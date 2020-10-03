UPDATE: Trump now moved to hospital after Covid diagnosis | The Thaiger

Just 17 hours after announcing he has tested positive for Covid-19, US president Donald Trump is now moving to a military hospital after displaying Covid symptoms. The president reportedly walked slowly out to a waiting helicopter, donning a mask and business suit. The 74 year old president reportedly has a mild fever and is experiencing fatigue but is in good spirits.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

He is reportedly being hospitalised at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The White House doctor says he is being treated with an experimental drug cocktail Regeneron’s REGN-COV2; one that US Infectious Disease Chief Dr. Anthony Fauci says has shown promising results.

Trump’s press secretary says he will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure. The news of his diagnosis is the latest bump in the road for the president as the November 3 election date nears, which currently sees him trailing Democratic opponent Joe Biden in opinion polls.

Trump has downplayed the virus’ threat repeatedly, which has killed more than 200,000 American citizens. The elderly president is reportedly in the high-risk category for the virus due to his age and weight. Joe Biden has reportedly pulled ads attacking Trump off the air, which saw him criticizing Trump, who has mocked Biden for wearing a mask and has held huge campaign rallies which apparently ignored social distancing rules.

First Lady Melania Trump has also reportedly tested positive for the virus and has also gone into quarantine, but there is no news on the current state of her health. The diagnosis of Covid for Trump and the First Lady are the most recent developments of world leaders falling ill under the novel coronavirus. Previously, British PM Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive with the virus, both having reportedly recovered.

News of Trump’s diagnosis has reportedly seen stocks on Wall Street closing lower, as tension and uncertainties swirl over the upcoming presidential election.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World