Thailand ‘worried’ about Ukraine violence, humanitarian crisis, representative tells UN

After Thailand backed a UN resolution against Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, the country’s Permanent Representative said it is ‘worried’ about the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in the Ukraine. At a special session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, the representative said the violence will impact the rest of the world as well.

“…will cause wider impacts for the world, aggravate humanitarian conditions, and threaten the wellbeing of the global economy, hampering the fragile recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Thailand called for dialogue and peaceful negotiations through the UN to achieve peace and a sustainable solution. The representative vowed that Thailand would do its best to help with the Ukraine’s humanitarian situation by working with “like-minded international organisations”. The representative added that Thailand commends the Ukraine’s neighbours for helping with the humanitarian crisis.

Many Thais have expressed solidarity with the Ukraine, and some with military experience have even signed up to fight with the Ukrainian military against Russia’s invasion. One man with two years of experience in the Thai airforce told reporters he felt he had to act after seeing footage of Ukrainian children being killed, and families torn apart.

“I did not join as a Thai national, but I did so as a human being.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World