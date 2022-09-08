Sponsored
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
What better way to enjoy a splashing day than spending a fun time at the biggest water park in Phuket? The Andamanda Phuket Water Park is one of the island’s newest and largest water parks. Featuring 5 different zones, the water park has an array of slides, thrilling water rides, lazy river pools, and even acrylic pool bars.
Whether you just want to escape the heat and cool off, slip and slide with the kids, or try adrenaline-pumping rides, you are guaranteed to have a fantastic day here. But that’s not all. The Andamanda Phuket Water park boasts a Thai heritage theme, allowing you to immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind Thai mythology experience based on the legend of “The Lost Kingdom of the Nagon”. And to make your time here extra fun, each zone of the water park comes with a mascot. Let’s get to know them!
1. The Great Nagon
The gate of the Andamanda Water Park is called The Pearl Palace. Here, you’ll meet The Great Nagon. In the legend, The Great Nagon has been protecting the Great Andaman Bay and the island gem since the beginning of time. He decided to divide his supreme power into five portions. Each portion of his power was engraved into five sacred items scattered all over the island.
After he divided and lost his power, The Great Nagon transformed into a massive rock statue, guarding the village’s gate as a holy landmark. Reuniting the five sacred items would bring back the Great Nagon and his Supreme Power. By exploring the water park, you can help him reunite the five sacred items. You can find The Great Nagon’s massive statue, standing 9 metres tall, at the entrance of the water park. Every hour, The Great Nagon lights up with an impressive effect show for your entertainment. The Great Nagon statue is so remarkable that it makes for a great picture point, so be sure to snap some photos before you enter the water park.
Want to remember your amazing moments in Andamanda Phuket? There’s a photo booth service in The Pearl Palace and professional photographers who’ll ensure to capture your splashing moments in the water park. Moreover, The Pearl Palace is home to the water park’s retail shop, where you can find various Andamanda merchandise and local products to take home.
2. Chaiya
Find Chaiya at The Village, the restaurant within the water park where you can sample delicious food and desserts to bring your energy back after riding the fun slides and rides. With its Thai-style decorations, shadow puppet, and floating market, The Village Restaurant is an ideal place to immerse yourself in the charm of a traditional Thai market. Here, you can also indulge yourself in delicious made-to-order local Thai, Italian, and American Dishes.
Be sure to try the Massaman Chicken, “The Village” Beef Burger, Phuket Pizza, and Pad Thai if you’re looking for a fulfilling meal to get you ready to explore the waterpark. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, an array of Thai desserts is available as well. In addition to the delicious food, The Village is also home to the Andamanda Trading Company. In this retail shop, you can find a range of local Thai snacks and toys, as well as vintage souvenirs.
The mascot was named Chaiya when he was born as a remembrance of his ancestry. Known to be very brave, Chaiya is determined to protect his island and its people. He goes around wearing custom boxing shorts from Suratthani and Pha Khao Ma (traditional Thai fabric) at his waist. Chaiya is an adept fighter who is super strong and fast. With his Muay Thai and kickboxing skills, he gathers all of The Great Nagon’s sacred items. Chaiya invites you to find all the sacred items around this big water park in Phuket.
3. Nora
Head to the Emerald Forest zone and find Nora, a mystically beautiful Kinnaree wearing an angel-like costume. Nora holds onto the Emerald Stone, which is the first of the sacred items to be found by Chaiya. The Emerald Stone has the power of defence. It’s so strong that almost no elements or force can penetrate its barrier power. Thanks to the Emerald Stone, Nora can create thunderstorms.
To find the Emerald Stone in the Emerald Forest, you can join Nora climb to the Kinnaree’s temple and drop from 6 metres in height from Angel’s Slides to the longest duelling Master Blaster in Thailand. Moreover, an exciting ride called the Flight of Kinnarees invites you to freefall down a slide into a 3.1 metres deep pool. When you are tired of the thrilling exploration, relax in the Emerald Pool or grab a refreshing signature cocktail from the Sand Beach and Sand Bar, such as the Pandaway and Tamarind Julip cocktails.
4. Batik
Meet Batik, the joyful whale shark who lives in the Coral World. Batik is a very friendly mascot who is considered the real big brother of the underwater world. He has the Magic Ribbon Silk, the second of the sacred items to be found by Chaiya. The vivid orange magic ribbon silk has the power of transformation. It can transform itself into any object on earth, and it only listens to the order of the Great Whale Shark. By using the magic ribbon silk and the magic marble on his headband together, Batik can create a giant wave.
Aside from finding the Magic Ribbon Silk and meeting Batik, you can have an exciting time in the Coral World. It features kid-friendly waterslides, water guns, water buckets, and 550 metres Rolling Ripples, the longest lazy river in Asia. Atoll’s Adventure is where you’ll find an interactive three-story play structure featuring 8 slides and hands-on water fun. These include interactive water guns, nozzle faucets, and Batik water buckets. The water buckets unload 500 gallons of water on anyone below every five minutes, so watch out!
Enjoying the water park with your little ones? Head to Wonder Waterland, where kids can jump and splash around with the interactive jellyfish swings or slip and slide down the Mr Krab waterslide. Water nozzles, tipping buckets, and a few animal friends are also available to add more to the fun. Here, parents and everyone of all ages can join in the fun too!
If your little ones want to try some thrilling experiences, Little Reef is the place to go. Little Reef offers the smallest thrill seekers their own pint-sized version of Andaman slides for hours of fun. The slides here are basically the mini and kid-friendly versions of the big slides available in other parts of the park. It will surely keep your little adventurers entertained all day. Moreover, the whole family can play on the slides together, creating a memorable family experience to remember for years.
5. Captain Samut
When you go to The Great Andaman Bay zone of the water park, you’ll meet the powerful Captain Samut, a pirate who was born to be a hunter. Captain Samut always brings an amphibious hermit crab, called Sarang, as a partner in his evil schemes. Sarang can only communicate with Captain Samut, and he can forecast the weather using his two pairs of tentacles.
Captain Samut owns the Sword of the World, the third of the sacred items that Chaiya finds. The Sword of The World holds the power of destruction. It’s so powerful that it could shatter the core of the earth.
In The Great Andaman Bay, you can meet Captain Samut and Sarang, find the Sword of the World, and relax on the 10,000-square metres artificial beach. The artificial beach at The Great Andaman Bay is the only place in Thailand where you’ll find 3 metres artificial waves, so imagine all of the water fun you can enjoy here! Moreover, The Great Andaman Bay also invites you to experience near vertical drop slides and sip a frozen cocktail in a swim-up pool bar at Wave Bar. Inside the Wave Bar, you can find the near-life-sized James Bond island. On this iconic island, you can find the fourth sacred item: The Heart of The Nagon.
6. Little Nagon
Little Nagon is an orange creature with a peaceful spirit who lives in the Naga Jungle. Little Nagon itself is a sacred item. When you bring The Heart of The Nagon to Little Nagon, his power will return and become one of the special items that hold the Power of The Great Nagon.
While hunting for the sacred item in the Naga Jungle, you can enjoy some thrilling rides. Go to the Sun Tower for Racing Naga, where you can find a 6-lane aquatic raceway and slide down head first with your friends. Not thrilling enough for you? Try freefalling in Dragon’s Drop, plummeting through an enclosed inverted looping flume for over 61m in the Cobra Curls, or sliding on your back in the Garuda Soars at Moon Tower.
When it’s time to recharge your energy, or you just need some refreshments, go to the Tropical Beach Restaurant in the Naga Jungle Zone. The restaurant offers Thai-style grilled seafood, surf and turf, and refreshing dessert. The Barb-B-Que Pork Ribs & Cajun Prawn is incredibly delicious if you’re craving some seafood. And don’t miss out on the Little Nagon Popsicle if you’re looking for something truly refreshing.
Further immerse yourself with the Andamanda mobile app
So, are you as excited as we are to meet these divine mascots and have a splashing time? Go grab your ticket HERE and get ready for a splashtatic day with these awesome mascots in the Andamanda Phuket Water Park. Before you visit the park, be sure to download Andamanda mobile application to further immerse yourself in the mythology. The application allows you to learn more about the mascots’ stories and has a fun game that will take you on the journey to reunite sacred items through AR technology.
Highlights
- Newly Opened
- The Great Water Kingdom
- 25 Attractions with 36 lanes activity
- 12 Extreme Water Slides and 2 Food Hubs with 700 seats
- 5 Themed Zones based on Thai Mythologies
