Cannabis dispute turns fatal in Udon Thani as man kills companion with hoe

A fight over cannabis led to a tragic outcome in Udon Thani province when a 45 year old man struck his 58 year old companion with a hoe, resulting in the latter’s demise. The incident occurred early morning in a bamboo shack, part of the state railway property, situated close to the Nong Khon Kwang Municipality‘s fence.

At the crime scene, police found Rueangdet seriously injured with three wounds on his head, lying unconscious close to Seksan, who sat by without attempting to escape. Beside the deceased, a hoe was found, identified as the weapon used in the violent altercation. The bereaved sister of the deceased dismayed over her sibling’s fate. A dog named Leo who was brought up by the deceased from his puppyhood was also found nearby, guarding its deceased master.

Seksan reportedly allowed himself to be taken into police custody without offering any resistance. Once arrested, Seksan paid respects and asked for forgiveness from the deceased’s sister, stating it was out of anger and impulsiveness that he had committed such an act. The sister told Seksan that she harboured no anger or hatred towards him as what was done was done, and from thereon, he shouldn’t worry about it, reported KhaoSod.

Upon questioning, Seksan admitted that what had triggered the dispute was an accusation by Rueangdet questioning his behaviour, of tossing and turning in his sleep akin to a buffalo and of taking his sleeping spot. Seksan, however, mentioned such behaviour was regular, not intentionally making a fuss, and it was not the first time they had argued over such issues. Seksan said…

“Several times, he would accuse me of causing hassles, sometimes he would utter obscenities. Other times he would accuse me of stealing his cannabis which I never did. It got pent up, and he reverted, I wanted him to treat me better, with more reason, not just accuse me. I admit I was hot-tempered, and he was too, the problem I think arose from him, not me, but I don’t know why he never directly addressed it. But I admit that I loved him like an elder brother.”

The sister of the deceased, 62 year old Wiengphet, shed some light on the relationship between the victim and Seksan. She said her brother was a labourer who enjoyed smoking cannabis and that he might have fought over cannabis use. Seksan only very recently started living with her younger brother, as he was homeless and used to work at a milling factory. The shack, built on railway property, was provided for them to live in for free. Expressing deep regret and sorrow at what had transpired, Wiengphet mentioned that they had just been given a place to live, and yet this had led to such a tragic event.