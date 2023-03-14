Countdown to ADB’s SEADS 2023: Imagining a Net Zero ASEAN

The Southeast Asia Development Symposium (SEADS) is back! With the theme, “Imagining a Net-Zero ASEAN,” SEADS 2023 promises to be a dynamic gathering for anyone interested in sustainability and climate action. The event is scheduled to take place on 30 March at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua in Bali, Indonesia. It will convene thought leaders and climate action advocates from industry, government, academe, and civil society.

Curious to learn more about this event? Keep reading for a sneak peek of what to expect at SEADS 2023 and why you won’t want to miss it.

Who’s behind SEADS 2023

SEADS is Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) annual flagship event that helps spur growth in the region by providing a forum for leaders from governments, the private sector, academia, and development organizations to discuss innovative solutions and strategies to address development challenges facing the region. This year, SEADS is co-hosted with the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility (ACGF). This is a green finance initiative under the ASEAN Infrastructure Fund co-owned by ASEAN member countries and ADB. The ACGF works with ASEAN governments and development partners to support infrastructure projects that promote environmental sustainability and combat climate change.

The main focus of SEADS 2023: A net zero ASEAN

Southeast Asian nations are making significant strides toward achieving a net-zero future. At the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, 8 out of 10 ASEAN member states made commitments to reaching net-zero targets by 2050. SEADS 2023 will convene the best and brightest minds in various sectors to examine ways to advance the region’s net-zero goals. We’re talking about thought leaders and decision-makers who are not afraid to take action. The discussions will highlight innovative solutions and strategies to facilitate the region’s transition toward net zero while helping countries rebound from the COVID-19 crisis.

Participants can expect to engage in lively discussions on a range of topics. These include:

Financing for a net-zero ASEAN;

Deploying technology for climate mitigation and adaptation;

Creating climate-resilient cities;

Greening global value chains;

Transitioning to clean energy;

Ensuring equitable benefits for marginalized communities;

Mitigating climate effects on public health;

Promoting a net-zero blue economy; and

Promoting climate-friendly travel.

You will also have the opportunity to develop your network and deepen connections and relationships with people not just from your field but with potential partners and clients.

Meet the all-star speakers of SEADS 2023

SEADS 2023 boasts an all-star cast of speakers hailing from diverse sectors. Get ready to hear from an esteemed lineup of thought leaders who are shaping the future of Southeast Asia. Among the speakers are Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa and Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati. There will also be India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and United States Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk, just to name a few. With such a high-caliber roster, the conference promises to be a platform for exchanging innovative solutions, ideas, and insights.

In-person or virtual attendees are welcome

SEADS 2023 will take place at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua in Bali, Indonesia, on 30 March. This year, for the first time since its launch in 2020, the symposium will be open to in-person attendees. But don’t worry if you can’t make it to Bali. Like the previous three symposia, SEADS 2023 will also be open to virtual attendees.

They are expecting a whopping 500 in-person and over 5,000 virtual attendees. Therefore, don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible event! You can attend in-person in Bali or join virtually from the comfort of your own home. The choice is yours. And if you’re still not convinced, they have plenty of coverage on their website to show you what SEADS is all about.

Register now and be part of the movement

If you’re looking to explore innovative solutions that can help Southeast Asia become a net-zero economy, then SEADS 2023 is a must-attend. It’s an opportunity to learn from experts, deepen connections and relationships, and be part of the movement toward a sustainable future. So register now!