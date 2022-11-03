Oktoberfest back in Bangkok after 2 years

Oktoberfest is heading back to Bangkok after being postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The historic Bavarian beer festival will be held on November 3-4 (today and tomorrow), at Sofitel Bangkok’s grand ballroom, from 6pm to 1am.

Attendees will wear traditional Bavarian clothing, and eat mouthwatering sausages, braised pork legs, pretzels, sauerkraut, and butter-grilled chicken.

In Germany, Oktoberfest is historically held over two weeks, ending on the first Sunday in October. The festival was first held in 1810 to commemorate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria to a princess.

To this day, Oktoberfest is known around the world as a very fun occasion for drunken shenanigans.

Oktoberfest first came to Bangkok in 1980, and more and more people have attended the festival over the years. In 2019, the festival drew 1,700 people, Nation Thailand reported. The GTCC said in a statement…

“In spite of the minimisation of the event as compared to the pre-pandemic period, the quality and determination to deliver our guests the best Oktoberfest experience will never be diminished.”

During the first day of the festival, German Ambassador Georg Schmidt and GTCC president Michael Welser will be tapping the first keg, a traditional opening ceremony for the festival.