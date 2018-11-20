Thai couple arrested with ice in Samui | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Thai couple arrested with ice in Samui
A Thai couple have been arrested on suspicion of selling crystal methamphetamine (ice) on Koh Samui.
25 year old Tantikorn Prommet and 23 year old Patsuda Jaisawang were arrested by police at their rented room on the island at 5.30pm yesterday (Monday).
Two packs of crystal methamphetamine, weighing 100 grams in total, were found in the room.
The arrest was made in a raid planned by Koh Samui assistant district chief Thammanoon Sukcharoen, who sent an undercover official to buy a small amount of “ice” from Tantikorn for 10,000 baht.
When he came out of the room to hand over the drug, district officials and troops moved in to arrest him. But Tantikorn managed to get back inside and locked the door, prompting officials to break in and arrest the pair.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Man arrested, 3kg of ‘ice’ seized on Samui
A man has been arrested on Koh Samui after police seized more than 3 kg of crystal methamphetamine.
In a joint operation between Army troops and district officials, 36 year old Thai national, Ekkachai Prakobwancharone, was arrested at his rented room early yesterday (Tuesday). Authorities seized 52 grams of the drug, popularly known as “ice”, from the room at the time of the arrest.
Following interrogation of the suspect, it led to the discovery of a further 3 kilograms of the drug at a residence belonging to one of Ekkachai’s friends.
The suspect says he bought the drug from a friend to resell on Koh Samui.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Minister says Samui waste problem a priority
Following international coverage of waste buildup on Koh Samui, the government has promised prioritisation of garbage management nationwide, and has scheduled a meeting on the issue next week.
Minister of the Interior Gen Anupong Paojinda has responded to foreign news outlets reporting over 300,000 tons of waste has accumulated on the resort island of Koh Samui by saying the government is devoting much time to the issue of garbage at tourism destinations and intends to hold a follow-up meeting with local administrations soon.
The minister explained that garbage on Koh Samui is being removed at a rate of 150 tons a day and that the Ministry of the Interior has called a meeting in Surat Thani next week to discuss further measures.
A story from The Thaiger about the matter HERE.
Story from the National News Bureau of Thailand.
Ode to the Honda Click
No helmets, but a lot of effort, some cameos by local dogs and a drone, brings together a heart-felt ode to the ubiquitous Hand Click, the favourite scooter rental for Thai tourists for a decade. This unlikely, hastily organised boyband duo deserves 10 out of 10 for effort but a lower score for their singing and fashion sense. Filmed on Koh Phangan. Enjoy!
(The Thaiger reminds everyone riding motorbikes in Thailand to always wear a helmet – because it’s the law and it could save your life.)
Ich fühl mich so geil auf meiner Honda…
Posted by Jimbotronic on Sunday, October 14, 2018
