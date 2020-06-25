Connect with us

World

The futuristic Segway will soon be a thing of the past

Anukul

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

The futuristic Segway will soon be a thing of the past | The Thaiger
Several city centres banned have Segways. PHOTO: Sky News
    • follow us in feedly

The Segway vowed to revolutionise how people got around, one of the main attractions being its futuristic look and feel when travelling on the 2-wheeled personal transporter. When first released in 2001, Segways took the market by storm and proved especially popular with tourists and police officers. In recent years they’ve been primarily seen at airports, shopping malls, military bases and warehouse environments; in other words, places with flat floors. But in real life, they’ve proven challenging to use, and the futuristic transporter will soon be tossed into history’s dustbin.

After a series of high-profile accidents involving presidents and athletes, Segway, which has been owned by Chinese company Ninebot since 2015, has announced that development and production will come to an end in mid-July. Many accidents were due to the need for riders to stand at a precise angle to travel forward – and if their weight moved too far, the system could spin out of control and throw them off. Some city centres have gone so far as to ban Segways altogether, and collections of Segway crashes can be found on social media.

Segway reports that 21 jobs will be lost at its plant in Bedford, in the US state of New Hampshire. In a statement, the president of the company, Judy Cai, said:

“This decision has not been taken lightly, and while the current global pandemic has had an impact on sales and development, it has not been a determining factor in our decision.”

Early models of the Segway PT cost 5,000 US dollars, or around 154,000 baht when they were introduced – more than a used car.

SOURCE: Sky News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Anukul

My name is Anukul, I a writer for the Thaiger, I specialise in translation articles and social media, and assisting with our video production. I previously worked at Phuket Gazette and attended BIS international school in Phuket.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

What happens to leftover Guinness from Covid-19 lockdowns?

Anukul

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

What happens to leftover Guinness from Covid-19 lockdowns? | The Thaiger
The Guinness returned to the brewery is also being used to make a bio-gas. PHOTO: Sky News

Humans aren’t the only ones who become merrier when drinking Guinness, as apparently Christmas trees also enjoy the occasional splurge, and have been used to soak up the leftovers thanks to the Covid-19 lockdown imposed on many bars and pubs.

The thousands of pints of Guinness that weren’t drunk during the Covid-19 lockdown are being used to fertilise Christmas trees instead, with many pubs and restaurants across Ireland and Great Britain having to return their undrunk Guinness to the brewery.

Guinness’s flagship brewery at St James’s Gate in Dublin usually produces 720 million litres a year but had to scale back its production once the pandemic hit. The extra supply is also being used to create biogas, which Guinness leaders say could power the brewery in the future.

While the brewery produced solely canned products for supermarkets during the lockdown, the focus has reportedly shifted back to draft pints.

What happens to leftover Guinness from Covid-19 lockdowns? | News by The Thaiger

Operations at St James’s Gate in Dublin were at their lowest since 1916 during lockdown. PHOTO: Sky News

SOURCE: Sky News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

World

Antarctic penguins thrive around less icy waters

Anukul

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Antarctic penguins thrive around less icy waters | The Thaiger
Researchers tagged 175 penguins with GPS devices and video cameras. PHOTO: Sky News

Penguins in the Antarctic seem to be much more well off when there is less ice in the sea and now biologists know why.

The reason is simple: penguins are slow movers when walking, but much more agile when swimming. The times when less ice is in the waters, biologists say it has a ripple effect for the penguins. Less ice means they can swim farther distances to find food coupled with more sunlight entering the waters to allow plankton to bloom.

Krill are the penguins’ main food source and they feed on plankton. The wider availability of krill in times of less ice means the penguins have more food and energy to reproduce-not to mention avoiding competition amongst themselves in hunting.

Penguins can apparently swim four times faster than they can run, according to Japanese researchers who used GPS devices to track the penguins’ habits.

Antarctic penguins thrive around less icy waters | News by The Thaiger

Adelie penguins are ‘pretty slow wadders overland’, say researchers. PHOTO: Sky News

But the new findings are only applicable to penguins living on the main “continental” part of Antarctica.

The opposite actually happens to the penguins that live on the thin Antarctic peninsula that sticks out from the continent or live on its islands. Antarctica has experienced a steady increase in the extent of its sea ice, even as the Arctic has suffered through a marked decrease, the researchers said.

Sadly, their thriving situation is not expected to last much longer due to climate change, with Antarctica also projected to see a decline in its sea ice.

SOURCE: Sky News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chinese citizens in Russia caught forging Covid-19 results

Anukul

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Chinese citizens in Russia caught forging Covid-19 results | The Thaiger
Chinese nationals are generally required to present negative coronavirus test results in order to board flights back to China. PHOTO: Artyom Ivanov / TASS

The Chinese Embassy in Moscow has caught several of its citizens trying to forge Covid-19 test results in order to be allowed to fly back to China. But the numbers of those producing counterfeit tests is unclear and the embassy has not revealed what cities or areas of Russia the hopeful returnees were residing. It is also unclear how many of those who produced fake test results were indeed infected.

China requires returnees to take nucleic acid test results within five days of flying from Russia to China and the embassy has already issued a similar warning in May.

The embassy scolded the lawbreakers saying they were causing “great harm” to others and undermining the government’s work to control the outbreak. It also said those who were found to be breaking the law will face legal responsibilities.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Russia temporarily blocked Chinese nationals from entering in February. China also tightened security at its border with Russia to prevent more cases from being imported.

Russia began registering its first coronavirus cases in early March and has since confirmed almost 607,000 infections, the third-most on the planet. China, however, has recently appeared to successfully battle the virus except for the recent news of another outbreak in Beijing.

SOURCE: The Moscow Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending