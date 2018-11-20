Thai couple arrested with ice in Samui | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Koh Samui

Thai couple arrested with ice in Samui

A Thai couple have been arrested on suspicion of selling crystal methamphetamine (ice) on Koh Samui.

25 year old Tantikorn Prommet and 23 year old Patsuda Jaisawang were arrested by police at their rented room on the island at 5.30pm yesterday (Monday).

Two packs of crystal methamphetamine, weighing 100 grams in total, were found in the room.

The arrest was made in a raid planned by Koh Samui assistant district chief Thammanoon Sukcharoen, who sent an undercover official to buy a small amount of “ice” from Tantikorn for 10,000 baht.

When he came out of the room to hand over the drug, district officials and troops moved in to arrest him. But Tantikorn managed to get back inside and locked the door, prompting officials to break in and arrest the pair.

