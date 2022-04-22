Sponsored
Blue by Alain Ducasse ranked No. 25 on list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants
Press Release
He did it! The key player of Blue by Alain Ducasse, Executive Chef Wilfrid Hocquet, had two goals for the restaurant when it opened. The first one he scored within the first year of opening doors. And now, he has made good on his second goal, with the restaurant being ranked at No. 25 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.
The 10th edition of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list was revealed on Tuesday, 29th March 2022, via a series of live events held in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Macau and Tokyo. The annual list celebrates gastronomy across the region. It also provides foodies around the globe with a credible snapshot of local trends and culinary recommendations. The ranking results from votes cast by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of more than 300 food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts. The voting and results are independently adjudicated by Deloitte.
Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants listing describes Blue by Alain Ducasse as “not just another outpost of the big Ducasse franchise. Executive chef Wilfrid Hocquet has trained in many prestigious kitchens around the world, including the legendary Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse à l’Hôtel de Paris in Monte Carlo, Monaco. At Blue, you can expect imaginative, yet disciplined cooking, and seamless, polished hospitality, staying true to Ducasse’s unwavering standard.”
“At Blue, Hocquet occasionally pairs premium French produce with local delicacies, using both classical and modern French techniques. Recipes requiring microscopic precision, such as guinea fowl pithivier, foie gras on black pepper sablé and the classic baba au rhum, represent the pinnacle of Ducasse cooking taxonomy,” it added.
Reacting to the announcement, the latest accolade, Wilfrid Hocquet, said, “I am honoured to be on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. It’s incredible to be included among all these other culinary superstars. After the Michelin star, this ranking on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurant list is a double endorsement of our hard work. It is also a validation of the faith that Monsieur Ducasse and the management of ICONSIAM have in us.”
“First I want to thank our guests who continue to support us. I want to dedicate this prestigious honour to Team Blue. They have stood by me during the difficult times in the last two years and have given their best. They truly inspire me for the future. I want to give special thanks to our General Manager, Alex Cufley, who, like a symphonic conductor orchestrates everything between the front-of-house and the kitchen, my right-hand man and Executive Sous Chef Valentin Fouache, our Executive Pastry Chef Kevin Lee, for his sweet endings to the menus, and Morgan Daniel who puts together those wine-and-food matches made in heaven,” he said.
Wilfrid scored his first goal within a year with a coveted star rating in the fourth edition of the Michelin Guide Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2021. He then retained the one-star ranking in the 2022 edition of the red guide to good food.
Located on the Chao Phraya River bank in ICONLUXE, ICONSIAM, Blue is the first restaurant in Thailand by the legendary Alain Ducasse, an iconic mentor to many chefs worldwide. It offers an exquisite contemporary French culinary journey with splendid views over the River of Kings. Blue by Alain Ducasse also perfectly showcases ICONSIAM’s core value of creating a synergy between the best of Thailand and the best of the world.
Blue’s striking interiors, a part of Chef Alain Ducasse’s belief in creating a total experience for guests, have also won two awards. In 2020 it took the top spot on the industry-leading design publication Interior Design’s ‘Best of the Year Award’ list in the Fine Dining category. Earlier this year, Blue added another accolade to its trophy showcase with the prestigious Le France Design 100 award, the only design award in France to reward the efforts of its designers for their work on an international level.
About Blue
Blue by Alain Ducasse, the celebrated chef’s first restaurant in Thailand, opened in November 2019. For the second consecutive year, it was awarded one Michelin star in the 2022 Michelin Guide Thailand. Its striking interiors took the top spot on the industry-leading design publication Interior Design’s ‘Best of the Year Award’ list in the Fine Dining category. In February 2022, it received the prestigious Le France Design 100 award.
For reservations, please call the team of Blue by Alain Ducasse at 06-5731-2346 or by e-mail at enquiries@blue-alainducasse.com.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Thailand’s Prayut urges schools to follow Covid-19 measures
Pfizer Covid-19 treatment, Paxlovid, “strongly recommended” by WHO
Blue by Alain Ducasse ranked No. 25 on list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants
Koh Pha Ngan looking beyond Full Moon parties to more sustainable tourism
Chon Buri field worker believed to have died of heat stroke
UPDATE: Autopsy indicates political activist ‘likely’ to have committed suicide
Fate of Thailand Pass decided today | GMT
Thailand receives 200,000 Covavax doses donated by India, partners
Cambodia reduces quarantine for unvaccinated visitors from 2 weeks to 1
Thailand News Today | Political activist found dead in Isan Region in Thailand
Lost cat with a 300,000 baht reward FOUND near home in Nonthaburi
Members of Thailand’s Move Forward Party banned from renewing passports
Two Ukrainian fugitives arrested in Phuket over US tax evasion scandal
Travel Guide: Where to buy a SIM card for travel in Thailand 2022
European airlines assess mask rules for flights to United States
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
First rape victim speaks out against Democrat deputy leader
Still unclear if visitors to Thailand will need health insurance after May 1
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Crime2 days ago
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
- Crime1 day ago
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Recent comments: