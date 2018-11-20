Connect with us

Phuket

The Phoenix is now high and dry at Rassada shipyards

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 mins ago

on

The Phoenix is now high and dry at Rassada shipyards | The Thaiger

The Phoenix was hoisted up on land this morning. It is now sitting on the hardstand at Rattanachai Shipyard in Rasssada as importance evidence for forthcoming court cases.

Nong Sakunsim, the manager of Rattanachai Shipyard says, “The boat has been brought up this morning when it was high tide. Officers will now start their investigation of the boat.”

No entry or photos are allowed during the investigation phase. There were many ‘ship-worms’ found on the boat after its four months underwater.

Forensic Police are now inspecting the boat while another Buddhist ceremony was held for the 47 victims as well.

Read more about the arrival of the vessel to Rassada HERE.

The Phoenix is now high and dry at Rassada shipyards | News by The Thaiger The Phoenix is now high and dry at Rassada shipyards | News by The Thaiger The Phoenix is now high and dry at Rassada shipyards | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Phuket

Phuket China Travel Conference on Thursday

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 20, 2018

By

Phuket China Travel Conference on Thursday | The Thaiger

A strategic hospitality event titled The 360° China Travel Market Conference is taking place this Thursday, November 22 in Phuket.

The Duangjitt Resort in Patong is the venue, and a wide variety of leading China specialists will be on stage.

Currently the slowdown of the Mainland Chinese sector is one of the key challenges facing the island’s tourism industry and certainly the hot topic in tourism circles.

The program and speakers will be  as follows:

09:00 – 09:30

Registration

09:30 – 10:00

Opening & Welcome

10:00 – 10:40

Ms.Sunny Yu / President of HSMAI / Board Director of SKAL

HSMAI Topic: Luxury, Millennials and the tools a hotelier needs to reach them

  1. Luxury Chinese traveller’s trend & behavior
  2. Comparison of backgrounds & buying habits of millennials & other generations
  3. China digital tools to reach this source market

10:40 – 11:00

Coffee Break

11:00 – 11:30

Ms.Jessie Yang / GM of Ctrip Thailand

11:30 – 12:15

Panel Discussion

Mr.Kongsak Khoopongsakorn / President, Thai Hotel Association Southern Chapter

Mr.Yen-Te Yu / GM – Regional Business Development SEA, Baidu.com

Mr.Pingfu Zheng / Country GM, Union Pay Thailand

Ms.Sunny Yu / President, HSMAI & Board Director of SKAL

Ms.Jiali Yu / GM, Spring Airlines International

12:15 – 13:30

Social Networking Lunch

13:30 –  14:00

Mr.Michael Hao / GM of Meituan Dianping

14:00 – 14:30

Mr.Kitiphong Nilpraphaporn / MD of Elite Marketing

14:30 – 15:00

Ms.Hillary Wang / Product Director of Haoqiao International Travel Agency

15:00 – 15:20

Coffee Break

15:20 – 15:50

Ms.Jiali Yu / GM of Spring Airlines International

15:50 – 16:20

Mr.Zhao Yang / Senior Director of Fliggy by Alibaba

16:20 – 16:50

Ms.Helen Sun / Guest Travel Writer of Ctrip / Travel Collaborator of Multi OTAs / Travel Blogger / We Media / KOL

16:50 – 17:10

Ms.Apinya Khayan-ngan / Product Director of Elite Marketing

17:10 – 17:50

Panel Discussion

Mr.Leo Ni / MD Hotspot International Travel Services

Mr.Yang Zhao / Senior Director Fliggy by Alibaba

Ms.Hillary Wang / Product Director Haoqiao International Travel Agency

Mr.Alex Hu / Corporate DOS Centara Hotels & Resorts

17:50 – 18:00

Conference closing

The event is open to the public, and costs 1,000 baht per person. If you are in Phuket’s hotel industry the event is timely and relevant.

For more details, or to register CLICK here.

Continue Reading

Phuket

Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 20, 2018

By

Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi | The Thaiger

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death then held his two children hostage in Krabi yesterday.

Khao Panom Police were notified about the incident at a house in Khao Panom yesterday morning.

Police, soldiers and rescue workers arrived to discover an angry and upset man, 34 year old Prateep Cueaput. He was locked in his house with his 4 and 8 year old children, along with his death wife.

Police took three hours to negotiate with Prateep from outside the house until the man opened the window and released his eight year old boy to the police. He still kept his four year old daughter with him as negotiations continued.

Finally, soldiers rushed the house through a window and captured Prateep. He was taken to Khao Panom Police Station. His four year old daughter was traumatised but otherwise OK. Prateep tested positive for drugs.

The body of 32 year old Korakot Jantawong was found inside the house with bruise wounds on her neck. Police believed that she had died at least 10 hours before the body was recovered.

Prateep has been charged with murder and detaining other people.

Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Phuket

Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

21 hours ago

on

November 19, 2018

By

Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets | The Thaiger

More than 100 Chinese-speaking Thai tour guides have today protested and filed an official complaint to tour companies to stop supporting illegal tour guides. The complaints have become a regular fixture in the PR game between tour guides and the provincial officials.

This morning about 100 Chinese-speaking Phuket tour guides protested by walking along the road in Wichit and handing out letters to tours companies not to support illegal tour guides.

The leaflet stated states “to every tour company in Phuket”.

“Your companies have brought a lot of Chinese tourists to Phuket which generates a lot of income. We thank you that you are supporting Phuket tourism.”

“There is a lot of news that speaks about illegal tour guides who have stolen our jobs. We are now in trouble as tours guiding is a reserved occupation for Thai people only.”

“Any tour operator who breaks the law shall be fined up to 500,000 baht. We hope that we will get cooperation from you.”

Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets | News by The Thaiger Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets | News by The Thaiger Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading
Phuket Weather
November 20, 2018, 1:57 pm
30.0
°C
Temperature
70
%
Humidity
13
km/h
Wind from West-Northwest
0.0
mm
Rainfall
75
%
Cloud Cover
35
Heat Index

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending