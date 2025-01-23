Spend Chinese New Year by the ocean at Novotel Marina Sriracha and Koh Si Chang Thailand

Image via Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, whatever you call it, is a time for family, feasting, and fresh beginnings. This year, why not swap the crowded streets for sea breezes and sunshine at Novotel Marina Sriracha and Koh Si Chang?

The dual-location hotel in Chonburi is ready to welcome the Year of the Snake with exciting packages. With beautiful ocean views, warm hospitality, and easy access to cultural landmarks like Chao Pha Khao Yai Shrine and Najasa Tai Zhi Shrie, all just a short trip from Bangkok, these packages offer the perfect way to celebrate Chinese New Year in Thailand.

Available for booking from January 15 to 31, with stays between January 28 and 31, here’s what’s included in the packages and how you can book your stay.

Comfort meets culture at Novotel Marina Sriracha

The Year of the Wood Snake is for transformation and new beginnings, and what better place to embrace change than by the sea? Located along the coast of Sriracha, Novotel Marina Sriracha offers a front-row seat to the Gulf of Thailand while keeping you close to the city’s hustle and bustle.

The hotel’s Chinese New Year package makes your celebration special. A two-day, one-night stay in a spacious Superior Room, perfect for couples or families, comes at just 2,888 baht net. The room itself is designed for ultimate comfort, with soft bedding, modern interiors, and everything you need to relax.

In addition, the package at Novotel Marina Sriracha includes a breakfast buffet for two. Therefore, you can wake up to ocean breezes, enjoy a leisurely meal, and ease into the festive spirit while welcoming the new year.

It’s tempting to spend your Chinese New Year relaxing at the hotel and enjoying its amenities, but if you want to explore Sriracha and embrace the cultural side of the celebrations, Najasa Tai Zhi Shrine is just a short drive away. It’s the perfect place to reflect, set intentions, and welcome the new year with a sense of renewal.

A secluded getaway for Chinese New Year at Novotel Koh Si Chang

If an island escape is more your style, Novotel Koh Si Chang is where you’ll want to be. Located just steps from the beach, it’s perfect for families, couples, or even a solo escape.

For 3,888 baht net, you get a night in a Sea View Room. Waking up to the sound of waves and looking out over the sea is already worth every bath. However, the package also includes a buffet breakfast for two and speedboat transfers to the island.

While you’re on the island, you can visit the Chao Pho Khao Yai Shrine. People flock here during the Chinese New Year to offer prayers and soak in the island’s peaceful charm. Plus, it’s said to bring good luck and success in business, which might just be the boost you’re looking for this year.

Festive extras for a special Chinese New Year in Thailand

Both packages come with little extras that make your stay even better. You’ll get a lucky fruit basket in your room. Oh, and the welcome drink? It’s a Pu-erh tea-based ‘Chinese Blessing Drink.’ It’s warm, refreshing, and totally on theme.

Novotel Marina Sriracha and Koh Si Chang is also giving out 500 baht discount coupons for food and drinks, which means you can enjoy some amazing dishes without breaking the bank.

If you’re feeling fancy, you can also upgrade your room for a bit more luxury. A Deluxe Room is available for just an additional 500 baht per night, while the Premier Deluxe Room (which comes with a coffee machine!) can be yours for an extra 1,000 baht.

The Junior Suite is also available for an additional 2,000 baht per night. It’s a great choice for families or anyone who loves a bit of space. And if you’re after the ultimate retreat, the Premier Villa offers privacy, elegance, and everything you need for a special Chinese New Year in Thailand.

How to book your stay

The Year of the Snake is quickly approaching, and if there’s ever a perfect excuse to escape the coast, this is it.

Both packages from Novotel Marina Sriracha and Koh Si Chang provides a mixture of luxury and tradition. On one hand, you’ve got the stunning shrines nearby, where you can soak in the cultural richness of Chinese New Year in Thailand. On the other hand, you’ve got all the comforts of a 4.5-star hotel, from Seaview to plush rooms and even those thoughtful little extras like welcome drinks and cash discounts.

To reserve your stay and take advantage of these exclusive packages, visit the official website of Novotel Marina Sriracha and Koh Si Chang or contact them directly at +66 (0) 33 265 888.