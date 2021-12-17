Security forces sent to Burmese refugee camp in Tak following riot

A riot broke out at a camp for Burmese refugees Tuesday night and security reinforcements were sent to Mae La refugee camp in Tambon Mae La, where officials have yet to get access to roughly 40,000 Myanmar nationals, to avert another possible furore.

Rangers, border patrol officers, local officials, and territorial defence volunteers are stationed at the camp where refugees demand to remove the camp’s leader from Tha Song Yang district, and volunteers, and release the four refugees who were held for alleged misconduct.

Tak police deputy commander Pol Col Paithoon Sukhumwathana stated that refugees must remain inside the camp and that anyone who leaves would be detained, adding that those who fueled the disturbance will be detained.

Officials were speaking with the chiefs of the refugee zones inside the camp, requesting that they encourage their followers not to start another disturbance and that complaints could be filed once the order was restored inside the camp.

About 1,000 Myanmar migrants demonstrated at a rally at the largest refugee camp in the kingdom, setting fire to offices, houses, shops, and cars. The media reported the destruction of two offices, a conference room, approximately ten security kiosks, approximately 40 homes of authorities, and over 80 motorcycles and cars.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post