Connect with us

Bangkok

Oktoberfest back in Bangkok after 2 years

image

Published

 on 

image
Photo by Bangkok Biz News.

Oktoberfest is heading back to Bangkok after being postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The historic Bavarian beer festival will be held on November 3-4 (today and tomorrow), at Sofitel Bangkok’s grand ballroom, from 6pm to 1am.

Attendees will wear traditional Bavarian clothing, and eat mouthwatering sausages, braised pork legs, pretzels, sauerkraut, and butter-grilled chicken.

In Germany, Oktoberfest is historically held over two weeks, ending on the first Sunday in October. The festival was first held in 1810 to commemorate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria to a princess. 

To this day, Oktoberfest is known around the world as a very fun occasion for drunken shenanigans.

Oktoberfest first came to Bangkok in 1980, and more and more people have attended the festival over the years. In 2019, the festival drew 1,700 people, Nation Thailand reported. The GTCC said in a statement…

“In spite of the minimisation of the event as compared to the pre-pandemic period, the quality and determination to deliver our guests the best Oktoberfest experience will never be diminished.”

During the first day of the festival, German Ambassador Georg Schmidt and GTCC president Michael Welser will be tapping the first keg, a traditional opening ceremony for the festival.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Laos16 mins ago

Starbucks makes its Laos debut with unique local touches
image
OutDoor Activities24 mins ago

Thailand’s wildlife – 10 things to see in your garden
image
Thailand30 mins ago

11 provinces in Thailand warned to be aware of falling rocket parts
image
Sponsored5 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
image
image
Bangkok36 mins ago

Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok to close for 5 days for APEC Summit
image
Travel1 hour ago

Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
image
World1 hour ago

Shelter warnings in Japan after North Korea conducts presumed failed IBCM test
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Travel2 hours ago

Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Man arrested for selling homemade guns
image
Thailand2 hours ago

How to not become another motorbike road death statistic in Thailand
image
Crime2 hours ago

Knife-wielding meth addict circles daycare centre in northeast Thailand
image
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand barters for cheapest World Cup broadcasting license
image
Bangkok4 hours ago

No gambling dens reported in Bangkok says police chief
image
Road deaths4 hours ago

Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
image
World4 hours ago

US Federal Reserve hikes up interest rates again
image
China5 hours ago

Professor tells US to sit and talk to China instead of warmongering
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending