Pheu Thai calls for urgent probe about alleged meddling in Yala’s judicial affairs | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bangla Tribune

“Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul claimed that he had received a 25 page document from the judge in September, alleging meddling by the chief judge of Region 9.”

The Pheu Thai party is urging the government to investigate alleged meddling with the judiciary after a judge in the Yala provincial court shot himself on Friday in an apparent suicide bid related to unwarranted interference.

Meanwhile, Thai social media lit up with users sharing a statement allegedly written by the judge. In it, he says he was approached by someone who pushed him to change his “not guilty” verdict against five defendants.

Ms. Sunisa Thivakorndamrong, the Pheu Thai deputy spokesperson, is calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to step in and find out if there is any one in the government who has meddled in security-related cases handled by Mr. Khanakorn Pianchana, the chief judge in Yala provincial court.

She is also calling on the judicial committee to investigate whether any senior judge had interfered with the work of Mr. Khanakorn.

Meanwhile, Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul made a claim on his Facebook page today that he had received a 25 page document from the judge in September, alleging meddling by the chief judge of Region 9, in a case he handled about a month before the judge delivered his verdict at the Yala provincial court on Friday.

He insisted that Mr. Khanakorn did not shoot himself because of personal issues, adding that he will release the judge’s document on social media for the public to see.

Mr. Saravuth Benjakul, secretary-general of the Office of the Judicial Affairs, says he will submit Mr Khanakorn’s case to the meeting of the judicial committee tomorrow.

Good news, Mr Khanakorn is now out of danger and recovering at the Yala provincial hospital.

Meanwhile, Mr. Paramet Intharachumnum, director-general of prosecutors attached to the Thonburi Criminal Court, is warning jurists not to criticise Khanakorn’s case too quickly or complain of alleged interference “because the document may be a delusion.”

He recommended they read all the 25 pages of document, not just scan through a few pages.

SOURCE: Thai PBS