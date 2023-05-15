Turkey’s earthquake impact on presidential election

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

In the southern Turkish city of Antakya, residents feel that it’s time for change as they prepare to vote in yesterday’s election. Ravaged by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in February, Antakya has experienced significant devastation, which many believe will be a deciding factor in the polls. The crisis has soured the opinions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, potentially ending his more than two-decade grip on power.

Mehmet Topaloglu, who voted for Erdogan for his first two terms, said he feels that the president has lost touch with the people impacted by the disaster. Semra Karakas and her 23 years old daughter Aylin, who faced a 14-hour bus ride to return to Antakya for the vote, think the state’s inadequate response to the emergency will sway opinions in the race.

Deryer Deniz, a 35 years old medical worker living in a tent since the disaster, agrees that this year’s elections are much more critical. The shift in voters’ opinions in Antakya’s Hatay province, previously loyal to Erdogan, could greatly impact the outcome of the election.

The earthquake, which resulted in more than 50,000 deaths, left many residents of Antakya questioning the government’s competency. The sense of urgency felt during this election is heightened due to the need for progress and a resolution for the community living through the aftermath of the tragedy.

A group of young people at a polling station voiced their discontent with Erdogan’s leadership, calling for change. Cemil Kanatci, a man in his 70s, sees this election as particularly important due to the devastating earthquake and is open to voting differently.

Many residents of the city feel betrayed by the state and President Erdogan, leaving their hopes for change hinging on the election. The outcome of the ballot will reveal whether the public’s outcry for transformation is strong enough to turn the tide and shift the balance of power, reports Bangkok Post.