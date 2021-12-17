UK records highest daily Covid cases of nearly 90,000

For the second day in a row, the UK has recorded a total of 88,376 new Covid-19 cases and 146 deaths, with the highest rates in London and the East of England since early January, thanks to the fast-spreading Omicron variety.

PM Boris Johnson’s administration claimed that it was not pushing people to abandon their Christmas plans, despite the fact that the Queen had previously announced that her festive family celebration for next week would be cancelled, with the hotel industry also cancelling a lot of parties and events.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, had previously warned the Commons Health and Social Care Committee that the Omicron wave would likely spread this winter, with hospitalisation rates expected to soar.

“In terms of where we’re headed over the next few weeks, the infection rate is going to be quite high… “My expectations may come down faster than previous peaks, but I wouldn’t say that for sure.”

Both PM Boris Johnson and Professor Whitty have disputed the plan for another lockdown.

According to official records, the number of people hospitalized in London with the virus has increased by 26% this week. On December 16, there were 1,460 patients in hospital, up from 297 the week before. Lambeth showed the largest increase in cases, going from 509.6 to 962.7 cases per 100,000 individuals.

SOURCE: BBC