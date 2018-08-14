Connect with us

Phuket

One rescued, one dead, one missing in Phuket surf

The Thaiger

Published

48 mins ago

on

Nai Harn lifeguards have rescued a male Chinese tourist from the surf whilst another female Chinese tourists was later found dead on the beach. Another one was also reported missing at Karon beach yesterday (August 13).

Lifeguards at Nai Harn Beach were notified at 7pm after finishing work that two swimmers were having trouble in the surf. Two lifeguards went into the water with up to two metre waves.

A male Chinese tourist was fished out of the surf while the female Chinese tourist remained missing. A search was immediately launched.

At 10.10pm, the body of the missing female Chinese tourist was found to have washed up on Nai Harn Beach, not far from where she went missing.

Just north at Karon Beach, Police were alerted at 7pm that a tourist was missing. A search was launched and kept going until midnight. As of this morning, the swimmers has not yet been located.

PHOTOS: Wiset 1/ News Hawk Phuket

Phuket

The battle of Phuket’s boat shows

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

16 hours ago

on

August 13, 2018

By

Phuket’s next boat show season has hit stormy seas with the proposed new Thailand Yacht Show Rendezvous being ambushed by a revitalised ‘PIMEX’, now called the Phuket Yacht Show.

Phuket

Speedboat explodes into fire in Phang Nga

The Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

August 13, 2018

By

A parked speedboat which originated in Phuket has caught fire in Phang Nga today (August 13). One injury has been reported.

The Takua Thung Police in Phang Nga were notified of the incident at 10.30am on Ao Man in Takua Thung.

The speedboat captain told police that they were travelling with 20 middle eastern tourists and departed from Laem Sai Pier in Pa Khlok on their way to Ao Man.

While tourists were enjoying time on the beach there was an explosion from the speedboat and it erupted into fire and burnt ferociously until it was a black, smoking wreck on the shoreline.

Boat crew were on the boat at the time. Locals nearby helped them off the boat. They have been taken to Takua Thung Hospital and later transferred to Thalang Hospital.

At this stage police believe that the fire started near the stern of the boat, perhaps during re-fuelling.

Watch the video here…

PHOTOS AND VIDEO: NEWS HAWK PHUKET

Phuket

Chalong Police warn of beach thief at Nai Harn

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 13, 2018

By

Chalong Police are warning about a Nai Harn Beach thief after a tourist’s bag was stolen over the weekend.

The Chalong Police were contacted after a Chinese tourist’s bag was stolen at Nai Harn Beach. Police say that the tourist reported that there was three mobile phones, 5,000 baht cash and a passport inside the bag.

The Chinese tourist went into the water and placed the bag on the beach next to his towel. When they emerged from the water the bag was missing.

Police spoke to tourists and lifeguards nearby but no one noticed the thief. Police also asked lifeguards to keep an eye out for thiefs and tell tourist to keep their belongings in a safe place before going into the water.

