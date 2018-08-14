Phuket
Emergency water shut off hits Kamala
The Phuket Water Authority (PWA) says that water supply in some areas of in Kamala will be shut off today (August 14) as the mains pipe broke earlier this morning. The mains have been shut off from 11am until repair works can be completed.
The PWA says that water supply in some areas of Kamala will be shutoff while work is being carried out on the mains pipes broken near the Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach.
For updates please contact the PWA at 07 6319 173, 08 2790 1634.
PHOTOS: PWA
Phuket
University students arrested with 14K methamphetamine pills
Eight suspects have been arrested with over 14,000 methamphetamine pills and 104 grams of crystal methamphetamine over the past two days. Two of them are senior university students.
28 year old Tanapat Naoprai and Sarocha Horgiean were living at a house in Rawai. Both are senior law students of a university in Phuket. Officers seized 14,000 methamphetamine pills from their house. They were taken to the Chalong Police Station where they have been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
36 year old Wisit Poomnak was arrested at Chalong Temple. Officers seized 8.38 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 18 methamphetamine pills. He was taken to the Chalong Police Station where he was charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drug with intent to sell.
30 year old Nantawan Sritongkun was arrested in front of a FamilyMart in Chalong. Officers seized 7 methamphetamine pills. She was taken to the Chalong Police Station where she has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs.
27 year old Mallika Songmuang was arrested at a house in Wichit. Officers seized 0.47 grams of crystal methamphetamine. She was taken to the Wichit Police Station where she has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs.
27 year old Tachama Nengnoi and 20 year old Tabpon Nengnoi were arrested at a house in Wichit also. Officers seized from Tachama 28.68 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 79 methamphetamine pills. Officer also seized from Tabpon 1.89 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a handgun and 37 bullets.
Tachama and Tabpon were taken to the Wichit Police Station. Tachama has been charged with illegal possession of Categoty 1 Drugs with intent to sell. Tabpon has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
And 41 year old Rsart Tawan was arrested on Wichit Songkram Road in Phuket Town. Officers seized 100 methamphetamine pills. He was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where he was charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
Officers also found a bag containing 100.60 grams of crystal methamphetamine inside a box under a tree in Soi Rat-U-thit in Wichit.
Phuket
One rescued, one dead, one missing in Phuket surf
Nai Harn lifeguards have rescued a male Chinese tourist from the surf whilst another female Chinese tourists was later found dead on the beach. Another one was also reported missing at Karon beach yesterday (August 13).
Lifeguards at Nai Harn Beach were notified at 7pm after finishing work that two swimmers were having trouble in the surf. Two lifeguards went into the water with up to two metre waves.
A male Chinese tourist was fished out of the surf while the female Chinese tourist remained missing. A search was immediately launched.
At 10.10pm, the body of the missing female Chinese tourist was found to have washed up on Nai Harn Beach, not far from where she went missing.
Just north at Karon Beach, Police were alerted at 7pm that a tourist was missing. A search was launched and kept going until midnight. As of this morning, the swimmers has not yet been located.
PHOTOS: Wiset 1/ News Hawk Phuket
Phuket
Rise of the Phoenix – sunken tour boat to be raised today
Attempts to salvage the Phoenix have been struggling with the recent strong winds and waves. It’s hoped that the boat will be raised by the end of today (August 14).
The owner of Phoenix failed to recover their boat after it sank on July 5, which resulted in 47 Chinese tourists drowning. The company that owns the boat will now be sued for the salvage expenses, estimated to be around 10 million baht.
Read more about the demands to the owners of Phoenix to recover their boat HERE.
Director General of the Marine Department, Jirut Wisanjit, has flown down to Phuket from Bangkok to follow up the recovery arrangements for the Phoenix.
Three out of four hooks have been already attached by divers in preparation for raising the boat but efforts have been hampered by wind, waves and currents. Authorities say the boat is in quite a difficult location for salvage.
They say the last hook is expected to be attached to the boat this morning. The boat is expected to be brought to the surface and ferried back to land today. Phoenix has been sitting 45 metres underwater between Phuket and Koh Racha.
