You dance with the devil if you watch porn says Pope Francis

Published

 on 

Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis declared that watching porn would be like dancing with the “devil.”

The 85 year old sovereign of the Vatican City State warned Catholic Church members of the dangers of watching online pornography at a meeting with seminarians in Rome on Monday, reported Aljazeera. He said watching porn would allow the “devil” to enter your heart.

The supreme pontiff chaired a meeting at the Vatican on Monday where he answered a number of questions on a range of subjects. He discussed accommodating science and faith and how members of the Catholic Church could live virtuously as they struggle with personal shortcomings.

When asked how digital and social media should be used to promote Christianity Pope Francis warned against becoming obsessed with watching the news and listening to music.

In the transcript of the question and answer session released by the Vatican yesterday, Pope Francis said…

“And on this [subject], there’s also another thing that you know well: digital pornography.

“Each of you thinks if you’ve had the experience or had the temptation of digital pornography. It’s a vice that so many people have, so many laymen, so many laywomen and even priests and nuns.

“And I’m not just talking about criminal pornography like child abuse, where you see live cases of abuse, that’s already degeneracy, but of the more normal pornography.”

Pope Francis condemned porn in June, calling it “a permanent attack on the dignity of men and women” adding it should be declared a “threat to public health.”

The Argentina-born religious man urged his audience to delete pornographic material from their mobiles “so you won’t have temptation in your hand.”

“The devil enters from there. It weakens the priestly heart.”

Last year the Vatican tried to embrace technology in an attempt to modernise religion with a new app. The Click to Pray mobile app has a new update that just rolled out, hoping to help keep prayer in modern busy lifestyles.

 

HolyCowCm
2022-10-27 14:47
I gather it might be the same becoming a Catholic choir boy except the devil wears a cross.
Ramanathan.P
2022-10-27 14:53
With due respect to the holy father......what about all those allegations about young boys being abused, which happened in different countries that involve persons who are considered holy.....with whom are they dancing?

Trending