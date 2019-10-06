Pheu Thai calls for urgent probe about alleged meddling in Yala’s judicial affairs | The Thaiger

South
Pheu Thai calls for urgent probe about alleged meddling in Yala’s judicial affairs
“Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul claimed that he had received a 25 page document from the judge in September, alleging meddling by the chief judge of Region 9.”
The Pheu Thai party is urging the government to investigate alleged meddling with the judiciary after a judge in the Yala provincial court shot himself on Friday in an apparent suicide bid related to unwarranted interference.
Meanwhile, Thai social media lit up with users sharing a statement allegedly written by the judge. In it, he says he was approached by someone who pushed him to change his “not guilty” verdict against five defendants.
Ms. Sunisa Thivakorndamrong, the Pheu Thai deputy spokesperson, is calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to step in and find out if there is any one in the government who has meddled in security-related cases handled by Mr. Khanakorn Pianchana, the chief judge in Yala provincial court.
She is also calling on the judicial committee to investigate whether any senior judge had interfered with the work of Mr. Khanakorn.
Meanwhile, Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul made a claim on his Facebook page today that he had received a 25 page document from the judge in September, alleging meddling by the chief judge of Region 9, in a case he handled about a month before the judge delivered his verdict at the Yala provincial court on Friday.
He insisted that Mr. Khanakorn did not shoot himself because of personal issues, adding that he will release the judge’s document on social media for the public to see.
Mr. Saravuth Benjakul, secretary-general of the Office of the Judicial Affairs, says he will submit Mr Khanakorn’s case to the meeting of the judicial committee tomorrow.
Good news, Mr Khanakorn is now out of danger and recovering at the Yala provincial hospital.
Meanwhile, Mr. Paramet Intharachumnum, director-general of prosecutors attached to the Thonburi Criminal Court, is warning jurists not to criticise Khanakorn’s case too quickly or complain of alleged interference “because the document may be a delusion.”
He recommended they read all the 25 pages of document, not just scan through a few pages.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Judge forced to change “not guilty” verdict shoots himself in court in southern Thailand
A judge has shot himself in the chest at the provincial court in Yala, southern Thailand, after he was forced to change his verdict.
Thai PBS World reports that Kanakorn Pianchana tried to kill himself following delivery of his verdict yesterday afternoon. It’s believed he is now out of danger and recovering in hospital.
Meanwhile, Thai social media lit up with users sharing a statement allegedly written by the judge. In it, he says he was approached by someone who pushed him to change his “not guilty” verdict against five defendants.
Changing to a guilty verdict meant three of the defendants would be condemned to death, with the other two facing imprisonment, despite a lack of sufficient evidence to convict any of them.
In the statement, Mr Kanakorn points out that other judges in the court of first instance routinely face similar pressure and protested about how junior judges are treated unfairly.
He claims many are forced to work overtime to write up verdicts, but do not receive any overtime pay, and are not permitted to take a second job to make extra money.
Thai PBS World says the statement urges lawmakers to make changes to the judicial charter to prevent senior judges meddling in the verdicts of junior judges before the verdicts are delivered in court.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Dr. Thon pleads for dugong conservation plan
Thailand’s leading marine biologist is urging the Thai government to speed up conservation plans for the dugong, an imperiled sea mammal, aka. sea cow, after their death toll for the year in southern Thai waters has already climbed to a record 21.
Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat says that the carcass of another deceased dugong was found this week off the coast of Krabi in southern Thailand. The young female appears to have drowned after being caught in a fishing net, a common threat to sea animals.
Thon, who has served on a government environment and development committee, says a three year master plan for dugong conservation awaits approval by the Thai cabinet.
“We have lost too much this year, I have hope we can get what we ask for and will be able to start the program soon.”
Fishing boats often discard old nets overboard or simply get them caught whilst fishing and leave them to cause a hazard for marine life. Marine biologists now estimate there are only 250 dugongs remaining in Thai waters.
Thon’s plan is called the “Mariam Project” named after a rescued baby dugong who became celebrated in Thailand after images of veterinarians embracing and feeding her with milk and seagrass spread across social media.
She died two months ago despite the intensive care, and her demise is said to be due to shock – he was thought to have been chased and attacked by a larger male dugong during mating season, and ingesting plastic waste. A large amount of plastic waste was found in her intestine, which led to gastritis and blood infection.
Dugongs are a species of marine mammal similar to a manatee and can grow to over 3 metres in length. They are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and are protected under Thai law.
SOURCE: AP | Thai PBS
Blue skies, nothing but blue skies, in southern Thailand
Breath easy southerners. Residents and tourists in at least seven southern Thai provinces have been greeted with clear blue sky and fresh air, well, certainly a vast improvement anyway although there is still some slight lingering smog.
For the first time in two weeks Matichon Online reports that much of the Indonesian smoke from plantation burn-offs has cleared, at least momentarily. The Environmental Office in Songkhla Province said the volume of tiny particles measured during the past 24 hours was well under the upper safe level of 50 (2.5 micron particles per cubic metre).
Tourists enjoying the sunny conditions on Samila beach in Songkhla were clearly able to see Koh Noo and Koh Maew for the first time in a fortnight.
Further north in the holiday zones of Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi the situation had also vastly improved but this morning’s reading was still in the ‘unhealthy’ zone at a reading of 86, and the presence of haze can still be seen around the regionals hills.
The cause for the big improvement has been the wind shining around to the East over the past few days, blowing the smoke and smog away from the Thai coastline. Some rains expected on Friday and Saturday are also expected to improve the air pollution situation.
