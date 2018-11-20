The Phoenix is now high and dry at Rassada shipyards | The Thaiger

The Phoenix was hoisted up on land this morning. It is now sitting on the hardstand at Rattanachai Shipyard in Rasssada as importance evidence for forthcoming court cases.

Nong Sakunsim, the manager of Rattanachai Shipyard says, “The boat has been brought up this morning when it was high tide. Officers will now start their investigation of the boat.”

No entry or photos are allowed during the investigation phase. There were many ‘ship-worms’ found on the boat after its four months underwater.

Forensic Police are now inspecting the boat while another Buddhist ceremony was held for the 47 victims as well.

Read more about the arrival of the vessel to Rassada HERE.





