted and violators can face up to three years in prison and/or a fine of 10,000 baht.

SOURCE: Thai PBS





