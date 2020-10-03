UPDATE: Trump now moved to hospital after Covid diagnosis | The Thaiger

World
UPDATE: Trump now moved to hospital after Covid diagnosis
Just 17 hours after announcing he has tested positive for Covid-19, US president Donald Trump is now moving to a military hospital after displaying Covid symptoms. The president reportedly walked slowly out to a waiting helicopter, donning a mask and business suit. The 74 year old president reportedly has a mild fever and is experiencing fatigue but is in good spirits.
“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”
He is reportedly being hospitalised at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The White House doctor says he is being treated with an experimental drug cocktail Regeneron’s REGN-COV2; one that US Infectious Disease Chief Dr. Anthony Fauci says has shown promising results.
Trump’s press secretary says he will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure. The news of his diagnosis is the latest bump in the road for the president as the November 3 election date nears, which currently sees him trailing Democratic opponent Joe Biden in opinion polls.
Trump has downplayed the virus’ threat repeatedly, which has killed more than 200,000 American citizens. The elderly president is reportedly in the high-risk category for the virus due to his age and weight. Joe Biden has reportedly pulled ads attacking Trump off the air, which saw him criticizing Trump, who has mocked Biden for wearing a mask and has held huge campaign rallies which apparently ignored social distancing rules.
First Lady Melania Trump has also reportedly tested positive for the virus and has also gone into quarantine, but there is no news on the current state of her health. The diagnosis of Covid for Trump and the First Lady are the most recent developments of world leaders falling ill under the novel coronavirus. Previously, British PM Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive with the virus, both having reportedly recovered.
News of Trump’s diagnosis has reportedly seen stocks on Wall Street closing lower, as tension and uncertainties swirl over the upcoming presidential election.
Thailand
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra, and current fugitive, was infected with Covid-19 but has since recovered. BBC Thai report that the former prime minister has recently returned to his Dubai home after an extended stint in hospital. Thaksin says that he only informed the people closest to him about the infection. His is now 71 years old.
“I was discharged from the hospital more than 20 days ago. I am fine now.”
Thaksin says his symptoms first became apparent in mid-August and his first test returned a positive result. He told BBC Thai that he was treated at a hospital in Dubai and then at the Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi.
He eventually returned home on September 13 after a total of 7 tests during his extended treatment.
In July this year Thailand’s Supreme Court sentenced the former PM to 5 years in prison after finding him guilty of illegally owning shares in phone companies with government concessions, as well as conflict of interest, for changing concession fees and excise taxes to benefit his family’s company, Shin Corp. The court heard that Thaksin held a majority of shares, through proxies, in Shin Corp, which was granted an ‘anomolous’ concession by the state.
The case was suspended after Thaksin fled Thailand in 2006, but was revived after the proclamation of an organic law that allowed the court to hear the case in absentia. Thaksin claims the numerous cases against him have all been politically motivated.
And just this week, the Pheu Thai Party, the political party spun off early Thaksin-linked parties, this week chose a new executive board amid internal murmurings that the opposition was losing its way. The new executive includes a coterie of Shinawatra family supporters. Thaksin’s former wife has also become more prominent is recent press including some published photos of Potjaman Na Pombejra (Khunying Potjaman) with ‘prominent’ people.
After years of keeping a low profile, Potjaman stepped into the spotlight at a royal function in Bangkok 10 days ago which included an audience with HM King and Queen at the Dusit Palace. 2 days later, former Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornvivat, chief strategist Sudarat Keyuraphan, and a handful of other key members tendered their resignations from their positions.
The new party executive is said to be concerned with the ‘radical’ demands of the current spate of student protests, which include calls for reform to the Thai monarchy. The former Pheu Thai executive were loosely supportive of the student protests. Earlier this week there was a swirl of Thai media speculation that Thaksin would be returning to the country, including a Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan scoffing the suggestion.
Thaksin and members of his family, including sister Yingluck Shinawatra, another former PM who was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment in 2017, still retain broad support in Thailand’s north and northeastern provinces.
World
World
UPDATE: Trump now moved to hospital after Covid diagnosis
