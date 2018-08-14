Thai Life
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Located in the jungle-clad hills above Kata Beach on the Southwest Coast of Phuket, Santosa Detox & Wellness Center is a tropical retreat specialising in detox & wellness programs.
If you are looking for an authentic detox experience with a personal touch, Santosa is the best choice. The dedicated staff at Santosa work with guests at their own pace to discover where they are emotionally and physically as well as offering the best advice along the way.
A variety of comprehensive detox programs are available throughout the year at Santosa, each lasting anywhere from 3 to 21 days.
Detox programs include Full Fast, Juice Fast, Raw Food Fast and an Emotional Detox. The detox programs at Santosa are tailored to each imdividual guest and include cleansing drinks, detox supplements, colon cleansing and the choice to participate in the center’s daily activities according to energy levels.
Each day, guests participating in detox programs will be given the support needed through a morning group meeting. Post-Program support and an on-going nutrition plan are also available. Other offerings at Santosa focus on wellness and include a Healthy Eating Program, Active Cleanse Program and a Yoga & SPA Retreat.
Interested in pampering yourself just for the day? Santosa is open to the general public and is the perfect place to explore what turning over a new leaf to a healthier lifestyle really means. The One Day Detox, One Day Relax and Spring Clean programs showcase a teaser of what a full detox experience at Santosa is really like. Guests will be able to join one of the centre’s fitness classes, enjoy a massage treatment, take the plunge in an ice bath, spend time in the sauna and also try a colema treatment. The one day programs are a great snapshot into the work we do at Santosa.
If you are feeling hungry and looking for something healthy to eat, look no further than Santosa Vegan Restaurant. An open-air restaurant featuring breathtaking views over the Kata Beach neighborhood below, Santosa Vegan Restaurant focuses on both raw and cooked vegan cuisine.
The team of chefs at the restaurant take pride in using only the freshest local ingredients, whole foods and organic products when available. The result is outstanding vegan cuisine full of fresh flavors, interesting textures and incredible tastes.
Each week, Santosa Vegan Restaurant hosts a Vegan Buffet. Every Wednesday and Saturday evening from 6:30pm diners are spoilt for choice as the lush buffet spread is laid out. Colourful and tasty, the raw food delights and vegan cuisine at Santosa really are worth sinking your teeth into.
For Phuket locals and expats looking to learn more about detox & wellness or hoping to find a fitness class to give them a boost, Santosa has a well-rounded schedule of weekly classes that are open to the public. HIIT, Zumba, TRX, Fitball, Boxing, and all levels of yoga classes such as Hatha Yoga, Aerial Yoga and Vinyasa Hot Yoga are available.
Interested in more holistic practices? Santosa also offers Beginner Meditation and Breathwork classes for those looking to let go of the stress and connect the mind and body. Santosa offers a pass for 10 classes that is valid for two months and can be shared between two people.
Awaken Life’s Potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center. Kickstart your health & wellness journey with a detox program by joining a new fitness class or just eating healthier at Santosa Vegan Restaurant.
For more information, visit www.santosaphuket.com.
Phuket
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
(12 minute read)
By Associate Professor Robert Brander, PhD, Coastal Geomorphologist, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia Daren Jenner, Marine Safety Officer, International Surf Lifesaving Association.
Rip currents are strong, narrow seaward flowing currents, like ‘rivers of the sea’, that exist on many beaches when waves are breaking across wide areas. These potentially deadly currents are also responsible for the vast majority of beach rescues by lifeguards around the world, and are the main cause of beach related drownings. Phuket is no exception, as rip currents exist on many beaches during the monsoon season from May to November, and numerous people, usually tourists, have been caught in rips and drowned.
Unfortunately, studies have shown that many people have a poor understanding of what rip currents are, and more than two-thirds of beachgoers can’t identify what rip currents look like. In Phuket, due to the high transient tourist population, this number is likely much higher.
New information brought to light by recent scientific research and experiments in rip currents, now reveals that much of what experts used to believe about them is oversimplified, and has significant implications for how people should actually react if they find themselves caught in a rip current.
“…It’s changed everything about what we thought we knew about rip currents.” Dr. Robert Brander, PhD, aka “Dr. Rip”.
What is a rip current?
“Rip currents are strong, narrow, seaward flowing currents, that extend from the shoreline, out beyond the breaking waves. They exist to bring all the extra water that is coming in with the breaking waves, back off- shore,” explains Dr. Robert Brander, a coastal scientist from the Univeristy of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.
“The traditional diagrams about how water flows and circulates in a rip have been in use for decades and typically show rip currents flowing straight out to sea, well offshore of the breaking waves. However, recent advances in measuring rips have shown that the old scientific view may not always be an accurate depiction of how rip currents actually work. Many rips in fact circulate within the surf zone and only extend beyond it occasionally. This suggests that floating, instead of swimming parallel to the beach, may be the best action to take if caught in a rip” says Dr Brander.
“With this new scientific information, we have learned that our old ideas, and the strategies we used to teach about effectively escaping rip currents, may need to be reconsidered. New rip current safety and escape advice is urgently needed. Getting this information right, and in the hands of the beachgoing public now, could save hundreds of lives every year,” according to Daren Jenner, an ocean lifeguard and Marine Safety Officer for the International Surf Life Saving Association (ISLA).
Traditional diagram of rip current flow showing the accepted escape action of swimming parallel to the beach. New research shows that not all rips flow like this. (Image: NOAA).
Prevention
The first and best strategy for swimmers to use to survive rip currents is prevention. The only effective method to keep ocean users safe from rips one- hundred-percent of the time, is to avoid them completely. Swimming at a beach patrolled by certified ocean lifeguards, and knowing how to spot these currents yourself, are the two most important actions anyone can take to avoid drowning in rips.
Trained lifeguards in Phuket mark safe swimming areas with a pair of red-and- yellow flags. Staying in-between these flags while in the water is the best way to avoid rip currents on the Island. If a lifeguarded beach in Phuket does not have these flags flying, beach users are advised not to enter the water and if they do, not to go beyond waist depth.
Having basic rip current knowledge can definitely help those in distress choose the best escape strategy. Frequent beach swimmers, and those attending unguarded beaches, have a better chance of successfully rescuing themselves, if they have learned about rip currents before visiting the beach.
A safe swimming area is marked by red-and-yellow flags at Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand. Photo: International Surf Lifesaving Association
“Rip currents are much more complex than we previously believed. Advising swimmers how to choose the best strategy to break the grip of the rip has also become more complex.”
The challenges
Replacing outdated information with updated rip current escape strategies that are more effective poses a challenge for water safety experts. New scientific research has shown that rip currents are much more complex than previously believed, and advising swimmers how to choose the best strategy to break the grip of the rip has also become more complex.
The reality is that swimmers caught in a rip may need to make a series of decisions to escape, rather than simply remembering the old slogan of “swimming parallel to the shore in either direction.” Escaping rips may require a combination of floating and swimming.
However, stress and panic can make it extremely difficult for a person in distress to assess their situation, and then make a series of correct decisions about what to do. Plus, respiratory impairment and resulting “air hunger” can negatively affect our decision-making abilities. A major contributor in rip current drownings is the natural panic response.
The challenge for beach users that need to self-rescue is they must remain calm, float to conserve energy, and assess their situation. It is imperative to avoid the natural urge to swim against the current back to shore. This is so important because it is panic that drowns people, not rip currents. Rips do not pull people under the water, or take them across the ocean, they simply take people for a ride.
If a beachgoer does enter the water at a secluded or unguarded beach, and finds themselves being pulled out by a rip, it may be necessary for them to try and help themselves.
If there are surfers or competent beach swimmers nearby, wave your hand and call for help. You can also try to signal people on the shore. For those on the beach who see someone in trouble in the water, it is important for them first to alert someone to seek help, or to phone an emergency number. If a person on the beach chooses to enter the water to help, it is essential that they bring a flotation device with them.
For many people caught in rip currents, however, often the only option is to perform a self-rescue.
How to self-rescue from a rip
- Relax. The rip current won’t pull you under, it just takes you for a ride
- Stay afloat and think about your situation. If there are lifeguards or surfers around, signal for help. Or get the attention of someone on the beach who can go seek help
- You can choose to keep floating as there is a chance the rip current flow may re-circulate back into shallow water in 5-10 minutes. You are also conserving your energy
- If you want to swim out of the rip current, look around you for the nearest area of breaking waves and whitewater. Most rips are quite narrow and the whitewater means it’s shallower and you may be able to stand up
- Conserve energy by swimming slowly towards that area. If no progress is being made, swim in another direction towards the next-closest shallow area with breaking waves. Once the waves start to break around you, swim with them toward the beach. When you can touch the bottom, walk to shore, avoiding deeper water if possible.
Types of rip currents and how to spot them
You don’t cross a road without looking both ways and you should never go to a beach with lots of waves without thinking about rip currents. Always spend five minutes looking at the surf trying to spot rips, or ask a lifeguard or surfer if there are any rip currents present and get them to point them out to you.
Rip currents sometimes circulate as rotating eddies, in which case floating is a good escape strategy. They can also extend well beyond the line of breaking waves, in which case a long swim along the beach is required to make it back to shore.
Always spend five minutes looking at the surf trying to spot rips, or ask a lifeguard or surfer if there are any rip currents present and get them to point them out to you.
LEFT: Channelised rip current with a rotating eddy circulation. RIGHT: Channelised rip that extends beyond the surf zone. Rip Current Heroes images courtesy of Jason Markland.
However, one of the reasons why rip currents are so complex and dangerous is that there are different types, and some look considerably different than others. Some are also easier to spot than others. Here is a quick guide on how to spot rips when you go to the beach.
Channelised rips
Many rip currents occupy deeper channels of water between shallow sandbars. These channelised rip currents can stay in the same place for days, weeks, or months, and are the easiest to spot. They appear as regions of darker, seemingly calmer, water between areas of breaking waves and whitewater. They can also erode large scalloped embayments along the beach.
Two channelised rip currents flowing at different angles to the beach. Rip Current Heroes image courtesy of Jason Markland.
Boundary rips
Boundary rips are also channelised and flow alongside jetties, piers, groins, headlands, and other physical structures in the water. They also appear as darker gaps of water. These rips are particularly dangerous because they can be flowing in the same location most, if not all of the time.
A boundary rip along a pier. Rip Current Heroes images courtesy of Jason Markland.
A boundary rip created by a headland. Image courtesy of Robert Brander.
Flash rips
One of the most dangerous and unpredictable types of rip are flash rips. Flash rips are not channelised and do not appear as dark gaps of water. They can occur suddenly and can be short-lived and are formed when a sudden group of larger (set) waves break causing the excess of water to flow seawards. Flash rips often pulse, and can vary in strength, depending on the size and number of set waves that occur. Once the set of larger waves diminishes, flash rips can suddenly disappear, only to reappear later in another location.
To learn more about flash rips, and to see a collection of images and descriptions of rip currents, visit www.scienceofthesurf.com/ripom.html
Take-away message
Beaches are beautiful places and should be enjoyed, but they can also be dangerous. It just takes a little bit of awareness to ensure a safe trip to the beach. First, always think about beach safety when you visit a beach. When you arrive on the beach, spend a few minutes asking yourself some questions. Are there lifeguards around? Are the waves big and breaking in many places? Are there any rip currents around? Am I a good enough swimmer for these conditions? You should never go in the water if there are lots of big waves breaking and you are not a confident swimmer. Second, if you are not a good swimmer, don’t go in past your waist. Always make sure you’ve got your feet firmly planted on some sand.
Finally, always look after your family members and friends who are swimming. Stop them from getting into trouble before it happens.
About the Authors
Dr. Rob Brander is a coastal geomorphologist and Associate Professor in the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, NSW, Australia. He has been studying beaches and surf science since 1986.
Daren Jenner is a bodysurfer and ocean lifeguard in SE Asia. He is also a Marine Safety Officer for the International Surf Lifesaving Association.
Regional
World’s most liveable cities 2018 – Two Asian cities in the Top 10
PHOTO: Vienna pips Melbourne for the top spot this year
The popular, and often-quoted ‘World’s Most Liveable Cities’ have been announced for 2018 and there’s only two Asian cities in the list, both in the same country.
After seven years at the top of the list, Australia’s southern capital, Melbourne, has lost its crown as the world’s most liveable city. The city, Australia’s second largest, came in second place on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2018 ranking missing out on the top spot by just 0.7%.
The city was beaten this year by Austria’s Vienna, which received an overall score of 99.1% on the annual list. The list is based on cities’ stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. The survey is conducted annually over 140 cities.
The Economist Intelligence Unit says Vienna’s rise to the top is due, primarily, to relative stability across much of Europe after high-profile terrorist attacks in recent years. But Melbourne’s unseating from the top spot isn’t the only noticeable shift after years of very little change among the highest ranks.
Japan’s Osaka and Tokyo have now moved into the top ten, coming in third and seventh place respectively.
Both cities move up this year thanks to a decline in crime rates as well as improvements in public transportation.
“Osaka stands out especially, having climbed six positions, to third place, over the past six months, closing the gap with Melbourne.” (Osaka and Melbourne are ‘sister-cities’)
Hamburg and Helsinki, who held tenth and ninth place last year, have dropped out of the top ten. Another European city has moved into ninth place to replace them, Copenhagen, which achieved a score of 96.8%, making it the only other European city in the top rankings.
Whilst Australia may have missed out on the top spot this time, three of its cities were among the best scoring, with Adelaide 10th and Sydney in 5th place this year
Toronto tied with Tokyo for seventh position this year with a score of 97.2% and Calgary and Vancouver taking fourth and sixth place.
Hong Kong has improved its ranking this year moving up to 35th place. However, fellow Asian cities Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Colombo and Dhaka didn’t fare as well, with all four listed among the nine cities whose livability ranking has declined in the past year.
1. Vienna, Austria
2. Melbourne, Australia
3. Osaka, Japan
4. Calgary, Canada
5. Sydney, Australia
6. Vancouver, Canada
7. (tie) Toronto, Canada
7. (tie) Tokyo, Japan
9. Copenhagen, Denmark
10. Adelaide, Australia
You can view the entire list but you’ll need to register HERE.
Melbourne spent seven years at the top, this year down to Number Two
National
Monsanto says RoundUp is safe. A Californian jury disagreed with them.
A jury in San Francisco has ruled this week that RoundUp, the world’s most popular weedkiller, gave Dewayne Johnson, a former school groundskeeper, terminal cancer.
The court awarded him $39 million dollars and awarded punitive damages of $289 million to agri-chemical company Monsanto.
The man’s victories is poised to set a massive precedent for thousands of other cases that similarly claim Monsato’s famous herbicide caused the patient to contract non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The decision comes amongst a deluge of conflicting evidence on both sides of the argument that, despite decades of research, is yet to find conclusive evidence of the chemical’s failings, despite tons of anecdotal evidence.
Mr. Johnson’s case was the first to go to trial because doctors said he was close to death. In California, a dying plaintiff can be granted expedited trials. 46 year old Johnson said during the trial that used RoundUp 20-30 times a year when working as a gardener for a school in San Fransisco. He said that twice he had accidents when we was ‘soaked’ with the product, accidents that exceeded the recommended use of the chemical.
But rather than providing closure in the long-running debate, there are another 800 patients waiting for their trials in the US as they prepare to sue Monsanto over the same contention – that ‘RoundUp’ gave them cancer.
The big question remains, despite this jury ruling, whether RoundUp (glysophate) causes cancer and, if so, whether Monsanto either knew about the potential problems with the chemical or failed to warn consumers about the cancer risk.
In March 2015, the World Health Organisation International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said the key ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, is “probably carcinogenic to humans.” Here’s a link to the report.
Monsanto has long maintained that RoundUp does not cause cancer and the IARC report is greatly outnumbered by studies saying glyphosate is safe.
Partridge, Monsanto’s vice president of strategy, backed up the weight of evidence on Monsanto’s side.
“More than 800 scientific studies, the US EPA, the National Institutes of Health and regulators around the world have concluded that glyphosate is safe for use and does not cause cancer.”
“We all have sympathy for Mr. Johnson,” Partridge said this week. “It’s natural he’s looking for answers. Glyphosate is not the answer.”
In all cases plaintiff’s will be put into a position that they have to prove, beyond reasonable doubt, that the chemical caused their cancers.
Glysophate is a common weed killer used in Thai agriculture. Over past years there has been activists trying to ban it’s use. The Thai government has responded, so far, by putting it on a list of dangerous chemicals and is continuing its investigation into the use of the chemical in Thai agriculture.
A successful court case, coming down on the side of a plaintiff claiming the chemical caused his cancer, has brought the issue to a head and will temper many other companies and governments’ use of Glysophate in the future.
An article about glysophate from National Geographic HERE.




