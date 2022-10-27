World
You dance with the devil if you watch porn says Pope Francis
Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis declared that watching porn would be like dancing with the “devil.”
The 85 year old sovereign of the Vatican City State warned Catholic Church members of the dangers of watching online pornography at a meeting with seminarians in Rome on Monday, reported Aljazeera. He said watching porn would allow the “devil” to enter your heart.
The supreme pontiff chaired a meeting at the Vatican on Monday where he answered a number of questions on a range of subjects. He discussed accommodating science and faith and how members of the Catholic Church could live virtuously as they struggle with personal shortcomings.
When asked how digital and social media should be used to promote Christianity Pope Francis warned against becoming obsessed with watching the news and listening to music.
In the transcript of the question and answer session released by the Vatican yesterday, Pope Francis said…
“And on this [subject], there’s also another thing that you know well: digital pornography.
“Each of you thinks if you’ve had the experience or had the temptation of digital pornography. It’s a vice that so many people have, so many laymen, so many laywomen and even priests and nuns.
“And I’m not just talking about criminal pornography like child abuse, where you see live cases of abuse, that’s already degeneracy, but of the more normal pornography.”
Pope Francis condemned porn in June, calling it “a permanent attack on the dignity of men and women” adding it should be declared a “threat to public health.”
The Argentina-born religious man urged his audience to delete pornographic material from their mobiles “so you won’t have temptation in your hand.”
“The devil enters from there. It weakens the priestly heart.”
Last year the Vatican tried to embrace technology in an attempt to modernise religion with a new app. The Click to Pray mobile app has a new update that just rolled out, hoping to help keep prayer in modern busy lifestyles.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5
Thai-Brit teen returns home from millionaire’s harem
Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million
How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Motorbikes can now drive on Patong Hill road
Mountain B nightclub tragedy claims 26th life nearly 3 months after fire
You dance with the devil if you watch porn says Pope Francis
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Burmese escapees rounded up in annual Florida snake wrangle
Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is ‘unusually rich’?
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
Young Chon Buri man loses leg in car crash
Officials drug stray dogs for visit of PM Prayut in Sing Buri
How to be an English teacher in Thailand?
Thai military denies torturing and killing Deep South rebel
Thaksin libel case to touch on Krue Se, Tak Bai massacres
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities2 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia22 hours ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News2 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food1 day ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides3 hours ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites3 hours ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime22 hours ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime1 day ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Recent comments: