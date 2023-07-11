US tourist survives ferocious shark attack while snorkelling off Galapagos Islands

Picture courtesy of Jam Press Vid.

An American holidaymaker had a horrendous experience when she was ferociously attacked by a shark while snorkelling near Mosquera islet, located off the enchanting Galapagos Islands in the Pacific Ocean. The 42 year old woman noticed her surrounding waters turning crimson as she became the victim of a dreadful shark attack.

Delia Yriarte, a nurse by profession, was snorkelling amidst the marine life on July 4 when disaster struck. She recollected that moment saying…

“It felt like a blow so I didn’t initially realise what it was. While I was swimming I felt my leg go numb. When I turned around, I saw there was a lot of blood.”

Yriarte was rushed to the beach on a dinghy with her leg tightly wrapped with a cloth after the horrific event, The Sun reported.

Doctor Renato Pacheo, the resident medical professional at the Hospital Republica del Ecuador on Santa Cruz Island, shed some light on Yriarte’s condition post the incident. He stated…

“She is stable, she is conscious, she underwent surgery on her right leg. She did not lose her leg.”

Pacheo emphasised that throughout the incident and the following treatment, Yriarte never lost consciousness or mobility in her leg and foot.

It was highlighted by the Ecuadorian navy that the injured woman was moved from Santa Cruz Island to San Cristobal Island, after which she was transferred by military aircraft to Guayaquil City on the mainland to recuperate.

